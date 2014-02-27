 hulika
Author Topic: BICOLANOS UNITED! paramdam kayo!  (Read 71224 times)

Offline morze0430

« Reply #175 on: February 27, 2014, 05:01:31 PM »
Quote from: my_betrayals on February 27, 2014, 04:56:12 PM
may discrimination pa rin ba sila jan sa music preference? :).. hehehe.. last time mga metal yata karamihan nakikita ko jan at mga naka black shirt lagi.
minsan may discrimination hehehe...kadaklan kaya dd mga tropang itum..hahaha
Offline my_betrayals

« Reply #176 on: February 27, 2014, 05:02:56 PM »
awuh.. hehehe. mauurag.. Unung band ang maurag jan saten padi? yung local jan padi
Offline morze0430

« Reply #177 on: February 27, 2014, 05:06:37 PM »
Quote from: my_betrayals on February 27, 2014, 05:02:56 PM
awuh.. hehehe. mauurag.. Unung band ang maurag jan saten padi? yung local jan padi
inda kung sisay mga maurag na banda didi minsan kaya makaurag naman..hahaha.
Offline my_betrayals

« Reply #178 on: February 27, 2014, 05:16:25 PM »
Waha :).. Kita tayo padi pag uli ko sadto. :)
Offline morze0430

« Reply #179 on: February 27, 2014, 05:18:09 PM »
Quote from: my_betrayals on February 27, 2014, 05:16:25 PM
Waha :).. Kita tayo padi pag uli ko sadto. :)
Iu padi msg mo lang ako didi sa PM..
Offline pkenji_rm11

« Reply #180 on: February 28, 2014, 10:09:01 AM »
Quote from: morze0430 on February 27, 2014, 05:01:31 PM
minsan may discrimination hehehe...kadaklan kaya dd mga tropang itum..hahaha

Padi, dapat consider natin so mga ibang genre para lhat masaya sa event na gwa ntin. Kng ano decision ng committee let us know nlng oky. Oh mga tga guinobatan dyn be ready sa coming event sa guinobatan... Padi morze0430 pki update nlng kmi po. Salamat in advance at maray aldaw sa indo gabos tabi.
Offline my_betrayals

« Reply #181 on: February 28, 2014, 10:40:50 AM »
Quote from: pkenji_rm11 on February 28, 2014, 10:09:01 AM
Padi, dapat consider natin so mga ibang genre para lhat masaya sa event na gwa ntin. Kng ano decision ng committee let us know nlng oky. Oh mga tga guinobatan dyn be ready sa coming event sa guinobatan... Padi morze0430 pki update nlng kmi po. Salamat in advance at maray aldaw sa indo gabos tabi.

Saten padi appreciated naman natin all kinds of music eh, but di na maaalis sa scene yung mga  taong 1 genre lang yata pinapakinggan at sarado na sa ibang genre which leads to discrimination. Sana maging "United" ang mga Bicolano like the Cebuano bands na advanced and evolving ang music IMO lang to.. Peace!
Offline morze0430

« Reply #182 on: February 28, 2014, 12:34:06 PM »
Quote from: my_betrayals on February 28, 2014, 10:40:50 AM
Saten padi appreciated naman natin all kinds of music eh, but di na maaalis sa scene yung mga  taong 1 genre lang yata pinapakinggan at sarado na sa ibang genre which leads to discrimination. Sana maging "United" ang mga Bicolano like the Cebuano bands na advanced and evolving ang music IMO lang to.. Peace!
Yah bro we are planning an event for all genre dito sa Guinobatan para walang discrimination para yung nga sabi mo na ''UNITED". Baka this coming August Town fiesta or Dec. ang plano ng event..Padi pkenji_rm11 update na lang kita kung anu napag usapan ng Grupo medyo busy pa kasi sa ngayon.. :)
Offline my_betrayals

