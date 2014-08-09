 hulika
Author Topic: Your best blues guitarist inspiration?

Offline Guitarhobbie

Re: Your best blues guitarist inspiration?
Reply #225 on: August 09, 2014, 10:52:26 AM
Buddy Guy...........One of the best  :wave: Can't compare it to EC, SRV, JIMI. He's the reason why they got good licks...................
Offline chazkidlat

Re: Your best blues guitarist inspiration?
Reply #226 on: August 09, 2014, 11:13:30 AM
grade 5 ako yung I, me, mine na intro, (George Harrison) na curious ako, plus Crazy ng Aerosmith, tpos windows 95 yung tune na windows start up ko nung 2nd yr HS pinili ko yung preset
na Voodoo Chile. (di ko pa alam Hendrix yun) saka yung tie die na theme ng windows. nag aral na ako ng gitara 3rd yr. found Jimi Hendrix Live cassette
tape. Found Buddy Guy cassette for 50pesos sa sale. found more jimi hendrix nung kumalat na pirated
led zepp (since ive been loving you)
Found more buddy guy nung may torrent na
found BBking interesting
finally, that new one from Fairfield connecticut. nadiscover ko pwede rin pala yung regular guy may blues..
ayun saka nalang ako nag start mag aral ng blues.

so late!

 :cry:
Offline neicon27

Re: Your best blues guitarist inspiration?
Reply #227 on: September 25, 2014, 10:25:21 AM
Sonny Terry & Brownie Mcghee
Cephas & Wiggins
Keb' Mo'
Rory Block
Offline morgoth

Re: Your best blues guitarist inspiration?
Reply #228 on: October 07, 2014, 03:20:09 PM
ritchie blackmore anyone?
Offline fizz450_03

Re: Your best blues guitarist inspiration?
Reply #229 on: October 08, 2014, 10:10:27 AM
Quote from: morgoth on October 07, 2014, 03:20:09 PM
ritchie blackmore anyone?

+1  :-D

mistreated, when a blind man cries ... lots of bluesy stuff coming from him  :)


joe bonamassa
gary moore
not really a blues player, one of korenaga koichi's songs on kacho oji sounds really awesome for me
Offline slowspeeder

Re: Your best blues guitarist inspiration?
Reply #230 on: August 14, 2015, 09:56:53 PM
MICHAEL 'Mike' BLOOMFIELD


The music precedes the man. Very few here knew the genius of this great Chicago bluesman. I only have to hear him once (Super Session with Al Kooper) for me to say this is the best blues guitar player ever to have awed and inspire me. Very loose and fluid improvisation. I have never seen anyone who has the heart and soul in playing blues guitar without any 'yabang', just pure passion! He is sorely missed.

trivia: it was bloomfield who discovered and introduced the young Johnny Winter into the music world.
Offline DonRomantico

Re: Your best blues guitarist inspiration?
Reply #231 on: August 20, 2015, 10:58:48 AM
Nadiscover ko si Mike Bloomfield not too long ago when I was reading a top 10 list of best guitar solos, instant fan agad ako! Unang pakinig ko ng Albert's shuffle, I felt the same way when I heard Hendrix and Albert Collins play the blues! Albert Collins naman when I heard the song If trouble was money, instant fan din ako! Maraming mas sikat at highly revered blues musicians like BB King, Albert King, SRV,  that i love. But Hendrix, Bloomfield, and Collins inspire me the most pag blues.
Offline v00doochi1d

Re: Your best blues guitarist inspiration?
Reply #232 on: September 15, 2015, 10:59:11 PM
clapton, hendrix, page, srv, freddie king...
Offline vinceparil

Re: Your best blues guitarist inspiration?
Reply #233 on: August 09, 2016, 01:02:17 PM


John Mayer!!! Hahahaha  :-D
Offline musicianurse28

Re: Your best blues guitarist inspiration?
Reply #234 on: August 31, 2016, 03:20:52 PM
John Mayer!!!

Tips naman on learning Blues.
Offline captainbackfire

Re: Your best blues guitarist inspiration?
Reply #235 on: August 31, 2016, 07:35:16 PM
Yung mga ayaw umamin jan ah. John Mayer pa more!
Offline Ralph_Petrucci

Re: Your best blues guitarist inspiration?
Reply #236 on: August 31, 2016, 07:59:47 PM
Quote from: captainbackfire on August 31, 2016, 07:35:16 PM
Yung mga ayaw umamin jan ah. John Mayer pa more!

pogi eh <3
Offline inexperience

Re: Your best blues guitarist inspiration?
Reply #237 on: September 01, 2016, 10:46:46 AM
Got tired of listening to blues, i should have a daily dose of blues. Wait, sinu kaya hahaha.
Offline j.nikko3123

Re: Your best blues guitarist inspiration?
Reply #238 on: September 03, 2016, 05:53:47 AM
SRV!
Offline Jellybean

Re: Your best blues guitarist inspiration?
Reply #239 on: June 28, 2018, 06:15:53 PM
Buhayin ko lang...

I got hooked into listening and playing blues because of John Mayer although he is not my best inspiration. I learned that he was heavily influenced by SRV, BB King and Hendrix and these 3 started it for me.

