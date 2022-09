Advanced booking and payment of parking slots in Makati to roll out soon via Dibz appParking has always been an issue for motorists in Metro Manila. Even if you’re willing to pay the price for a secured slot, you’d have to find an available one first, which is already a problem in and of itself.Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), for its part, wants to eliminate all that hassle through a new smart parking system called Dibz. The mobile app allows motorists to book and pay for their slots in advance, taking out the need to go around parking areas only to end up in a not-so-ideal spot.Dibz will soon be rolled out in Makati City, specifically at the Dela Rosa 1, Dela Rosa 2, and Valero parking lots. At the same time, Dibz has announced that it is now the official valet parking service operator of SM North EDSA, Mall of Asia, and Aura as well as Ayala Malls Feliz and Manila Bay.