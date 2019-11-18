 hulika
The Stratocaster Thread

jajacabel

Re: The Stratocaster Thread
November 18, 2019, 11:00:01 AM
Quote from: robinonibor on November 11, 2019, 06:18:39 AM
gas is still strong with this gurl
never tried chapman guitars.
Di naman hehe
Quote from: red lights on November 14, 2019, 08:38:06 AM
AMMK!

OT: napanuod ko vid mo na nireview ni Perf ah!
Hahaha oo nga e nagulat din ako isa ko sa mga nabunot para mapanood
Quote from: Ralph_Petrucci on November 14, 2019, 08:53:47 AM
solid parin ang chapman ja. as in.  I'm gassing for a CAP10 <3
Kitakits sa GP! Hahaha
red lights

Re: The Stratocaster Thread
November 21, 2019, 09:52:24 AM
Quote from: jajacabel on November 18, 2019, 11:00:01 AM
oo nga e nagulat din ako isa ko sa mga nabunot para mapanood

ang kulit nga ng reakxyon nya eh
Crisul

Re: The Stratocaster Thread
December 24, 2019, 01:14:02 PM
any reviews on the jcraft hss? ang mura kasi and mukhang mas ok sa thomson, davis, etc.
Ralph_Petrucci

Re: The Stratocaster Thread
December 26, 2019, 09:27:12 AM
Quote from: Crisul on December 24, 2019, 01:14:02 PM
any reviews on the jcraft hss? ang mura kasi and mukhang mas ok sa thomson, davis, etc.

decent, but needs some work like all entry level guitars.
it will benefit from an immediate nut replacement.

other than that, sounds good!
Crisul

Re: The Stratocaster Thread
January 03, 2020, 09:31:06 AM
salamat paps. kaso mas trip ko na yung ltx. bwiset gas
Ralph_Petrucci

Re: The Stratocaster Thread
January 03, 2020, 05:16:17 PM
Quote from: Crisul on January 03, 2020, 09:31:06 AM
salamat paps. kaso mas trip ko na yung ltx. bwiset gas

mas okay ata yung jcraft parin papsi :)
Crisul

Re: The Stratocaster Thread
Today at 03:59:58 PM
Quote from: Ralph_Petrucci on January 03, 2020, 05:16:17 PM
mas okay ata yung jcraft parin papsi :)

Ung tele ng jcraft un, sorry off topic na hehe.

Btt kung galling ka mahogany na humbucker, malayo ba sa talaga tunog sa humbucker pag sa strat. Baka mabitin dun sa kapal or kaya naman sa pedals/amp. Basswood ata ung sa jcraft thanks
Screamous

Re: The Stratocaster Thread
Today at 06:33:37 PM
sold my VM Strat and bought a AM Pro Standard na HSS, will post picture soon with kwento from Ms. Charo.. :)
