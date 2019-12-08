Sell your stuff at The Official PhilMusic-Ads Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/PhilmusicAds/
Highly suggested ko yung dnd django jr. or baby djangocopy sya ng Baby Taylormeron utol ko ang ayos and maganda yung tunog para sa presyo
Me acoustic guitar ako. pero mas natuto ako mag gitara sa electric.
pang-lead kasi yung electric, rhythm lang acoustic
you can play both the same way.
ganun po ba?
yes, you can do rhythm with electric guitar. and lead with acoustic.. vice versathey are both a guitar anyway.
anyone tried those acoustics na may built in effects na hindi kelangan naka plug sa amp? or the Tonewood amp?
I pick towards the vintage Martin/Gibson for that TRUE acoustic tone period. It's what the others try to follow and imitate in the end no matter what you have.Cheers!Trans
Bad Behavior has blocked 32006 access attempts in the last 7 days.
Page created in 0.097 seconds with 25 queries.