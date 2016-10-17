 hulika
Author Topic: anything about the Beatles ...  (Read 213278 times)

Offline musicianurse28

Re: anything about the Beatles ...
« Reply #2075 on: October 17, 2016, 11:08:38 PM »
^ Aruy! Ano nanaman yan paps?! Beatle hardcore fan here pero ina naman, di ako lagi updated pag may mga shows dito sa Pinas related to them :eek: Ay sus!

**listening to Please Please Me by Beatles while typing this.
Planning for a Band Rehearsal Studio business. Baka may alam kayong space for rent around QC area lang. Please PM me. Thank you.

Offline red lights

Re: anything about the Beatles ...
« Reply #2076 on: December 29, 2016, 09:00:19 AM »
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline mozart123

Re: anything about the Beatles ...
« Reply #2077 on: January 02, 2017, 08:05:58 PM »
Sumama loob ni Paul McCartney nung binili ni Michael Jackson Beatles catalogue. Pero namatay si mj nabenta na.

Sent from my 5045T using Tapatalk

check out my new page:Condo for sale Luzon.

Online xaeroblade

Re: anything about the Beatles ...
« Reply #2078 on: January 03, 2017, 12:28:38 PM »
I'll be honest wasn't a fan back then, pero nung napatambay sa bahay nugn isang katropa I am slowly starting to appreciate the Beatles. Baka dahil sa tumatanda pero solid talaga ren e
Bands: Project:Materia and

Offline red lights

Re: anything about the Beatles ...
« Reply #2079 on: January 03, 2017, 12:31:32 PM »
Quote from: xaeroblade on January 03, 2017, 12:28:38 PM
I'll be honest wasn't a fan back then, pero nung napatambay sa bahay nugn isang katropa I am slowly starting to appreciate the Beatles. Baka dahil sa tumatanda pero solid talaga ren e


ano unang kanta nila natripan mo?
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Online xaeroblade

Re: anything about the Beatles ...
« Reply #2080 on: January 03, 2017, 01:10:57 PM »
And I love her tumatak recently.

Given na yung mga sikat na maya't maya naccover sa videoke at mga ginagawang rock version.
Bands: Project:Materia and

Offline red lights

Re: anything about the Beatles ...
« Reply #2081 on: January 03, 2017, 01:16:47 PM »



pakingan mo yung She Said, She Said  :-D
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Online xaeroblade

Re: anything about the Beatles ...
« Reply #2082 on: January 03, 2017, 01:27:34 PM »
Quote from: red lights on January 03, 2017, 01:16:47 PM


pakingan mo yung She Said, She Said  :-D
Thanks sa recommendation, actually downloading albums na  :lol: :lol:
Bands: Project:Materia and

Offline red lights

Re: anything about the Beatles ...
« Reply #2083 on: January 03, 2017, 01:29:34 PM »
Quote from: xaeroblade on January 03, 2017, 01:27:34 PM
Thanks sa recommendation, actually downloading albums na  :lol: :lol:


maganda talaga umpisahan mo pakikinig mula unang album hangang huli. makikita mo yung evolution nila  :-D
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline musicianurse28

Re: anything about the Beatles ...
« Reply #2084 on: January 04, 2017, 06:31:03 AM »
Quote from: red lights on January 03, 2017, 01:29:34 PM

maganda talaga umpisahan mo pakikinig mula unang album hangang huli. makikita mo yung evolution nila  :-D

Agree ako dito!

Pakinggan mo rin yung Something. My all time favorite Beatle song.

Red, anong unang kanta nilang sobrang nagustuhan mo? Una kong nagustuhan yung I Saw Her Standing There hanggang sa nag evolve na.
Planning for a Band Rehearsal Studio business. Baka may alam kayong space for rent around QC area lang. Please PM me. Thank you.

Offline red lights

Re: anything about the Beatles ...
« Reply #2085 on: January 04, 2017, 06:47:32 AM »
Quote from: musicianurse28 on January 04, 2017, 06:31:03 AM
Agree ako dito!

Pakinggan mo rin yung Something. My all time favorite Beatle song.

Red, anong unang kanta nilang sobrang nagustuhan mo? Una kong nagustuhan yung I Saw Her Standing There hanggang sa nag evolve na.


Day Tripper pre! madalas makinig kuya ko nun sa radyo ng 5am, Breakfast with the Beatles pa nga yung title ng program. hindi pa ko nag-aaral nun pero napapakingan ko na nga hangang ayun tumatak na sa utak ko
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline red lights

Re: anything about the Beatles ...
« Reply #2086 on: January 12, 2017, 07:24:08 AM »



ang lupit nung You Wont See Me, pati si mal evans kasali dun  :-D
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline red lights

Re: anything about the Beatles ...
« Reply #2087 on: January 24, 2017, 09:21:00 AM »
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline dariusbabylon

Re: anything about the Beatles ...
« Reply #2088 on: May 12, 2017, 01:03:03 PM »
Let's keep this alive.
I was able to catch Sir Paul in Tokyo last month - a real bucket list for a Beatles, Wings and McCartney fan. I went through the whole Beatlemania experience of waiting for him on the streets and catching a glimpse as he waved to the crowd. What an awesome experience.
Here's a sample video I found

