 hulika
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Calling all chess players here!  (Read 31170 times)

Offline reno_of_the_turks

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: Calling all chess players here!
« Reply #175 on: February 01, 2019, 08:34:00 AM »
Quote from: siore on January 31, 2019, 08:31:47 PM
Ewan ko lang kung handicap talaga tawag dyan, pero basically ang opening strategy nya ay pagbaligtarin pwesto ng king and queen. Tapos dun pa lang sya mag-iisip.  :lol:

handicap kasi in accordance with opening principles it is a mistake kasi it waste a tempo without a good reason and your  king will be in the center(the position might open ad your king will be exposed). hehe.

malakas ang middle game  and endgame ni carlsen kaya na overcome niya. it also helps that this is a bullet format.  :D
Logged

Offline reno_of_the_turks

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: Calling all chess players here!
« Reply #176 on: February 04, 2019, 11:29:16 AM »
Here is a good read on the historical development of chess theory.



https://www.britannica.com/topic/chess/Development-of-theory
Logged

Offline reno_of_the_turks

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: Calling all chess players here!
« Reply #177 on: February 06, 2019, 08:21:48 AM »
Agadmator has one of the most popular youtube chess channel. Here in this link is a game by the legendary CapablancaThere is a period in which Capablanca only lost once in 10 years.

feature=youtu.be
Logged

Offline siore

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Calling all chess players here!
« Reply #178 on: February 07, 2019, 08:46:28 PM »
Galing ng game na yan. Nahihirapan ako mag coordinate ng ganyan and still watch out for threats  Capablanca made the attack look simple (maybe it is and im just not yet up to that standard)..
Logged
soundclick.com/siore
youtube.com/user/siore

Offline mozart123

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Calling all chess players here!
« Reply #179 on: February 10, 2019, 09:05:43 PM »


Sent from my PAR-LX9 using Tapatalk

Logged
check out my new page:Condo for sale Luzon.

Offline reno_of_the_turks

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: Calling all chess players here!
« Reply #180 on: February 11, 2019, 08:26:10 AM »
Quote from: siore on February 07, 2019, 08:46:28 PM
Galing ng game na yan. Nahihirapan ako mag coordinate ng ganyan and still watch out for threats  Capablanca made the attack look simple (maybe it is and im just not yet up to that standard)..

Instructive iyung game. Iyung h3,g4 ay good pattern to do kapag  stabilize at close and center tapos nag pin siya ng bishop sa knight mo. alalay lang at moving pawns in front of your king can be dangerous. hehe.


bro, i suggest watch mo mga games ni capablanca sa channel ni agadmator. dami ko din napaulot sa mga games ni capa,galing talaga.
Logged

Offline mozart123

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Calling all chess players here!
« Reply #181 on: February 28, 2019, 07:29:51 PM »


Sent from my PAR-LX9 using Tapatalk

Logged
check out my new page:Condo for sale Luzon.

Offline reno_of_the_turks

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: Calling all chess players here!
« Reply #182 on: March 01, 2019, 04:53:40 PM »
Pacquiao Playing Chess

Logged

Offline reno_of_the_turks

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: Calling all chess players here!
« Reply #183 on: March 22, 2019, 08:08:15 AM »
There are many rookie mistakes. Here are some of them:

Memorizing many opening variations

What if your opponent played a move that you dont memorize? You wont know what to do. A beginner should just learn opening principles and study endgames and tactics.


Not solving chess puzzles.

At beginners level, blunders often happen. To improve your tactical ability, you need to solve chess puzzles.


Not castling when it is necessary

Castling makes your king safe and it connects your rook. So unless you know what you are doing, always castle


Moving the same piece twice in the opening

Unless you have good reason to do so, dont move the same piece twice in the opening. You should develop all your pieces.

Not studying your opponents last move

You should always study your opponents last move as you might missed a threat


Not looking at the whole board

You should always look at the whole board to see piece positioning. Not looking at the whole board is one of the cause why chess players make a blunder that loses material or them getting mated
« Last Edit: March 22, 2019, 03:20:11 PM by reno_of_the_turks »
Logged

Offline siore

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Calling all chess players here!
« Reply #184 on: March 22, 2019, 09:38:37 AM »
Add natin:  :)

Time and tempo is also a resource.

Material is less important if you can get an attack going faster than your opponent can defend or launch an attack of his own. This was my personal lesson for this year as I learn every move strengthens your position in ways you want it to, but also weakens you, most often in areas you don't expect.

Also, when your opponent's time is running down, don't be predictable. Look for ways to trick him into an 'intuitive' move, if he doesn't fall for it at least he will have to spend more time thinking through.
Logged
soundclick.com/siore
youtube.com/user/siore

Offline reno_of_the_turks

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: Calling all chess players here!
« Reply #185 on: March 22, 2019, 03:30:12 PM »
Quote from: siore on March 22, 2019, 09:38:37 AM
Add natin:  :)

Time and tempo is also a resource.

Material is less important if you can get an attack going faster than your opponent can defend or launch an attack of his own. This was my personal lesson for this year as I learn every move strengthens your position in ways you want it to, but also weakens you, most often in areas you don't expect.

Also, when your opponent's time is running down, don't be predictable. Look for ways to trick him into an 'intuitive' move, if he doesn't fall for it at least he will have to spend more time thinking through.

Nice one.
Logged

Offline reno_of_the_turks

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: Calling all chess players here!
« Reply #186 on: March 26, 2019, 10:53:02 AM »
Is it wise to trade queens to prevent your opponent from castling in chess?


Even if the queen is off the board and your opponent cant castle, it does not mean that you will have a strong attack against his king. Queen is the strongest piece in chess and without your queen the pressure will have less force. But there are positions in which,even without a queen, the king is under heavy pressure. Even in endgame(few pieces) there are positions in which the king is under pressure.

Pressuring the king on the center, by trading Queens to prevent your opponent from castling ,is not the only reason why you trade queens. There are other good reasons.

Trade queens in general(and not only to prevent castling) :

If you have a material advantage.

Without queens you reduced your opponents chance you have a haymaker on you. You also have a winning endgame.

If your opponent has pawn weaknesses.

Queen trades favors you if your opponent have pawn weaknesses because you can focus at pressuring them without worrying that he might develop a strong attack on your king. Pawn weakness is a major liability at endgame.

If your opponent has a strong attack against your king.

Without Queens the pressure will lessen.

Logged

Offline reno_of_the_turks

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: Calling all chess players here!
« Reply #187 on: April 02, 2019, 08:29:10 AM »
Eto para sa mga mahihilig sa Bird Opening, gaya ni sir Siore.  :)

Carlsen plays the Bird Opening.

t=41s
Logged

Offline reno_of_the_turks

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: Calling all chess players here!
« Reply #188 on: April 30, 2019, 08:18:16 AM »
Logged

Offline reno_of_the_turks

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: Calling all chess players here!
« Reply #189 on: May 30, 2019, 11:53:47 AM »


Making HER story: Janelle Frayna



t=13s
Logged

Offline siore

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Calling all chess players here!
« Reply #190 on: June 08, 2019, 11:07:22 PM »
Man... Wesley So's been featured a lot lately on agad's channel, I don't think they're his best games, but considering the opponent, well.. Just wished it showed some of his more brilliant ones.
Logged
soundclick.com/siore
youtube.com/user/siore

Offline reno_of_the_turks

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: Calling all chess players here!
« Reply #191 on: June 10, 2019, 09:00:49 AM »
Quote from: siore on June 08, 2019, 11:07:22 PM
Man... Wesley So's been featured a lot lately on agad's channel, I don't think they're his best games, but considering the opponent, well.. Just wished it showed some of his more brilliant ones.

puro ba panalo ang mga games na pinakita niya kay Wesley?
Logged

Offline reno_of_the_turks

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: Calling all chess players here!
« Reply #192 on: July 24, 2019, 09:57:52 AM »
Sicilian defense pala ang gusto ni Pacquiao. He is a dynamic boxer, so it is not surprising that he likes a dynamic defense at chess.  :)

Logged

Offline mozart123

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Calling all chess players here!
« Reply #193 on: Today at 04:14:09 PM »



Logged
check out my new page:Condo for sale Luzon.
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 