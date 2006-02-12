 hulika
newbie needing help

markrepez

newbie needing help
February 12, 2006, 05:11:43 PM
Mga bro, i need help. My guitar currently has a set of 9-11-16-24-32-42 set of strings on. My question is, would a set of 10-13-17-30-42-52 set of strings require adjustments made to the guitar (eg. truss rod, action, intonation)?

Another question. How do i get that reggae sound? What effects do i use (i have a zoom g2)? How should i pick the strings?

Thanks!
pallas

newbie needing help
Reply #1 on: February 12, 2006, 05:19:04 PM
reggae hhmmm u need compression, as for string gauge unless you notice a huge difference in action and depends on bridge, hardtail ba o trem/ floyd i think going 1 gauge up wouldnt be too drastic. Try it and see how your guitar plays. Pag may napansin ka then kalikutin mo muna yung bridge,,,,good luck bro... 8)
markrepez

newbie needing help
Reply #2 on: February 12, 2006, 05:36:22 PM
Fender MIM Tele yung gamit ko. Sorry kung noob pero, pano gamitin yung compressor? I have no idea how it works. Distortion, modulation at boost settings lang kasi kinakalikot ko. Thanks for the advice.  :)
oasgomez-is-banned

newbie needing help
Reply #3 on: February 12, 2006, 06:22:33 PM
Mark,

Yes it MIGHT require adjustment.  Just try it on and then find out.  It really depends on the guitar -- more specifically the wood.  Since wood, like individual human beings, is different from one tree to another even if they are the same species may react differently to a heavier gauge.

Reggae sound to me, just my personal opinion, is a good sounding strat on a really good clean tube amp.
abyssinianson

newbie needing help
Reply #4 on: February 12, 2006, 06:44:03 PM
you MIGHT not need a change as far as the setup but you might need additional filing on the nut side of your guitar since 42 and 52 low E sizes are very different. after this is done, check your intonation by comparing the 12th fret harmonics with the fretted notes on every string, after you bring the strings to tune at standard 44.1 concert pitch. this will tell you just how well your guitar accomodates the new strings AND how much you will have to adjust the bridge and truss rod. your guitar, being a telecaster, is more resistant to bowing than say, a set neck les paul bit still, checking will make sure you stay in tune.

reggae music calls for an accented pick attack so you can use a compressor in front of your amp and set the sustain to moderate but the attack slightly higher than 12:00 - maybe less - depending on the charcteristics of your amp. you can also put a short delay to add a little bit of tail to your barred notes. since reggae chords are syncopated, the delay will fill out the gaps in your picking making the bars of the song more dynamic - especially if you're the only guitaist in the band.
markrepez

newbie needing help
Reply #5 on: February 12, 2006, 08:46:12 PM
Thanks for all the help. Nakakainis kasi kapag napuputulan palagi ng strings. Minalas lang ako at acidic ang pawis ko. Hahaha. Thanks ulit!
pallas

newbie needing help
Reply #6 on: February 12, 2006, 09:40:32 PM
san ka napapatiran? Pag sa bridge kailangan mong i-file yung saddle?
CARABAO

newbie needing help
Reply #7 on: February 12, 2006, 09:59:58 PM
by the way, sa reggae music, try to hit the strings upwards.. pero magwwork din kahit downstroke.. pero wla lang, mas reggae yung tunog pag upstroke IMHO. :)
markrepez

newbie needing help
Reply #8 on: February 13, 2006, 12:19:20 AM
Sa bridge. Ernie Ball Reinforced na yung gamit ko pero 2 weeks lang putol na. A-String pa yung naputol. Safe ba mag DIY when it comes to filing bridge saddles? Thanks sa mga nag-reply!
markrepez

newbie needing help
Reply #9 on: February 13, 2006, 12:21:35 AM
Off topic: CARABAO, kita ko yung email add mo dati corned_beef, tapos nakita ko yung pic sa FutureStar na band corned beef din. Kasali ka ba dun?
abyssinianson

newbie needing help
Reply #10 on: February 13, 2006, 05:42:43 AM
if you always get string breakage with the same string, there is something wrong with the way you wound the string and the bridge. there might be a bit of rust on it or it has jagged edges so the sharp parts rub against the string.

