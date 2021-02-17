DTI safeguards: Prepare to shell out as much as P123,200 extra for a brand-new ToyotaWant to own a Toyota? Well, you better be prepared to shell out a little extra starting March 1, as Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) will soon impose cash bonds to adjust to the Department of Trade and Industrys (DTI) new safeguard measures.If youll recall, the DTI slapped an additional P70,000-P100,000 bond on imported vehicles in a bid to save the local car manufacturing industry. In Toyotas case, affected models include the Fortuner, the RAV4, the Avanza, the Hilux, and the Rush, as well as the Lexus CT200 and the Lexus UX. The cash bond will amount to either P78,400 or P123,200 depending on the vehicle.Not all Toyotas are included here by the way. Exempted models include the Vios, Innova, Alphard, and Hiace. Look: