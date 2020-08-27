 hulika
Topic: Mountainbiking / Road Biking *merged*

mozart123

Re: Mountainbiking / Road Biking *merged*
August 27, 2020, 01:03:51 PM
mozart123

Re: Mountainbiking / Road Biking *merged*
August 27, 2020, 06:46:07 PM
mozart123

Re: Mountainbiking / Road Biking *merged*
September 06, 2020, 12:15:17 AM
inexperience

Re: Mountainbiking / Road Biking *merged*
September 16, 2020, 11:29:30 AM
San nakakabili ng wheel truing stand? or san baike shop maayos mag align ng wheels? putang inang mga bike shop yan ang aarte eh.
mozart123

Re: Mountainbiking / Road Biking *merged*
September 16, 2020, 10:59:18 PM
Quote from: inexperience on September 16, 2020, 11:29:30 AM
San nakakabili ng wheel truing stand? or san baike shop maayos mag align ng wheels? putang inang mga bike shop yan ang aarte eh.

sa lazada.
mozart123

Re: Mountainbiking / Road Biking *merged*
November 10, 2020, 01:05:56 AM
inexperience

Re: Mountainbiking / Road Biking *merged*
November 18, 2020, 10:29:03 AM
Attempted to do Tagaytay ride from Taguig and failed did only a total of 86 kilometers for 6 hours balikan trapik din kasi sa Aguinaldo, hehe kinapos sa oras kasi hapon na ako umarnagkada. Pedalled for hours but knowing gagabihin ako pabalik, I decided to turn back, umabot lang ako hanggang toyota silang, just 11km shy of Tagaytay rotonda. There's also this nice kid na naka mountain bike na sumabay sakin along silang and ni-pace nya ako, paakyat, hehehe. Yung pabalik ko is quite nice, I don't know how fast I was going but it was quite fast, I'd wish I had an aero wheels para mas bumilis pa. Pagdating ng part ng Agunaldo, there are bikers na pauwi na galing sa work(may backpack), there were few trying to outrace me, pinabigyan ko cause I feel like I wanted them to suffer. Most of the time kasi na may makakasabay ka na ganyan na nakitang naka road bike ka, they'd almost automatically make a move to be in front of you and ayaw ma overtake-an. Bwehehe, I'd suffer some to but it was fun na unahan sila, and dangerous too lalo na sa busy traffic. Next time aalis nako ng maaga.
mozart123

Re: Mountainbiking / Road Biking *merged*
December 16, 2020, 02:11:14 PM
mahirap mag bike pag naka face shield at face mask tapos mainit panahon. hirap huminga.
mozart123

Re: Mountainbiking / Road Biking *merged*
December 16, 2020, 07:25:31 PM
mozart123

Re: Mountainbiking / Road Biking *merged*
December 19, 2020, 11:50:20 AM
mozart123

Re: Mountainbiking / Road Biking *merged*
December 20, 2020, 01:07:33 AM
mozart123

Re: Mountainbiking / Road Biking *merged*
January 10, 2021, 01:58:45 PM


halimaw sa pag bike to!
inexperience

Re: Mountainbiking / Road Biking *merged*
January 11, 2021, 03:09:38 PM
^
Saket sa pwet saka sa back neck nyan, kung roadbike siguro ginamit.
Ako sa 7 hour ride, everything aches, pati daliri ko na panlipat ng kambyo masakit.  :D
mozart123

Re: Mountainbiking / Road Biking *merged*
January 11, 2021, 04:04:52 PM
sa akin pag longride sumasakit pwet. meron ako kakilala nag laguna loop nabudol sya ng tropa nya ng madaling araw  taga qc sya gabi na sya nakauwi.
mozart123

Re: Mountainbiking / Road Biking *merged*
January 13, 2021, 02:19:12 PM
mozart123

Re: Mountainbiking / Road Biking *merged*
January 17, 2021, 07:14:55 PM
mozart123

Re: Mountainbiking / Road Biking *merged*
January 27, 2021, 03:58:57 PM
meron sa mrt 3

mozart123

Re: Mountainbiking / Road Biking *merged*
January 28, 2021, 01:11:26 PM
lagi umuulan di ako makapag bike.
mozart123

Re: Mountainbiking / Road Biking *merged*
February 03, 2021, 12:52:17 AM
inexperience

Re: Mountainbiking / Road Biking *merged*
February 03, 2021, 04:59:03 PM
Quote from: mozart123 on January 17, 2021, 07:14:55 PM


Well, di talaga maiiwasan yan if nag eenjoy ka naman sa pag ba-bike. Para sakin ang pinaka sensible na upgrade sa bike ay ang mga sumusunod (assuming well maintained ang bike):

1. saddle -  for comfort, una dapat yan (if needed)
2. brake calipers (or higher end brake pads kung nagtitipid), this is mainly for safety pero also applies to performance, kasi diba you could only get confident to go faster pag reliable ang brakes mo (braking techniques apply).

Eto naman for efficiency and more:
1. wheelset -mahal na upgrade, the lighter and sophisticated ang parts, mas mahal. Mas mahal pa sa bike!!!

2. Stem - the longer the stem, mas stable ang ride. I am using roadbike upgraded to 110mm na stem. I love descents, so there.

Ako, I've also changed my handlebar and seatpost(just to reduce weight). drivetrain ko is same same. My bike is a combination of entry and mid level parts.

Other than that, clean your drivetrain esp. kadena. And replace cables pag kelangan na.
mozart123

Re: Mountainbiking / Road Biking *merged*
February 05, 2021, 11:50:48 PM
yown!

mozart123

Re: Mountainbiking / Road Biking *merged*
February 18, 2021, 11:05:19 PM
sarado na yata bike shop na pinagpapagawan ko malapit sa amin. hanap nanaman ako ibang lugar na me bike mechanic.
mozart123

Re: Mountainbiking / Road Biking *merged*
Today at 06:17:32 PM


saklap!
inexperience

Re: Mountainbiking / Road Biking *merged*
Today at 06:24:54 PM
Sarap ng tawa ng mga nasa likod. Iniisip ko bumili ng gloves para lang proteksyon sa semplang kaso iniisip ko mainit eh, maiirita lang ako. Gumagamit ba kayo ng gloves?
