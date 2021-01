Sir i got 2 distortion with different kinds of settings

how should i arrange the following?



Boston DS-200 -> Boss DS2 -> Ibanez TS7



im getting a lot of feedback when i step on the Boston DS200 On, Boss DS2 Off then TS7 On.



and i get a low volume if i turn Boston Off, Boss DS2 On and TS7 On.



Clearly im a noob =( and badly need advice on how to arrange these pedals and how to teek them.



Thank you in advance for your support and understanding.