Attempted to do Tagaytay ride from Taguig and failed did only a total of 86 kilometers for 6 hours balikan trapik din kasi sa Aguinaldo, hehe kinapos sa oras kasi hapon na ako umarnagkada. Pedalled for hours but knowing gagabihin ako pabalik, I decided to turn back, umabot lang ako hanggang toyota silang, just 11km shy of Tagaytay rotonda. There's also this nice kid na naka mountain bike na sumabay sakin along silang and ni-pace nya ako, paakyat, hehehe. Yung pabalik ko is quite nice, I don't know how fast I was going but it was quite fast, I'd wish I had an aero wheels para mas bumilis pa. Pagdating ng part ng Agunaldo, there are bikers na pauwi na galing sa work(may backpack), there were few trying to outrace me, pinabigyan ko cause I feel like I wanted them to suffer. Most of the time kasi na may makakasabay ka na ganyan na nakitang naka road bike ka, they'd almost automatically make a move to be in front of you and ayaw ma overtake-an. Bwehehe, I'd suffer some to but it was fun na unahan sila, and dangerous too lalo na sa busy traffic. Next time aalis nako ng maaga.