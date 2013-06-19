Haaay Plimsoul... bakit mailap ka saken?Merong nagbenta ng Plimsoul dito for $110 at $100 pareho ko hindi inabot. The second one sold within minutes after posting. Talagang maganda ata tunog. From youtube demos, mukhang sulit nga.Abangers.

I will take love wherever I find it and offer it to everyone who will take it.., seek knowledge from those wiser than me and try to teach those who wish to learn from me.



― Duane Allman