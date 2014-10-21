 hulika
Author Topic: RP BAND (Run for your love / When angels march across the sky)  (Read 56939 times)

Offline joeystratman

Re: RP BAND (Run for your love / When angels march across the sky)
« Reply #175 on: October 21, 2014, 11:56:34 AM »
Just an update:  :-D
 
Bob Aves posted on his wall in FB - albeit a tribute to Tracks Recording studio (where RP Band recorded their 2 albums). Being an RP Band fan, i placed some comments there hehe.

"Joey Narciso: makikisali lng po. looks like, a get together/reunion/bonding of RP Band taking shape? a (Angee Rozul) remastering/re-release of the 2 RP albums on CD a possibility? (keeping our fingers crossed)"


Mike Pedero of Tracks also replied comments. Here's some:

"Mike Pedero: @Joey, the masters of the first album on 1 inch multitrack tape was destroyed and there are no more 1 inch tape machines available. The 24 track 2 inch tape is rather complicated to remaster because of the complicated tracking that included synthetic drums and all. Will see, maybe in the future when I can set up a new control mix room and maybe move all to digital. A properly acoustically controlled room is important in making sure that the sounds are correct in remixing. Even if done near field, the acoustics play an important factor because of reflections. In time, maybe."

Sad news right? But something to look at here:

"Joey Narciso: @Mike, still, all hope is not lost, at least to a lot of people waiting, longing to hear again the music of RP Band. Hope you keep us in the know when that time comes"
"Mike Pedero: We are all still alive and kicking. Will get Jofel Miemban, the engineer of first album to help out in the remix."
"Joey Narciso: Yey! that sounds like good news! If you read that thread in Philmusic.com about RP Band's music, you'll be surprised to know how those albums inspired and rocked a lot (i mean A LOT) of people in those days, until now! Nag file sharing pa nga kmi ng MP3's to people who like to have converted copies (from tapes and vynil!) More power sa inyo Mike, Bob, Geoff and company, bring those music back on CD"

So, what u think? Yortots?   :)
Offline raizen26

Re: RP BAND (Run for your love / When angels march across the sky)
« Reply #176 on: October 21, 2014, 02:41:12 PM »
CONCERRT! CONCERRT! CONCERRT! CONCERRT!  :wave:
Offline kawayan_strat

Re: RP BAND (Run for your love / When angels march across the sky)
« Reply #177 on: October 31, 2014, 08:16:46 AM »
IMO, I haven't heard any rock recording as "foreign" sounding as RPs "Strange Storm" album, the first song (strange storms) on side A is a mind blower, kaunting linis lang (hiss and garble, due to tape age), mismo na talaga, 80s na 80s! And the musicianship on the tracks are exceptional! Street legal is ok too, kinda early 80s late 70s sound to it, but awesome songs, all of em are my favorite!
Offline raizen26

Re: RP BAND (Run for your love / When angels march across the sky)
« Reply #178 on: October 31, 2014, 12:45:04 PM »
Quote from: kawayan_strat on October 31, 2014, 08:16:46 AM
IMO, I haven't heard any rock recording as "foreign" sounding as RPs "Strange Storm" album, the first song (strange storms) on side A is a mind blower, kaunting linis lang (hiss and garble, due to tape age), mismo na talaga, 80s na 80s! And the musicianship on the tracks are exceptional! Street legal is ok too, kinda early 80s late 70s sound to it, but awesome songs, all of em are my favorite!

 :razz:
Offline joeystratman

Re: RP BAND (Run for your love / When angels march across the sky)
« Reply #179 on: August 28, 2015, 02:20:45 PM »
"keep our love alive"  :)

Yey, i got a turntable as a gift!

Now kung makahanap lng ako ng RP Band na plaka .....  :-(
Offline dantuts

Re: RP BAND (Run for your love / When angels march across the sky)
« Reply #180 on: September 01, 2015, 11:45:21 PM »
wow.. tagal na akong nag hahanap ng vinyl ng RP.. swerte !!  :-D
I was alive in the forest
I was cut by the cruel axe
In life I was silent In death I sweetly sing

Offline joeystratman

Re: RP BAND (Run for your love / When angels march across the sky)
« Reply #181 on: December 12, 2015, 10:54:07 AM »
Quote from: dantuts on September 01, 2015, 11:45:21 PM
wow.. tagal na akong nag hahanap ng vinyl ng RP.. swerte !!  :-D

Nope bro, i didn't get one, meron binenta sa fb, mint LP ng RP 1st album, kulang pera ko, he sold it to someone else for 3k  :-(
Offline jaykool888

Re: RP BAND (Run for your love / When angels march across the sky)
« Reply #182 on: November 15, 2017, 10:58:05 PM »
Hey guys! Big fan of RP here. Does anyone have lyrics of While Angels March and Run? Can't quite catch the lyrics of the songs that's posted on youtube. Thanks! :D
Offline raizen26

Re: RP BAND (Run for your love / When angels march across the sky)
« Reply #183 on: November 14, 2018, 01:25:23 AM »
Any updates if there's gonna be a RP reunion gig?
Offline kawayan_strat

Re: RP BAND (Run for your love / When angels march across the sky)
« Reply #184 on: November 21, 2018, 05:51:13 PM »
Sana meron. huhuhu
Offline joeystratman

Re: RP BAND (Run for your love / When angels march across the sky)
« Reply #185 on: January 07, 2021, 07:34:13 PM »
If you're reading this, bravo! Hehe, 2021 na, Pandemic times, pero trip ko pa rin ang RP. Opened a page in FB - RP-band tribute page. Pwede kayo mag post anything about RP, album files etc. Ingats mga kapatid!
Offline stirfriedstrat

Re: RP BAND (Run for your love / When angels march across the sky)
« Reply #186 on: January 08, 2021, 06:45:34 PM »
Quote from: joeystratman on January 07, 2021, 07:34:13 PM
If you're reading this, bravo! Hehe, 2021 na, Pandemic times, pero trip ko pa rin ang RP. Opened a page in FB - RP-band tribute page. Pwede kayo mag post anything about RP, album files etc. Ingats mga kapatid!

yey! alam ko madami tayong fan ng RP, di lang nagtatagpo. nawa'y maging daan ang page mo para magkatipon lahat 😊😉☺️
Online kctan666

Re: RP BAND (Run for your love / When angels march across the sky)
« Reply #187 on: Today at 01:00:24 AM »
guys, wow, RP! thanks for keeping the thread alive! The audio in YT isn't top notch though :-(
Offline kawayan_strat

Re: RP BAND (Run for your love / When angels march across the sky)
« Reply #188 on: Today at 02:48:03 PM »
Back in 2000, me and my friend went to Galos (now 19 EAST) to watch Bob Aves' "Inner Country" album launching. After the gig, we approached him to have our RP cassettes (Strange Storms and Street Legal) signed....nagulat siya and he uttered ,,,"Tang*na meron pa kayo neto?". Hahaha that was a lasting memory!
