Buhayin ko lang...I got hooked into listening and playing blues because of John Mayer although he is not my best inspiration. I learned that he was heavily influenced by SRV, BB King and Hendrix and these 3 started it for me.Learning SRV's and Hendrix's songs expanded the horizon in my playing style and on the way I approach learning new songs (I avoid barre chords as much as possibleI also listen to Albert King, Jeff Buckley, Buddy Guy, and Kakoy Legaspi's bluesy stuff. I'm sure there are more but these are the ones I can think of right nowP.S. I might raise some eyebrows with what I'm about to say next but...I never really liked ClaptonPeace