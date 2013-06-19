Sell your stuff at The Official PhilMusic-Ads Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/PhilmusicAds/
Anyone tried the plimsoul and soul bender? Ok ba?
Haaay Plimsoul... bakit mailap ka saken?Merong nagbenta ng Plimsoul dito for $110 at $100 pareho ko hindi inabot. The second one sold within minutes after posting. Talagang maganda ata tunog. From youtube demos, mukhang sulit nga.Abangers.
GT500 user here! Lavet!!!
Anung magandang drive ang istack sa fd2?
What a collection man!
Idol Pete, lupet nmn nito idol tlga! nakaka GAS!
off topic sir about your triple wreck settings, di ba maingay yang settings mo, i mean ma hiss at feedback?
Love the tone quality of the Fulldrive 2!
