Electronic/Digital Drum Equipment Thread

jake z

Re: Electronic/Digital Drum Equipment Thread
February 20, 2018, 12:53:50 PM
whats the flash drive for? sorry.
Jellybean

Re: Electronic/Digital Drum Equipment Thread
February 20, 2018, 12:56:06 PM
Kasi I was thinking pwede sya iconnect sa USB port ng ekit to record sa flash drive instead sa laptop
jake z

Re: Electronic/Digital Drum Equipment Thread
February 20, 2018, 01:04:15 PM
the usb port on the it isnt meant for transferring files chief. it only sends midi signals.
Jellybean

Re: Electronic/Digital Drum Equipment Thread
February 20, 2018, 02:03:39 PM
Quote from: jake z on February 20, 2018, 01:04:15 PM
the usb port on the it isnt meant for transferring files chief. it only sends midi signals.

 :eek: :eek: :eek: 
My bad. hehe...thanks as advice sir hanap na ko mahabang USB cable  :-D
peeves24

Re: Electronic/Digital Drum Equipment Thread
February 20, 2018, 10:42:08 PM
yes bili ka na lang ng mahabang usb cable. dami naman mabibilan nun. check mo sa electronics boutique sa mga mall
Jellybean

Re: Electronic/Digital Drum Equipment Thread
February 27, 2018, 05:24:54 PM
Question ulit mga sir, ano USB cable type ba dapat ko bilhin?
jake z

Re: Electronic/Digital Drum Equipment Thread
February 27, 2018, 05:32:06 PM
Quote from: Jellybean on February 27, 2018, 05:24:54 PM
Question ulit mga sir, ano USB cable type ba dapat ko bilhin?

afaik td11 is walang usb out. so check mo muna to make sure. kung meron, printer cable.
kung wala, midi to usb cable.
Jellybean

Re: Electronic/Digital Drum Equipment Thread
February 27, 2018, 05:36:07 PM

I suppose kung usb lang kelangan un computer output sa pic na to pero sa pic sa baba meron din midi out?



jake z

Re: Electronic/Digital Drum Equipment Thread
February 27, 2018, 06:49:37 PM
Above pic - printer cable
Below pic - midi to usb cable
Jellybean

Re: Electronic/Digital Drum Equipment Thread
February 27, 2018, 06:57:03 PM
Quote from: jake z on February 27, 2018, 06:49:37 PM
Above pic - printer cable
Below pic - midi to usb cable

Thanks sir!


TuGpaKpatuG

Re: Electronic/Digital Drum Equipment Thread
May 13, 2018, 05:55:46 PM
guys baka me alam nmn kau repair shop ng dd75 di kc ng fufunction ung sa hats. sa sensor cguro
Ralph_Petrucci

Re: Electronic/Digital Drum Equipment Thread
May 15, 2018, 10:46:08 AM
Quote from: TuGpaKpatuG on May 13, 2018, 05:55:46 PM
guys baka me alam nmn kau repair shop ng dd75 di kc ng fufunction ung sa hats. sa sensor cguro

kaya yan ng neighborhood TV/Electronics repair man niyo. palit piezo lang yan most probably.
jake z

Re: Electronic/Digital Drum Equipment Thread
May 15, 2018, 02:27:57 PM
Quote from: Ralph_Petrucci on May 15, 2018, 10:46:08 AM
kaya yan ng neighborhood TV/Electronics repair man niyo. palit piezo lang yan most probably.

piezo rin ba yun or iba yung electronics kapag hats? just noticed kasi na rubber pad lang yung sa hats nya.
Ralph_Petrucci

Re: Electronic/Digital Drum Equipment Thread
May 15, 2018, 02:32:47 PM
Quote from: jake z on May 15, 2018, 02:27:57 PM
piezo rin ba yun or iba yung electronics kapag hats? just noticed kasi na rubber pad lang yung sa hats nya.

kung yung hats pad na nasa console, oo piezo lang yun. kung yung pedal naman ang problema, switch yun. a tap tempo switch for guitar or expression pedal for keyboards will work (non latching switch)
jake z

Re: Electronic/Digital Drum Equipment Thread
September 01, 2018, 12:33:51 PM
Any alesis users here? Nageerror si dm7x ko, nakalagau lang e csierr then walang sound.
pallas

Re: Electronic/Digital Drum Equipment Thread
May 11, 2019, 12:45:23 AM
Heto na ngayon itsura ng kit sa bahay. Medyo mataas yung banging hi hat system na siningit ko. Nakakapanibago but I guess masasanay rin. What are your thoughts on the Sabian Evolution HHX 14 Dave Weckl? Should I just bought the Sabian Xs 20 cymbal set?