Learning SRV's and Hendrix's songs expanded the horizon in my playing style and on the way I approach learning new songs (I avoid barre chords as much as possible  :-D)

I also listen to Albert King, Jeff Buckley, Buddy Guy, and Kakoy Legaspi's bluesy stuff. I'm sure there are more but these are the ones I can think of right now


P.S. I might raise some eyebrows with what I'm about to say next but...
I never really liked Clapton  :-\  Peace
Offline Ralph_Petrucci

Re: Your best blues guitarist inspiration?
Reply #240 on: June 29, 2018, 12:52:23 PM
Quote from: Jellybean on June 28, 2018, 06:15:53 PM
Buhayin ko lang...

I got hooked into listening and playing blues because of John Mayer although he is not my best inspiration. I learned that he was heavily influenced by SRV, BB King and Hendrix and these 3 started it for me.

Learning SRV's and Hendrix's songs expanded the horizon in my playing style and on the way I approach learning new songs (I avoid barre chords as much as possible  :-D)

I also listen to Albert King, Jeff Buckley, Buddy Guy, and Kakoy Legaspi's bluesy stuff. I'm sure there are more but these are the ones I can think of right now


P.S. I might raise some eyebrows with what I'm about to say next but...
I never really liked Clapton  :-\  Peace


I-next mo na si Mateus Asato :D
Offline Jellybean

Re: Your best blues guitarist inspiration?
Reply #241 on: June 29, 2018, 12:55:40 PM
Quote from: Ralph_Petrucci on June 29, 2018, 12:52:23 PM
I-next mo na si Mateus Asato :D

Nakita ko na ilang videos nya sa Youtube, medyo intimidated pa ko eh haha..parang naiisip ko si Eric Johnson. But definitely magaling and sarap ng feel


Offline Ralph_Petrucci

Re: Your best blues guitarist inspiration?
Reply #242 on: June 29, 2018, 01:02:34 PM
Quote from: Jellybean on June 29, 2018, 12:55:40 PM
Nakita ko na ilang videos nya sa Youtube, medyo intimidated pa ko eh haha..parang naiisip ko si Eric Johnson. But definitely magaling and sarap ng feel


nakakaintimidate papsi kasi parang ang hirap, pero if you breakit down slowly, its very doable :) this coming from a man with slow hands :)

tska yung tone kasi niya, sobrang WOWZA!
Offline Jellybean

Re: Your best blues guitarist inspiration?
Reply #243 on: June 29, 2018, 01:04:51 PM
Quote from: Ralph_Petrucci on June 29, 2018, 01:02:34 PM
nakakaintimidate papsi kasi parang ang hirap, pero if you breakit down slowly, its very doable :) this coming from a man with slow hands :)

tska yung tone kasi niya, sobrang WOWZA!

Naengganyo mo ko ah hehe..slow hands din ako small pa pero looking at Mateus fingers parang pareho lang kami haha.

Im gonna watch more videos of him then especially the mini lessons matsalam!


Offline Ralph_Petrucci

Re: Your best blues guitarist inspiration?
Reply #244 on: June 29, 2018, 01:21:50 PM
Quote from: Jellybean on June 29, 2018, 01:04:51 PM
Naengganyo mo ko ah hehe..slow hands din ako small pa pero looking at Mateus’ fingers parang pareho lang kami haha.

I’m gonna watch more videos of him then especially the mini lessons matsalam!


you know what they say, those who can't shred, play the blues HAHAHAHA pero mas type ko lang talaga mag blues. mas soulful hahaha bonus nalang yung hindi ko tlaga kaya magshred HAHAAH
Offline Jellybean

Re: Your best blues guitarist inspiration?
Reply #245 on: July 01, 2018, 12:55:14 PM
Quote from: Ralph_Petrucci on June 29, 2018, 01:21:50 PM
you know what they say, those who can't shred, play the blues HAHAHAHA pero mas type ko lang talaga mag blues. mas soulful hahaha bonus nalang yung hindi ko tlaga kaya magshred HAHAAH

Less is more! lol
Anyway, kakapanood ko kay Mateus Asato napadpad ako sa videos ni Guthrie Trapp, Josh Smith and Robben Ford. I learned a new scale, "diminished scale" pero di ko pa alam pano incorporate sa blues try ko sa backing tracks.
at least di na ko puro pentatonic scale hehe
Online aya_yuson

Re: Your best blues guitarist inspiration?
Reply #246 on: January 31, 2023, 04:37:23 PM
That's funny, Tinnie. To be honest, kayo ni psychic_sushi a.ka. Anton ang blues idols ko.
Quote from: Deacon Blues on May 10, 2006, 08:49:33 PM

My first brush with the blues was Jeff Beck's 'Wired' album..

I admit that I'm not really too fond of the Hendrix, Clapton, or BB King styles, but there's something about Beck's playing that sets him apart from his peers ..

His solo on 'Goodbye Pork Pie Hat' is my textbook case of a classic blues solo - in terms of tone and phrasing. It's amazing how he builds up from whisper-soft levels and cranks it up to that searing, distorted tone .. To this day, that song still sends chills up my spine

I haven't seen any of his videos before, so you can just imagine how ecstatic I was upon finding all those rare, historic clips at youtube.com
Beck is best heard AND seen! It's amazing to see him playing with just his fingers - thumbing his notes, 'heeling' the bridge to get that trademark flutter ..

Unfortunately, I don't quite dig his newer albums' 'techno' touch. I still prefer to hear him in the traditional four or five piece band setting.