« Reply #183 on: February 28, 2014, 12:36:51 PM »
 Yah bro we are planning an event for all genre dito sa Guinobatan para walang discrimination para yung nga sabi mo na ''UNITED". Baka this coming August Town fiesta or Dec. ang plano ng event..Padi pkenji_rm11 update na lang kita kung anu napag usapan ng Grupo medyo busy pa kasi sa ngayon.. :)
[/quote]

Sadin magiging venue kya padi? Try ko pumunta pag nakapag leave sa work.
Offline morze0430

« Reply #184 on: February 28, 2014, 12:41:01 PM »
Quote from: my_betrayals on February 28, 2014, 12:36:51 PM
Yah bro we are planning an event for all genre dito sa Guinobatan para walang discrimination para yung nga sabi mo na ''UNITED". Baka this coming August Town fiesta or Dec. ang plano ng event..Padi pkenji_rm11 update na lang kita kung anu napag usapan ng Grupo medyo busy pa kasi sa ngayon.. :)


Sadin magiging venue kya padi? Try ko pumunta pag nakapag leave sa work.
Town Plaza or don sa Arandurugan hall dating Social hall katabi ng munisipyo.
Offline pkenji_rm11

« Reply #185 on: February 28, 2014, 10:35:38 PM »
Quote from: morze0430 on February 28, 2014, 12:34:06 PM
Yah bro we are planning an event for all genre dito sa Guinobatan para walang discrimination para yung nga sabi mo na ''UNITED". Baka this coming August Town fiesta or Dec. ang plano ng event..Padi pkenji_rm11 update na lang kita kung anu napag usapan ng Grupo medyo busy pa kasi sa ngayon.. :)

cgi Padz pki update nalang kami... ingat lagi dyn at regards committee...


my_betrayals >> sana makapunta ka rin para makita o witness mo... \m/

Guys, to all Guinobatenio, hope you can make it in the event proper and eyeball narin cguro hehe and in later stage we can plan to make a big event for all bicolanos band/music... lets see how and plan well para maishare din natin sa ibang lugar outside Bicol. What do you think guys?

Good luck to all and ingat po lagi kau.

Maray na aldaw po sa lahat.
Offline rowley75

« Reply #186 on: March 02, 2014, 02:01:50 PM »
Nice. Sana maganda yung gamit lalo na amps. Last 3 gigs namin dito sa legazpi. Ampapanget ng amp. Yung sa cagsawa fiesta gig ng bicol x. 15watts na orange solid state lang. Lubog mga gitarista sa mix. Kabadtrip yung gig na yun. Yung sa bicol x anniv naman medyo okay. Peavey bandit 112. Gusto ko sana magdala ng amp kaso sakit sa likod magdala ng halfstack. Sana may speaker cabs na sa venue para yung head nalang dalhin. Sayang, magagaling pa naman mga bikolano tumugtog. Anyway, kudos sa mga uragon musicians!
Offline pkenji_rm11

« Reply #187 on: March 03, 2014, 01:13:53 AM »
Quote from: rowley75 on March 02, 2014, 02:01:50 PM
Nice. Sana maganda yung gamit lalo na amps. Last 3 gigs namin dito sa legazpi. Ampapanget ng amp. Yung sa cagsawa fiesta gig ng bicol x. 15watts na orange solid state lang. Lubog mga gitarista sa mix. Kabadtrip yung gig na yun. Yung sa bicol x anniv naman medyo okay. Peavey bandit 112. Gusto ko sana magdala ng amp kaso sakit sa likod magdala ng halfstack. Sana may speaker cabs na sa venue para yung head nalang dalhin. Sayang, magagaling pa naman mga bikolano tumugtog. Anyway, kudos sa mga uragon musicians!

Thanks po rowley75 sa share mo sa'min, na noted narin namin yan kya habang malayo pa yon event dapat mga dapat gawin gawin na kng baga. That's why we are gathering all bicolano musician sa amin lugar muna (for now) to talk about it on how we can prepare the event as flawless as possible. I'm willing to share my tube speaker as long the plan goes smooth why not diba at planning to get a Marshall fullstack hopefully Q1 i get one already as i have discuss the matter with morze0430.

