^^^yan ang soundtrip ko 3-4 days ago...nasearch ko yung music sheet nya... nakaka 3-4 bars pa lang ako tinamad na ako...after ng 4th bar recall ko yung una,paano nga ba ulit? ang hina ko magmemorize, or sadyang tinatamad lang...anong tip nyo para dun?tiyagain ko na lang na repeat repeat?
You have to dive into the song itself. Get the feel, the mood, the emotion. You have to groove with the storytelling. That's how I'd do it. I don't know with those who play cover songs though.
HalseyTotoo pala boses neto sa liveSent from my Redmi K30 using Tapatalk
May collab song sya with Travis Barker na narinig ko sa NBA 2k20, "Yungblud" title. Nakarepeat mode kapag nakatambay ako sa neighborhood sa 2k.
