Offline mozart123

Re: Philmusic Car Club *merged* (with Driving 101)
« Reply #5575 on: February 17, 2021, 08:57:40 PM »
Offline mozart123

Re: Philmusic Car Club *merged* (with Driving 101)
« Reply #5576 on: February 25, 2021, 02:12:10 PM »
DTI safeguards: Prepare to shell out as much as P123,200 extra for a brand-new Toyota


Want to own a Toyota? Well, you better be prepared to shell out a little extra starting March 1, as Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) will soon impose cash bonds to adjust to the Department of Trade and Industrys (DTI) new safeguard measures.

If youll recall, the DTI slapped an additional P70,000-P100,000 bond on imported vehicles in a bid to save the local car manufacturing industry. In Toyotas case, affected models include the Fortuner, the RAV4, the Avanza, the Hilux, and the Rush, as well as the Lexus CT200 and the Lexus UX. The cash bond will amount to either P78,400 or P123,200 depending on the vehicle.

Not all Toyotas are included here by the way. Exempted models include the Vios, Innova, Alphard, and Hiace. Look:

https://www.topgear.com.ph/news/industry-news/toyota-fortuner-rav4-hilux-hiace-vios-innova-prices-a962-20210222?utm_source=Facebook-TopGear&utm_medium=Ownshare-Photo&utm_campaign=20210225-fbnp-news-toyota-fortuner-rav4-hilux-hiace-vios-innova-prices-a962-20210222-fbfirst&fbclid=IwAR1Gj3nMNSMsaZOHKyl6MsK9GPBlnb7-sSWXrkEC88oyDzqFPVBF_X-QVl4
Offline mozart123

Re: Philmusic Car Club *merged* (with Driving 101)
« Reply #5577 on: February 26, 2021, 03:33:31 PM »
Offline mozart123

Re: Philmusic Car Club *merged* (with Driving 101)
« Reply #5578 on: February 28, 2021, 06:00:28 PM »
Offline mozart123

Re: Philmusic Car Club *merged* (with Driving 101)
« Reply #5579 on: February 28, 2021, 06:00:28 PM »
me classmate ako ng hiskul sabi ko ilabas nya kotse (dalawa sasakyan nila) para makapag aral kami magmaneho nung isa ko ka batch. ayaw ilabas kotse dami dahilan. duda ko ayaw nya aminin  na me takot sya sa pagmamaneho ng kotse. dami pa palusot na kesyo magmamaneho lang sya ng sasakyan pag ka automatic. imagine twice na sya ng aral magmaneho sa a1 driving school di pa sya natuto.

pero ngayon di na namin kinausap yun yumabang eh!



Offline mozart123

Re: Philmusic Car Club *merged* (with Driving 101)
« Reply #5580 on: March 01, 2021, 11:08:00 PM »
Offline widowmaker

Re: Philmusic Car Club *merged* (with Driving 101)
« Reply #5581 on: March 03, 2021, 12:38:13 PM »
Yung ate ko balak kumuha ng maliit lang na kotse.

Mga nasa A Category or B.

Pero more on A.

So torn siya sa Suzuki Swift at Honda Brio.

Alin sa 2 ang pinakawalang issue?
Offline mozart123

Re: Philmusic Car Club *merged* (with Driving 101)
« Reply #5582 on: March 03, 2021, 03:39:55 PM »
mag honda ka na.
Offline mozart123

Re: Philmusic Car Club *merged* (with Driving 101)
« Reply #5583 on: March 03, 2021, 10:31:05 PM »
Offline marzi

Re: Philmusic Car Club *merged* (with Driving 101)
« Reply #5584 on: March 04, 2021, 06:49:41 PM »
Brio!

Lately nag eenjoy ako manood ng mga MMDA o MTPB clamping operations sa youtube. Lalo na pag may nagkakainitan dahil nagmamatigas yung may ari na wag iclamp. Madalas ang boplox pa ng dahilan nung mga may ari. Natatawa na lang ako.

Offline inexperience

Re: Philmusic Car Club *merged* (with Driving 101)
« Reply #5585 on: March 08, 2021, 11:02:48 AM »
I've once owned a Swift for 4 years 2014 model. Solid naman, pure driving pleasure(manual). Cheap parts except sa batteries which could last a year and a half.
Ang pinapalitan ko lang yearly other than what was recommended to be replaced was the clutch cable- cause it dries after a year, di ko lang alam kung hydraulic na yung mga bago.
The new ones look really look good. I've once told myself bibili uli ako ng swift if may manual pa pagdating ng panahon, just for good old times sake. The only Honda that I drove was my sisters City(automatic). For driving pleasure specially sa curves sa mabu-bundok, Swift ang ppiliin kong imaneho.
Offline widowmaker

Re: Philmusic Car Club *merged* (with Driving 101)
« Reply #5586 on: March 09, 2021, 01:51:26 AM »
Salamas sa mga recommendation so far.