have a guitar tech file the string bridge if you dont have the tools and the experience. intonation of the guitar is an important thing to look into when getting your guitar setup so do it right and take it to a tech.
markrepez

newbie needing help
Reply #11 on: February 13, 2006, 07:27:42 AM
I don't really have one specific string breaking all the time, but if a string does break, it happens at the bridge. So there, i think my bridge needs sanding. Any recommended techs? I study near Katipunan and I'd like to take my guitar somewhere near. Moreover, how long does it take to get my a guitar set-up and how much? Thanks!
markrepez

newbie needing help
Reply #12 on: February 15, 2006, 09:03:27 PM
bump!!! how do i get that reggae sound? i have a zoom g2.
vinCe-uv7bk

Re: newbie needing help
Reply #13 on: February 16, 2006, 09:09:19 AM
Quote from: markrepez
Mga bro, i need help. My guitar currently has a set of 9-11-16-24-32-42 set of strings on. My question is, would a set of 10-13-17-30-42-52 set of strings require adjustments made to the guitar (eg. truss rod, action, intonation)?

Another question. How do i get that reggae sound? What effects do i use (i have a zoom g2)? How should i pick the strings?

Thanks!



if its a fixd bridge or trem i guess changing the strings is fine without adjusting anything. reggae? a wah and a strat  :lol:
turiguiliano

REGGAE SOUND
Reply #14 on: February 16, 2006, 10:03:25 AM
Quote from: markrepez
bump!!! how do i get that reggae sound? i have a zoom g2.


Bro,

IHMO, get that song that you want//reggae song...keep playing it back till you get that tone in your head. Set your g2's modeller first to its closest sound setting to the song itself. Play around with it with modulations like chorus, flange, delays, reverb.

Or, Simply, clean tone on your amp then mod your g2 as above.
Hope this helps dude.
StringSamurai

newbie needing help
Reply #15 on: February 16, 2006, 10:29:13 AM
Brad..

 Pag G2 i guess the best thing you would want to do is to start with Clean tone then place some delay. Ive been playing reggae for some time now.

Tapos pag d pa makuha yung "reggae crunch" na tunog compress the sound. Also you may want to place chorus or Flange(very light) on the Tone.

Hope this helps,
bembang_jones

newbie needing help
Reply #16 on: February 22, 2006, 07:53:56 PM
san ka ba bumibili ng strings? ganyan din yung usual na nangyayari pag ernie ball gamit kong strings madalas mapatid yung A string...pansin ko makunat yung string na-encounter ko na rin yan sa dean markley na string...hhmmm...badtrip :(
agentx44

newbie needing help
Reply #17 on: February 22, 2006, 07:57:40 PM
Quote from: markrepez
bump!!! how do i get that reggae sound? i have a zoom g2.


Use Comp, 5, FS, 70 level
Fender Clean
Add some slight Chorus and Reverb
markrepez

newbie needing help
Reply #18 on: February 23, 2006, 07:44:20 AM
bembang:

sa jb. nakakaasar nga eh. every two weeks ata ako nagpapalit ng strings.

agentx44:

thanks bro!
CARABAO

Re: REGGAE SOUND
Reply #19 on: February 23, 2006, 08:21:01 AM
Quote from: turiguiliano
Quote from: markrepez
bump!!! how do i get that reggae sound? i have a zoom g2.


Bro,

IHMO, get that song that you want//reggae song...keep playing it back till you get that tone in your head. Set your g2's modeller first to its closest sound setting to the song itself. Play around with it with modulations like chorus, flange, delays, reverb.

Or, Simply, clean tone on your amp then mod your g2 as above.
Hope this helps dude.


+100 :D
CARABAO

newbie needing help
Reply #20 on: February 23, 2006, 08:22:05 AM
Quote from: StringSamurai
Brad..

 Pag G2 i guess the best thing you would want to do is to start with Clean tone then place some delay. Ive been playing reggae for some time now.

Tapos pag d pa makuha yung "reggae crunch" na tunog compress the sound. Also you may want to place chorus or Flange(very light) on the Tone.

Hope this helps,


+100! :D

off topic: oo ako yun.. yung isang gitarista. hehe :)
Ben Tsing Co

Re: newbie needing help
Reply #21 on: Today at 04:50:38 PM
Kamusta na TS? Mala- Bob Marley na ba dating ng Reggae mo?
