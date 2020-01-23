Are you on Twitter? Hell yeah, since 2007! We are @PhilMusic (http://twitter.com/philmusic) Follow Us!
Theres no way. - lauv and michaelsHay nakuuuu parang saktong nangyayari to ngaun huhuhuSent from my SM-G610Y using Tapatalk
Bakit, mukhang kailangan mo talaga maligo?
Nemesis - Earth Crisis
Killing Brain Cells - Earth Crisis
^namiss mo hardkuran days no?Sent from my ASUS_X00PD using Tapatalk
dude, there is a difference between having fun and just being a troll.
Dragonlord, just discovered this band yesterday and i'm loving it.
hahaha ako binibiyak ko muna yung wetpaks para makita kung may yellow thingy hahahaha
