A moment in Philmusic.com's History: The site domain was registered in December 1996. We are at most, probably one of the longest running Philippine websites around!
Yung ate ko balak kumuha ng maliit lang na kotse.Mga nasa A Category or B.Pero more on A.So torn siya sa Suzuki Swift at Honda Brio.Alin sa 2 ang pinakawalang issue?
^para sa honda city? nope!
mas mura lang ng P1,000 yung 2021 Toyota Yaris. hahaha.
One of the many things na mahirap intindihin sa mga kotse to eh. Tinabas mo yung likod ng compact sedan and you still have the ballz to sell at a higher price? Dami ako issue sa hatch - less cargo space, more space needed to be cooled down by the aircon, mas katakot pag nabangga sa likod, etc. pero iba ang usapan pagdating sa mga smaller versions like brio, eon, wigo, mirage etc - theyre really made to be compact and pang singit sa city.
Bad Behavior has blocked 18787 access attempts in the last 7 days.
Page created in 0.113 seconds with 25 queries.