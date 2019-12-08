 hulika
Author Topic: True Acoustic Tone  (Read 773303 times)

Offline mozart123

Re: True Acoustic Tone
« Reply #7300 on: December 08, 2019, 05:39:14 PM »
Me acoustic guitar ako. pero mas natuto ako mag gitara sa electric.
Offline red lights

Re: True Acoustic Tone
« Reply #7301 on: December 10, 2019, 02:18:58 AM »
Quote from: robinonibor on December 04, 2019, 07:52:39 AM
Highly suggested ko yung dnd django jr. or baby django
copy sya ng Baby Taylor
meron utol ko ang ayos and maganda yung tunog para sa presyo

compared sa phoebus?
Offline red lights

Re: True Acoustic Tone
« Reply #7302 on: December 10, 2019, 02:19:47 AM »
Quote from: mozart123 on December 08, 2019, 05:39:14 PM
Me acoustic guitar ako. pero mas natuto ako mag gitara sa electric.


pang-lead kasi yung electric, rhythm lang acoustic
Offline dantuts

Re: True Acoustic Tone
« Reply #7303 on: January 21, 2020, 07:51:48 AM »
Quote from: red lights on December 10, 2019, 02:19:47 AM

pang-lead kasi yung electric, rhythm lang acoustic

you can play both the same way.
Offline red lights

Re: True Acoustic Tone
« Reply #7304 on: January 21, 2020, 10:35:21 AM »
Quote from: dantuts on January 21, 2020, 07:51:48 AM
you can play both the same way.

ganun po ba?
Offline dantuts

Re: True Acoustic Tone
« Reply #7305 on: January 23, 2020, 08:44:52 PM »
Quote from: red lights on January 21, 2020, 10:35:21 AM
ganun po ba?

yes, you can do rhythm with electric guitar. and lead with acoustic.. vice versa

they are both a guitar anyway.
Offline red lights

Re: True Acoustic Tone
« Reply #7306 on: January 30, 2020, 11:33:15 AM »
Quote from: dantuts on January 23, 2020, 08:44:52 PM
yes, you can do rhythm with electric guitar. and lead with acoustic.. vice versa

they are both a guitar anyway.

salamat po sa info sir, malaking tulong po ito kay mozart
Offline abyssinianson

Re: True Acoustic Tone
« Reply #7307 on: Today at 01:10:30 PM »
Quote from: red lights on January 21, 2020, 10:35:21 AM
ganun po ba?

yes. ganun.

I have seen this guy play live a few times - Monty plays a 1986 Alvarez Yairi acoustic guitar and plays rhythm and lead on the same guitar. Check him out:
