^yep, same thing what I do.but for oozing solos or licks, you need to rearrange the pedals. it maybe like this:guitar>fuzz>od>eq>preamp(if applicable)guitar>od>fuzz>eq(if you still prefer the fuzziness of the fuzz you have but cutting through the mix)guitar>od>fuzz (if adding gain for a rhythm section)P.S: try listening Kevin Shields (My Bloody Valentine) guitar riffs or whatever he have on youtube. the guy is a master of fuzz IMO.