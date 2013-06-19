 hulika
Author Topic: Fulltone pedals  (Read 10526 times)

Offline nickson

Re: Fulltone pedals
« Reply #50 on: June 19, 2013, 08:07:25 AM »
Quote from: dirtybluesplayer on June 17, 2013, 06:33:08 PM
Anyone tried the plimsoul and soul bender? Ok ba?

Haaay Plimsoul... bakit mailap ka saken?

Merong nagbenta ng Plimsoul dito for $110 at $100 pareho ko hindi inabot. The second one sold within minutes after posting. Talagang maganda ata tunog. From youtube demos, mukhang sulit nga.

Abangers.  ^-^
Offline giftmones

Re: Fulltone pedals
« Reply #51 on: June 19, 2013, 09:47:03 AM »
Anung magandang drive ang istack sa fd2?
Offline magtataho7

Re: Fulltone pedals
« Reply #52 on: June 19, 2013, 12:51:03 PM »
ts808/SD-1?

pero kung sakin lang kahit na standalone yung FD2 pwedeng pwede na... boost switch pa lang ulam na  :cry:
Offline perfect_chemistry02

Re: Fulltone pedals
« Reply #53 on: June 20, 2013, 08:47:50 PM »
meron bang may owner ng fulltone tape echo dito sa Phils?
Offline Bimbo

Re: Fulltone pedals
« Reply #54 on: June 20, 2013, 11:16:34 PM »
Quote from: nickson on June 19, 2013, 08:07:25 AM
Haaay Plimsoul... bakit mailap ka saken?

Merong nagbenta ng Plimsoul dito for $110 at $100 pareho ko hindi inabot. The second one sold within minutes after posting. Talagang maganda ata tunog. From youtube demos, mukhang sulit nga.

Abangers.  ^-^


Checked the demos... Oh snap. Clinose ko agad. :lol:
Offline bluetone

Re: Fulltone pedals
« Reply #55 on: June 26, 2013, 07:11:53 PM »
I used to have a Fulltone Fulldrive 2 10th Anniversary Edition (red) and the Fulltone OCD V4. It was very smooth and creamy. Now I want the Plimsoul!!!! hehehe... Anybody selling it?
Offline freemansj

Re: Fulltone pedals
« Reply #56 on: June 27, 2013, 11:14:58 AM »
GT500 user here!  Lavet!!!   :)

Offline dirtybluesplayer

Re: Fulltone pedals
« Reply #57 on: June 27, 2013, 11:32:03 AM »
Quote from: freemansj on June 27, 2013, 11:14:58 AM
GT500 user here!  Lavet!!!   :)


damn! Full of dirts
On topic: again, anyone here tried the plimsoul or soul bender?
Offline NTM

Re: Fulltone pedals
« Reply #58 on: June 27, 2013, 11:36:50 AM »
Quote from: didi09 on June 19, 2013, 09:47:03 AM
Anung magandang drive ang istack sa fd2?

Keeley modded or stock Boss BD2!  :-D
Offline techbp

Re: Fulltone pedals
« Reply #59 on: June 27, 2013, 07:58:55 PM »


Here's mine paired with TS9 Keeley mod. I love my OCD v4, like I'll be using it for the rest of my life hehe
Offline magtataho7

Re: Fulltone pedals
« Reply #60 on: June 28, 2013, 04:58:49 PM »
Quote from: freemansj on June 27, 2013, 11:14:58 AM
GT500 user here!  Lavet!!!   :)



What a collection man!
Offline freemansj

Re: Fulltone pedals
« Reply #61 on: June 28, 2013, 06:36:40 PM »
Quote from: magtataho7 on June 28, 2013, 04:58:49 PM
What a collection man!

Thank you, sir...   :)
Offline caloyness

Re: Fulltone pedals
« Reply #62 on: June 28, 2013, 07:58:03 PM »
Quote from: freemansj on June 27, 2013, 11:14:58 AM
GT500 user here!  Lavet!!!   :)



Idol Pete, lupet nmn nito idol tlga! nakaka GAS!  :-o
Offline freemansj

Re: Fulltone pedals
« Reply #63 on: June 28, 2013, 07:59:03 PM »
Quote from: caloyness on June 28, 2013, 07:58:03 PM
Idol Pete, lupet nmn nito idol tlga! nakaka GAS!  :-o

Malapit ka na din magkaroon nyan.  :-D
Offline dirtybluesplayer

Re: Fulltone pedals
« Reply #64 on: June 28, 2013, 11:11:22 PM »
Quote from: freemansj on June 27, 2013, 11:14:58 AM
GT500 user here!  Lavet!!!   :)


off topic sir about your triple wreck settings, di ba maingay yang settings mo, i mean ma hiss at feedback?
Offline magtataho7

Re: Fulltone pedals
« Reply #65 on: June 30, 2013, 01:32:17 AM »
Plimsoul o OCDv4?
Offline magtataho7

Re: Fulltone pedals
« Reply #66 on: June 30, 2013, 11:30:20 AM »
DEYM! Ang ganda ng Plimsoul T_T

Meron na po bang dealer nito sa pilipinas?
Offline mother_earth!

Re: Fulltone pedals
« Reply #67 on: July 20, 2013, 10:59:43 AM »
I want a Fulldrive  :-(
Offline mojoefly

Re: Fulltone pedals
« Reply #68 on: July 21, 2013, 02:28:10 AM »

Love the tone quality of the Fulldrive 2! 


Offline freemansj

Re: Fulltone pedals
« Reply #69 on: July 21, 2013, 08:30:08 AM »
Quote from: dirtybluesplayer on June 28, 2013, 11:11:22 PM
off topic sir about your triple wreck settings, di ba maingay yang settings mo, i mean ma hiss at feedback?

Nope.  Hindi maingay.


Quote from: mojoefly on July 21, 2013, 02:28:10 AM
Love the tone quality of the Fulldrive 2! 




Ayun na!!!   :drool:
Offline ivancarlovillaruel

Re: Fulltone pedals
« Reply #70 on: July 21, 2013, 02:54:54 PM »
GT500 user here, ganda tumunog
Offline rayq78

Re: Fulltone pedals
« Reply #71 on: July 21, 2013, 10:36:10 PM »



FD2 = Transparency
Offline toybitz

Re: Fulltone pedals
« Reply #72 on: Today at 11:29:34 AM »
Plimsoul owners, may setting ba, or the plimsoul has mids ba?
