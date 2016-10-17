« Reply #2096 on: May 28, 2018, 09:07:00 AM »
Sa pagkaka-alala ko sa Beatles Anthology Documentary. Ang kwento nila, hindi nagustuhan ni George Martin yung palo ni Pete Best nung nagrecord sya ng drums for Love Me Do. Tapos, nagkaron ng agreement between john, paul, george and brian epstein to bring "the best drummer in liverpool" which is Ringo. So si ringo, pumunta ng studio, ready to record, pero di sya pina-upo ni George Martin sa drum kit para magrecord. Sabi ni George Martin, i've been stinged once, i'm not gonna be stinged again kaya si andy white (the professional drummer)ang nagrecord. Eh kaso, wala din daw magandang ginagawa si Any White sa song kaya tinry si Ringo and the rest is history. eto lang yung pagkaka-alala ko base dun sa beatles anthology docu na napanood ko.
Pero the recording logs don't lie. They can say anything to the media. Pero the fact remains that a previous recording of LOVE ME DO with Ringo on drums was made before the Andy White version.
Logged
RJ LP Std.,Jackson DK2,Burns Brian May,Fender MIM Strat,Valencia EClassical,Nady UHF4,EHX Screaming Bird,Vox V847,Vox V830,Vox Tonelab SE,Vox Pathfinder 15R/Visual Sound J&H,Ibanez TS9 OD,MXR Analog Chorus, Boss BF2,Boss DD2,Line 6 Echo Park