Anyways guys, what do you think if we support each other as bicolano musician to have moment of all of us. For me regardless of the genre as long we support each other this will definitely work for success. In later stage we will push to have event more bigger but now we will do POC sa lugar nmin at if it works then proven na nothing impossible for any such event.

To all bicolanos musician, please share with us your experience po in term na naging mga gigs ninyo. Thanks ahead.

Ingatz po lagi at diyos mabalos sa lahat po.
Offline my_betrayals

« Reply #188 on: March 05, 2014, 09:52:11 AM »
 :mrgreen: Good day mga manoy!.. musta kayo? tahimik natin ah..  :-D
Offline kundimanAzule

« Reply #189 on: March 07, 2014, 01:49:58 PM »
Diyos marhay na aldaw mga tugang!

Teven ng Gbtn. tabi..pro sanjuan mla. citizen na..dai na naga-uli..

Sisay tabi jan interesado sa blues..tataw man ako maski itu nin slide baga..
purbaran ta barang mga j.winter..problema di tataw mag-kanta..kung ayu kitah harp mas maurag..su mga primerong gurangan na dapt kung pwede..
purbaran ta jamming nganay..

salamat sainyo!



Offline morze0430

« Reply #190 on: March 07, 2014, 03:22:55 PM »
Quote from: kundimanAzule on March 07, 2014, 01:49:58 PM
Diyos marhay na aldaw mga tugang!

Teven ng Gbtn. tabi..pro sanjuan mla. citizen na..dai na naga-uli..

Sisay tabi jan interesado sa blues..tataw man ako maski itu nin slide baga..
purbaran ta barang mga j.winter..problema di tataw mag-kanta..kung ayu kitah harp mas maurag..su mga primerong gurangan na dapt kung pwede..
purbaran ta jamming nganay..

salamat sainyo!

 Maray na apon man simo gari apat na kitang taga Gbtn. dd ha...napano ta di kna naguli dd sa banwa ta pwerte na baga dd...tungkol sa blues di maray ako tataw turoe daw ako manoy mag blues?pero paborito ko na Blues player amo yan si BB King lalo na so kanta nya na the thrill is gone siram kan mga suldot sa gitara..hehe
Offline pkenji_rm11

« Reply #191 on: March 07, 2014, 07:59:11 PM »
maray aldaw po sainyo ngamin... ingatz ingatz lang lagi...

morze0430 >> nem padi any update nba sa meeting ninyo? hmmm.. bz yata lagi... let us know nalang okay... ingatz at see u soon...

('',) \m/...
Offline rowley75

« Reply #192 on: March 12, 2014, 01:40:26 PM »

Quote from: pkenji_rm11 on March 03, 2014, 01:13:53 AM
Thanks po rowley75 sa share mo sa'min, na noted narin namin yan kya habang malayo pa yon event dapat mga dapat gawin gawin na kng baga. That's why we are gathering all bicolano musician sa amin lugar muna (for now) to talk about it on how we can prepare the event as flawless as possible. I'm willing to share my tube speaker as long the plan goes smooth why not diba at planning to get a Marshall fullstack hopefully Q1 i get one already as i have discuss the matter with morze0430.

Anyways guys, what do you think if we support each other as bicolano musician to have moment of all of us. For me regardless of the genre as long we support each other this will definitely work for success. In later stage we will push to have event more bigger but now we will do POC sa lugar nmin at if it works then proven na nothing impossible for any such event.

To all bicolanos musician, please share with us your experience po in term na naging mga gigs ninyo. Thanks ahead.

Ingatz po lagi at diyos mabalos sa lahat po.

No prob padi. Goodluck sa event!

Fullstack talaga plano mo kuwaon padi? Makabungog an. Duwang 4x12(1 straight, 1 angled). Anong head kuwaon mo? Siram sana kaan saksakan ki les paul.
Online butikingpalo