Swift - 1
Brio - 2
Online ME-30maniac

Re: Philmusic Car Club *merged* (with Driving 101)
« Reply #5587 on: March 10, 2021, 01:49:07 AM »
^ if you're aiming for a top of the line model, get a Suzuki Dzire instead of these two. mas mura pa ng di hamak kahit parang nasa category B na siya, kung yung category B ay sub-compact sedan. pagdating sa interior amenities, mayroon kang infotainment system (GPS ready), front and rear power sockets tsaka rear aircon vents.
Offline mozart123

Re: Philmusic Car Club *merged* (with Driving 101)
« Reply #5588 on: March 16, 2021, 08:49:18 PM »


me pinasa bill sa house against illegal drag racing.
Offline mozart123

Re: Philmusic Car Club *merged* (with Driving 101)
« Reply #5589 on: March 24, 2021, 01:18:21 AM »
speaking of cars yung stepfather ko di natuto magmaneho nung tinuturuan pa ng nanay ko binibitawan manibela. tapos ang hilig pa naman nya gumala tapos uuwi ng late sa bahay. kaya yung driver nya na dapat sana nagpapahinga para kinabukasan maipagmaneho
sya sa makati umaayaw sa kanya.  naka ilang driver din sya pinagsasabihan sya ng nanay ko wag ka umuwi ng late kasi driver mo di magtatagal sayo. malalayo pa naman inuiwian ng driver wala pa naman mga motor tapos yung bahay namin nasa looban lalakad ka pa papunta sa hi way para makasakay ng jeep. maswerte kung me masakyan ka ng gabi.

ako nga pagka galing ng work gusto ko lang magpahinga nung nag work ako sa makati kakabwisit bumiyahe ng malayo.

Offline mozart123

Re: Philmusic Car Club *merged* (with Driving 101)
« Reply #5590 on: March 25, 2021, 08:37:52 PM »
Offline mozart123

Re: Philmusic Car Club *merged* (with Driving 101)
« Reply #5591 on: April 06, 2021, 01:32:33 PM »
Nice!

Offline mozart123

Re: Philmusic Car Club *merged* (with Driving 101)
« Reply #5592 on: April 27, 2021, 11:19:01 AM »
Offline mozart123

Re: Philmusic Car Club *merged* (with Driving 101)
« Reply #5593 on: April 27, 2021, 01:14:39 PM »
The 2021 Honda City RS Hatchback is now available with a price of P1,115,000. #CMagazinePH  ginto presyo.








Offline marzi

Re: Philmusic Car Club *merged* (with Driving 101)
« Reply #5594 on: April 27, 2021, 01:29:32 PM »
^para sa honda city? nope!
Online ME-30maniac

Re: Philmusic Car Club *merged* (with Driving 101)
« Reply #5595 on: April 27, 2021, 05:02:42 PM »
^para sa honda city? nope!

mas mura lang ng P1,000 yung 2021 Toyota Yaris. hahaha.
Offline marzi

Re: Philmusic Car Club *merged* (with Driving 101)
« Reply #5596 on: Yesterday at 07:02:38 AM »
mas mura lang ng P1,000 yung 2021 Toyota Yaris. hahaha.

One of the many things na mahirap intindihin sa mga kotse to eh. Tinabas mo yung likod ng compact sedan and you still have the ballz to sell at a higher price?

Dami ako issue sa hatch - less cargo space, more space needed to be cooled down by the aircon, mas katakot pag nabangga sa likod, etc.

pero iba ang usapan pagdating sa mga smaller versions like brio, eon, wigo, mirage etc - theyre really made to be compact and pang singit sa city.
Online ME-30maniac

Re: Philmusic Car Club *merged* (with Driving 101)
« Reply #5597 on: Yesterday at 01:43:13 PM »
One of the many things na mahirap intindihin sa mga kotse to eh. Tinabas mo yung likod ng compact sedan and you still have the ballz to sell at a higher price?

Dami ako issue sa hatch - less cargo space, more space needed to be cooled down by the aircon, mas katakot pag nabangga sa likod, etc.

pero iba ang usapan pagdating sa mga smaller versions like brio, eon, wigo, mirage etc - theyre really made to be compact and pang singit sa city.

hindi talaga siya totally tinabas kasi iisang chassis lang naman sila ng kanilang sedan counterparts. pero para sa akin din, hindi naman sa walang appeal ang hatchbacks, pero yung practicality talaga ang issue tulad ng nabanggit mo paps.
Offline marzi

Re: Philmusic Car Club *merged* (with Driving 101)
« Reply #5598 on: Today at 09:07:17 AM »
^yea. tanda mo hitsura ng jazz? yun swakto talaga.
