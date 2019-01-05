A moment in Philmusic.com's History: The site domain was registered in December 1996. We are at most, probably one of the longest running Philippine websites around!
Pa-try naman ako nito sir!
Ayaw mo nito sir, mataas action.
Hi guys! Anyone know if the RGMS7 (multi-scale) is already available locally? If not, could order one through Audiophile maybe? Thanks!
Mga sir, ano po ba ang magandang pickups for RGA321 Prestige? Medyo kulang para sa akin yung Dimarzio D-activators na naka-install; di ko feel yung "chug" kapag naka-palm mute na rhythm. Kumpara dun sa Charvel San Dimas ko na naka Seymour Duncan JB at 59, mas matapang yung tunog ng Charvel. Any recommendations?
Mga sir anu kaya ang pinaka murang IBANEZ RG ngayun na naka floating?