Offline red lights

Re: anything about the Beatles ...
« Reply #2089 on: June 01, 2017, 02:59:42 PM »
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline dreamhaus09

Re: anything about the Beatles ...
« Reply #2090 on: July 26, 2017, 11:40:37 PM »
Panalo yung 50th aniv remixed ng sgt pepper. Mas balanse yung tunong compare sa 2009 remaster.
www.ProjectSmithereen.lens.ph
500px.com/projectsmithereen Canon EOS 1000D | Canon a3100 IS

Offline queer_rocker

Re: anything about the Beatles ...
« Reply #2091 on: July 27, 2017, 01:57:02 PM »
Quote from: dreamhaus09 on July 26, 2017, 11:40:37 PM
Panalo yung 50th aniv remixed ng sgt pepper. Mas balanse yung tunong compare sa 2009 remaster.

mas okay pa din yung orig lalo na sa vinyl

organic e may hiss pa sa karayom ng plaka

retro feel
Quote from: IncX on April 11, 2014, 09:12:32 AM
dude, there is a difference between having fun and just being a troll.
weh di nga?

Offline dreamhaus09

Re: anything about the Beatles ...
« Reply #2092 on: August 01, 2017, 02:07:57 PM »
Quote from: queer_rocker on July 27, 2017, 01:57:02 PM
mas okay pa din yung orig lalo na sa vinyl

organic e may hiss pa sa karayom ng plaka

retro feel

For me mas OK yung bago compare sa lumang stereo. Which is minadali ang pag master sa luma. Pero kung mono pag uusapan. Walang tatalo sa original mono version.
www.ProjectSmithereen.lens.ph
500px.com/projectsmithereen Canon EOS 1000D | Canon a3100 IS

Offline gandydancer123

Re: anything about the Beatles ...
« Reply #2093 on: September 28, 2017, 11:41:56 AM »
finollow ko yung mga beatles tribute bands sa youtube...galing din..may mga hawig talaga..
*RC MUSIC EMPORIUM *
PEDALS & ACCESSORIES FOR SALE
PM: http://talk.philmusic.com/index.php?topic=283433.0      FB: https://www.facebook.com/RcMusicEmporium

Offline red lights

Re: anything about the Beatles ...
« Reply #2094 on: November 02, 2017, 07:45:24 AM »
Quote from: gandydancer123 on September 28, 2017, 11:41:56 AM
finollow ko yung mga beatles tribute bands sa youtube...galing din..may mga hawig talaga..


check mo yung Fab Four  :wave:
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline red lights

Re: anything about the Beatles ...
« Reply #2095 on: December 14, 2017, 12:01:00 PM »




Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline burnsbhm

Re: anything about the Beatles ...
« Reply #2096 on: May 28, 2018, 09:07:00 AM »
Quote from: the_godfather on February 10, 2016, 09:34:18 AM
Sa pagkaka-alala ko sa Beatles Anthology Documentary. Ang kwento nila, hindi nagustuhan ni George Martin yung palo ni Pete Best nung nagrecord sya ng drums for Love Me Do. Tapos, nagkaron ng agreement between john, paul, george and brian epstein to bring "the best drummer in liverpool" which is Ringo. So si ringo, pumunta ng studio, ready to record, pero di sya pina-upo ni George Martin sa drum kit para magrecord. Sabi ni George Martin, i've been stinged once, i'm not gonna be stinged again kaya si andy white (the professional drummer)ang nagrecord. Eh kaso, wala din daw magandang ginagawa si Any White sa song kaya tinry si Ringo and the rest is history. eto lang yung pagkaka-alala ko base dun sa beatles anthology docu na napanood ko.

Pero the recording logs don't lie. They can say anything to the media. Pero the fact remains that a previous recording of LOVE ME DO with Ringo on drums was made before the Andy White version.
RJ LP Std.,Jackson DK2,Burns Brian May,Fender MIM Strat,Valencia EClassical,Nady UHF4,EHX Screaming Bird,Vox V847,Vox V830,Vox Tonelab SE,Vox Pathfinder 15R/Visual Sound J&H,Ibanez TS9 OD,MXR Analog Chorus, Boss BF2,Boss DD2,Line 6 Echo Park

Offline burnsbhm

Re: anything about the Beatles ...
« Reply #2097 on: May 28, 2018, 09:09:31 AM »
Quote from: mozart123 on January 02, 2017, 08:05:58 PM
Sumama loob ni Paul McCartney nung binili ni Michael Jackson Beatles catalogue. Pero namatay si mj nabenta na.

Sent from my 5045T using Tapatalk

There are talks that Paul McCartney might get his shares back.
RJ LP Std.,Jackson DK2,Burns Brian May,Fender MIM Strat,Valencia EClassical,Nady UHF4,EHX Screaming Bird,Vox V847,Vox V830,Vox Tonelab SE,Vox Pathfinder 15R/Visual Sound J&H,Ibanez TS9 OD,MXR Analog Chorus, Boss BF2,Boss DD2,Line 6 Echo Park

Offline dariusbabylon

Re: anything about the Beatles ...
« Reply #2098 on: Today at 07:52:27 PM »
