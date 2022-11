Woah!

Ganda sir! Mismo! Congrats!



Thanks sir. It's actually for a friend na nagpasabay sa akin ng custom. Here's mine. Just wired it up this afternoon.Canadian Pine body - Seafoam Green1 pc roasted maple neck with SS frets and MOP inlaysBone NutHipshot 4x2 locking staggered tunersDimarzio Evo neckDimarzio Evo 2 bridgeHipshot bridgeBourns pots with push-pull5 way superswitch3 ply parchment pickguardGotoh ferrulesGeneric Strap locksElectrosocket jack with Switchcraft jack