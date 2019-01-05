 hulika
Author Topic: Ibanez guitar users thread  (Read 2324684 times)

Offline guitaricci

Re: Ibanez guitar users thread
« Reply #19775 on: January 05, 2019, 01:27:42 PM »
Quote from: cayle on January 05, 2019, 10:15:05 AM


Ganda. Im diggin the maple top...and the Friedman amp. Haha

Also...kita nyo na yung RG5100 series? Yung naka fishman fluence...
Offline r_chino18

Re: Ibanez guitar users thread
« Reply #19776 on: January 05, 2019, 03:46:23 PM »
Offline cayle

Re: Ibanez guitar users thread
« Reply #19777 on: January 06, 2019, 08:44:02 AM »
Quote from: r_chino18 on January 05, 2019, 03:46:23 PM
:-o

Pa-try naman ako nito sir!  :wave:

Ayaw mo nito sir, mataas action.  :lol:
Offline Gunslinger

Re: Ibanez guitar users thread
« Reply #19778 on: January 06, 2019, 11:19:20 AM »
It's been a long day without you, Ibanez thread. ♪
Offline r_chino18

Re: Ibanez guitar users thread
« Reply #19779 on: January 06, 2019, 09:40:57 PM »
Quote from: cayle on January 06, 2019, 08:44:02 AM
Ayaw mo nito sir, mataas action.  :lol:

Gusto ko yan, pang blues.  :-P
Offline lyrad24

  • Veteran Member
  • ****
Re: Ibanez guitar users thread
« Reply #19780 on: January 25, 2019, 01:08:25 PM »

Your thoughts on this upcoming Guitar?
Offline guitaricci

Re: Ibanez guitar users thread
« Reply #19781 on: January 26, 2019, 05:38:13 AM »
I dont know where to post this so ill just post it here...

Ibanez TS808 + Vemuram Jan Ray = TSV808
$450

 :-o :-o :-o :-o
Offline by

Re: Ibanez guitar users thread
« Reply #19782 on: February 06, 2019, 06:42:13 AM »
Nag increase po ba ang price ng mga ibanez "rosewood" guitars? early models"cites".
Offline throwinshapes

Re: Ibanez guitar users thread
« Reply #19783 on: February 15, 2019, 10:36:35 PM »
Hi guys! Anyone know if the RGMS7 (multi-scale) is already available locally? If not, could order one through Audiophile maybe? Thanks! :)
Offline r_chino18

Re: Ibanez guitar users thread
« Reply #19784 on: February 18, 2019, 09:38:38 PM »
Quote from: throwinshapes on February 15, 2019, 10:36:35 PM
Hi guys! Anyone know if the RGMS7 (multi-scale) is already available locally? If not, could order one through Audiophile maybe? Thanks! :)

I'm not sure about the RGMS7... But I recently had a client bring in an RGIF7 multi-scale sa shop. Sa Audiophile nabili. Pretty nice guitar.  :-)


*not actual picture
Offline Pfizer

Re: Ibanez guitar users thread
« Reply #19785 on: March 31, 2019, 05:33:37 PM »
Mga sir, ano po ba ang magandang pickups for RGA321 Prestige?

Medyo kulang para sa akin yung Dimarzio D-activators na naka-install; di ko feel yung "chug" kapag naka-palm mute na rhythm.

Kumpara dun sa Charvel San Dimas ko na naka Seymour Duncan JB at 59, mas matapang yung tunog ng Charvel. Any recommendations?
Offline Gunslinger

Re: Ibanez guitar users thread
« Reply #19786 on: April 20, 2019, 05:17:05 AM »
Quote from: Pfizer on March 31, 2019, 05:33:37 PM
Mga sir, ano po ba ang magandang pickups for RGA321 Prestige?

Medyo kulang para sa akin yung Dimarzio D-activators na naka-install; di ko feel yung "chug" kapag naka-palm mute na rhythm.

Kumpara dun sa Charvel San Dimas ko na naka Seymour Duncan JB at 59, mas matapang yung tunog ng Charvel. Any recommendations?

Whoa. Thought you had a 121. May 321 ka na rin? Anyway, I'm still using the classic JB/59 combo on my RGA321F and still happy with how it sounds.
Offline fourth_cycle

Re: Ibanez guitar users thread
« Reply #19787 on: June 11, 2019, 01:39:39 PM »

Mga sirs meron na po bang naka purchase ng ganito dito sa thread.
Offline LaXter

Re: Ibanez guitar users thread
« Reply #19788 on: July 15, 2019, 11:06:29 AM »
Good day mga philmusikero. Anyone know kung saan pwede maka iskor locally ng brass block para sa edge pro bridge?
Offline fourth_cycle

Re: Ibanez guitar users thread
« Reply #19789 on: August 12, 2019, 08:09:42 AM »
Mga sir anu kaya ang pinaka murang IBANEZ RG ngayun na naka floating?
Offline firefalcon_08

Re: Ibanez guitar users thread
« Reply #19790 on: May 17, 2020, 03:30:23 PM »
if one orders parts from ibanezrules, do you still have to retrieve it from customs or the post office? or does it get delivered straight to one's address?
Online satch

Re: Ibanez guitar users thread
« Reply #19791 on: Yesterday at 08:01:03 PM »
Quote from: fourth_cycle on August 12, 2019, 08:09:42 AM
Mga sir anu kaya ang pinaka murang IBANEZ RG ngayun na naka floating?

If pinakamura, I believe yung standard series RG models.
Online satch

Re: Ibanez guitar users thread
« Reply #19792 on: Yesterday at 08:02:07 PM »
Gamit ko dito is ung Ibanez RG652kfx. :)

