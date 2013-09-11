 hulika
Re: Runner's Thread
« Reply #200 on: September 11, 2013, 08:49:52 AM »
Quote from: didi09 on September 10, 2013, 02:39:24 PM
Lol san ba gawi ito sa manila. Province pa ako. Haha


meron map sa contact us page nila, one is located in QC the other in Ortigas, you can also contact them via sending an online message, ask them about delivery options na lang

http://www.secondwindrunningstore.com/contact/
Re: Runner's Thread
« Reply #201 on: October 17, 2013, 08:40:38 AM »
yoohoo runner here. started as a hobby hanggang sa naging devoted runner na ako. :)

maraming nakapilang run this month upto december


Rexona Run Oct 20
NB Run        Nov 10
Nike             Dec 1
Milo              2nd week Dec
50k Ultra     Dec 29
Re: Runner's Thread
« Reply #202 on: December 08, 2013, 04:54:32 PM »
First time ko sumali at 21k agad, PUSO ang ginamit, hindi man nakakuha ng medal proud parin

W/ unofficial time of 2hrs and 50mins




Re: Runner's Thread
« Reply #203 on: December 09, 2013, 08:51:26 AM »
Quote from: paulo0027 on December 08, 2013, 04:54:32 PM
First time ko sumali at 21k agad, PUSO ang ginamit, hindi man nakakuha ng medal proud parin

W/ unofficial time of 2hrs and 50mins




congrats bro. same here. i didnt make it to the cut time for the medal. that was july 2013.

Bonus na lang ang medal, ang importante natapos mo ang 21k :)
Re: Runner's Thread
« Reply #204 on: December 10, 2013, 07:43:25 PM »
Anyone who uses Pearl Izumi? My sis said it's a good shoe for running.

Re: Runner's Thread
« Reply #205 on: December 11, 2013, 04:05:34 PM »
Quote from: bembmd on December 10, 2013, 07:43:25 PM
Anyone who uses Pearl Izumi? My sis said it's a good shoe for running.



wow! meron na ba shop nito dito?

nakita ko to sa site nila ang ganda!

Re: Runner's Thread
« Reply #206 on: December 11, 2013, 05:40:07 PM »
Quote from: marzi on December 11, 2013, 04:05:34 PM
wow! meron na ba shop nito dito?

nakita ko to sa site nila ang ganda!



Performance is great and the shoe is rare, but a bit pricey.

Check below :)
Re: Runner's Thread
« Reply #207 on: December 12, 2013, 10:26:53 AM »
^ havent use that 1, since im an Asics' fan.

Nike Asics, and Newton ang gamit ko lagi..


By the way, cancelled na ang Condura Skyway Marathon. Now waht to join?!@#!#1

What to aim?@#!?$!@#?$ hehehe
Re: Runner's Thread
« Reply #208 on: December 27, 2013, 04:44:31 AM »
sir pwede isingit ito dito?

http://crossworldkalookan.webs.com/

Register now..early bird rate till Dec 31, 2013

Re: Runner's Thread
« Reply #209 on: February 16, 2014, 11:19:38 PM »
For cute female runners:



For guys who want style and running performance:



Check the sig below :)
Re: Runner's Thread
« Reply #210 on: Today at 10:35:40 AM »
up ko lang

me active runner pa ba dito? sporty/musician