Ralph_Petrucci

Re: Electronic/Digital Drum Equipment Thread
May 21, 2019, 12:25:52 PM
Quote from: pallas on May 11, 2019, 12:45:23 AM
Heto na ngayon itsura ng kit sa bahay. Medyo mataas yung banging hi hat system na siningit ko. Nakakapanibago but I guess masasanay rin. What are your thoughts on the Sabian Evolution HHX 14 Dave Weckl? Should I just bought the Sabian Xs 20 cymbal set?


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

the HHX Evolution I think, is one of the most musical cymbal series right now.
its miles away from an XS20, but the XS20 is a very decent banger set :)
pallas

Electronic/Digital Drum Equipment Thread
May 21, 2019, 12:30:29 PM
Quote from: Ralph_Petrucci on May 21, 2019, 12:25:52 PM
the HHX Evolution I think, is one of the most musical cymbal series right now.
its miles away from an XS20, but the XS20 is a very decent banger set :)
Parang di sya bagay sa closed hi hat sound when used with the e-drums but sounds very nice when my son plays the usual jazz groove. Was tempted to go Xs20 so budget friendly and complete but went with a good one time purchase hi hat cymbals. Nakakapanibago lang hirap controlin ang lakas ng tunog and the height is too high.


Ralph_Petrucci

Re: Electronic/Digital Drum Equipment Thread
May 21, 2019, 12:33:06 PM
Quote from: pallas on May 21, 2019, 12:30:29 PM
Parang di sya bagay sa closed hi hat sound when used with the e-drums but sounds very nice when my son plays the usual jazz groove. Was tempted to go Xs20 so budget friendly and complete but went with a good one time purchase hi hat cymbals. Nakakapanibago lang hirap controlin ang lakas ng tunog and the height is too high.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

well, if volume is an issue, okay nga yung XS20. mas mahina kasi yun and thinner.

on a stage however, kakanta yang HHX Solid.
pallas

Re: Electronic/Digital Drum Equipment Thread
May 21, 2019, 12:37:32 PM
Quote from: Ralph_Petrucci on May 21, 2019, 12:33:06 PM
well, if volume is an issue, okay nga yung XS20. mas mahina kasi yun and thinner.

on a stage however, kakanta yang HHX Solid.

Alright then a winning purchase. Any tips on how to set this up? Heres how it looks like now angled and all with that height difference.


Ralph_Petrucci

Re: Electronic/Digital Drum Equipment Thread
May 21, 2019, 12:42:02 PM
Quote from: pallas on May 21, 2019, 12:37:32 PM

Alright then a winning purchase. Any tips on how to set this up? Here’s how it looks like now angled and all with that height difference.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

I'd lower it, and then the bottom hat should be flat, at least in my preference. there are adjustment screws that raise the bottom hat felt. I will bring that down para straight, iwas wash, iwas sobra ingay hahaha
pallas

Re: Electronic/Digital Drum Equipment Thread
May 21, 2019, 01:09:13 PM
Quote from: Ralph_Petrucci on May 21, 2019, 12:42:02 PM
I'd lower it, and then the bottom hat should be flat, at least in my preference. there are adjustment screws that raise the bottom hat felt. I will bring that down para straight, iwas wash, iwas sobra ingay hahaha
Ok thanks Ill try a straight base cymbal.


mylesthedrummer

Re: Electronic/Digital Drum Equipment Thread
August 11, 2019, 03:39:18 PM
Tanong ko lang sana kasi wala ako mahanap sa net how. Would you know how I can convert the heads of my Roland TD 11k to mesh heads? Thanks!
jake z

Re: Electronic/Digital Drum Equipment Thread
August 12, 2019, 03:25:46 PM
Quote from: mylesthedrummer on August 11, 2019, 03:39:18 PM
Tanong ko lang sana kasi wala ako mahanap sa net how. Would you know how I can convert the heads of my Roland TD 11k to mesh heads? Thanks!


try to search it here papi.
https://www.vdrums.com/search?q=td+11k&searchJSON=%7B%22keywords%22%3A%22td+11k%22%7D
you can always post a question if you cant find what you are looking for.
powghi

Re: Electronic/Digital Drum Equipment Thread
Today at 08:11:17 PM
Bukas complete na td30kv

