Just an update:Bob Aves posted on his wall in FB - albeit a tribute to Tracks Recording studio (where RP Band recorded their 2 albums). Being an RP Band fan, i placed some comments there hehe."Joey Narciso: makikisali lng po. looks like, a get together/reunion/bonding of RP Band taking shape? a (Angee Rozul) remastering/re-release of the 2 RP albums on CD a possibility? (keeping our fingers crossed)"Mike Pedero of Tracks also replied comments. Here's some:"Mike Pedero: @Joey, the masters of the first album on 1 inch multitrack tape was destroyed and there are no more 1 inch tape machines available. The 24 track 2 inch tape is rather complicated to remaster because of the complicated tracking that included synthetic drums and all. Will see, maybe in the future when I can set up a new control mix room and maybe move all to digital. A properly acoustically controlled room is important in making sure that the sounds are correct in remixing. Even if done near field, the acoustics play an important factor because of reflections. In time, maybe."Sad news right? But something to look at here:"Joey Narciso: @Mike, still, all hope is not lost, at least to a lot of people waiting, longing to hear again the music of RP Band. Hope you keep us in the know when that time comes"35 mins · Like"Mike Pedero: We are all still alive and kicking. Will get Jofel Miemban, the engineer of first album to help out in the remix."32 mins · Unlike · 1"Joey Narciso: Yey! that sounds like good news! If you read that thread in Philmusic.com about RP Band's music, you'll be surprised to know how those albums inspired and rocked a lot (i mean A LOT) of people in those days, until now! Nag file sharing pa nga kmi ng MP3's to people who like to have converted copies (from tapes and vynil!) More power sa inyo Mike, Bob, Geoff and company, bring those music back on CD"So, what u think? Yortots?