Highly suggested ko yung dnd django jr. or baby djangocopy sya ng Baby Taylormeron utol ko ang ayos and maganda yung tunog para sa presyo
Me acoustic guitar ako. pero mas natuto ako mag gitara sa electric.
pang-lead kasi yung electric, rhythm lang acoustic
you can play both the same way.
ganun po ba?
yes, you can do rhythm with electric guitar. and lead with acoustic.. vice versathey are both a guitar anyway.
