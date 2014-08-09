grade 5 ako yung I, me, mine na intro, (George Harrison) na curious ako, plus Crazy ng Aerosmith, tpos windows 95 yung tune na windows start up ko nung 2nd yr HS pinili ko yung preset
na Voodoo Chile. (di ko pa alam Hendrix yun) saka yung tie die na theme ng windows. nag aral na ako ng gitara 3rd yr. found Jimi Hendrix Live cassette
tape. Found Buddy Guy cassette for 50pesos sa sale. found more jimi hendrix nung kumalat na pirated
led zepp (since ive been loving you)
Found more buddy guy nung may torrent na
found BBking interesting
finally, that new one from Fairfield connecticut. nadiscover ko pwede rin pala yung regular guy may blues..
ayun saka nalang ako nag start mag aral ng blues.
so late!