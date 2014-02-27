Nice. Sana maganda yung gamit lalo na amps. Last 3 gigs namin dito sa legazpi. Ampapanget ng amp. Yung sa cagsawa fiesta gig ng bicol x. 15watts na orange solid state lang. Lubog mga gitarista sa mix. Kabadtrip yung gig na yun. Yung sa bicol x anniv naman medyo okay. Peavey bandit 112. Gusto ko sana magdala ng amp kaso sakit sa likod magdala ng halfstack. Sana may speaker cabs na sa venue para yung head nalang dalhin. Sayang, magagaling pa naman mga bikolano tumugtog. Anyway, kudos sa mga uragon musicians!



Thanks po rowley75 sa share mo sa'min, na noted narin namin yan kya habang malayo pa yon event dapat mga dapat gawin gawin na kng baga. That's why we are gathering all bicolano musician sa amin lugar muna (for now) to talk about it on how we can prepare the event as flawless as possible. I'm willing to share my tube speaker as long the plan goes smooth why not diba at planning to get a Marshall fullstack hopefully Q1 i get one already as i have discuss the matter with morze0430.Anyways guys, what do you think if we support each other as bicolano musician to have moment of all of us. For me regardless of the genre as long we support each other this will definitely work for success. In later stage we will push to have event more bigger but now we will do POC sa lugar nmin at if it works then proven na nothing impossible for any such event.To all bicolanos musician, please share with us your experience po in term na naging mga gigs ninyo. Thanks ahead.Ingatz po lagi at diyos mabalos sa lahat po.