UPDATE: Kuya Driver was Dead "Nigel Victoriano Nicolas". Didn't know pero parang dead on the spot. Reporters said he was practicing for "Saturday Night" bitawan for tonight.Iwas muna sa Marcos Highway tapat lang ng Marian Memorial Homes. He was speeding then lost control ang Mitsubishi Lancer Red resulting sa pagakyat sa Center Island at pagsalpok sa Poste ng LRT Extension. Wala pang update sa lagay ng driver. Both ways EB and WB traffic. Sa lahat, Drive Safe!