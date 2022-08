QC announces full implementation of no-contact apprehension program on July 1The Quezon City government has just announced that its no-contact apprehension program (NCAP) will be moving out of its trial phase and entering full implementation on July 1, 2022. Thatís Friday next week.In case you arenít familiar with NCAP, the system basically relies on motoristsí wrongdoings being caught on camera. Violators Ďapprehendedí by the system will receive a notice of violation instead of being handed one by an enforcer in person.