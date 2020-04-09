 hulika
Topic: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???

yeney_mugc

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
Reply #6500 on: April 09, 2020, 08:59:32 PM
Never really over - katy perry

Sent from my Redmi K30 using Tapatalk

Quote from: marzi on Today at 09:16:48 AM
mabuti pa nga yung sardinas, may ligo.
si yeney amoy sardinas pa rin.

Ben Tsing Co

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
Reply #6501 on: April 10, 2020, 02:28:10 PM
I Like Me Better - Lauv
The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits. -Albert Einstein

yeney_mugc

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
Reply #6502 on: April 15, 2020, 05:09:21 PM
Willie revillame live set  now. Galing shet

Sent from my Redmi K30 using Tapatalk
Quote from: marzi on Today at 09:16:48 AM
mabuti pa nga yung sardinas, may ligo.
si yeney amoy sardinas pa rin.

marzi

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
Reply #6503 on: April 27, 2020, 10:16:12 AM
Billy Idol - Dancing With Myself

the quarantine song!
I turned myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

yeney_mugc

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
Reply #6504 on: April 28, 2020, 08:06:47 PM
Soundtrack ng Onanay.

Siyet nakarinig na naman ako ng tumatalbog na 16th sa hats

Sent from my Redmi K30 using Tapatalk

Quote from: marzi on Today at 09:16:48 AM
mabuti pa nga yung sardinas, may ligo.
si yeney amoy sardinas pa rin.

widowmaker

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
Reply #6505 on: May 14, 2020, 03:26:37 AM
Lights Follow - Slow Down (Terrace House: Boys and Girls in the City opening theme song)
Igor

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
Reply #6506 on: May 24, 2020, 04:52:45 AM
 Meow Meow - Korean ata un o Chinese. Yung Pang tiktok
Set your mindset to what you need instead of what you want

yeney_mugc

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
Reply #6507 on: May 26, 2020, 06:01:49 PM
one for sorrow

naka disco beat pala to. a little slow for a disco beat huh. cute.

Sent from my SM-G610Y using Tapatalk

Quote from: marzi on Today at 09:16:48 AM
mabuti pa nga yung sardinas, may ligo.
si yeney amoy sardinas pa rin.

marzi

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
Reply #6508 on: May 28, 2020, 02:52:05 PM
Owl City - Fireflies
I turned myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Sardonyx

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
Reply #6509 on: May 29, 2020, 11:21:08 AM
^^^

yan ang soundtrip ko 3-4 days ago...nasearch ko yung music sheet nya... nakaka 3-4 bars pa lang ako tinamad na ako...after ng 4th bar recall ko yung una,paano nga ba ulit? ang hina ko magmemorize, or sadyang tinatamad lang...anong tip nyo para dun?tiyagain ko na lang na repeat repeat?
Molṑn labé

marzi

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
Reply #6510 on: May 29, 2020, 01:53:51 PM
Quote from: Sardonyx on May 29, 2020, 11:21:08 AM
^^^

yan ang soundtrip ko 3-4 days ago...nasearch ko yung music sheet nya... nakaka 3-4 bars pa lang ako tinamad na ako...after ng 4th bar recall ko yung una,paano nga ba ulit? ang hina ko magmemorize, or sadyang tinatamad lang...anong tip nyo para dun?tiyagain ko na lang na repeat repeat?

try mo pakinggan yung kanta ng paulit ulit and recognize the pattern.
I turned myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Boxedking

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
Reply #6511 on: May 29, 2020, 09:03:40 PM
Quote from: Sardonyx on May 29, 2020, 11:21:08 AM
^^^

yan ang soundtrip ko 3-4 days ago...nasearch ko yung music sheet nya... nakaka 3-4 bars pa lang ako tinamad na ako...after ng 4th bar recall ko yung una,paano nga ba ulit? ang hina ko magmemorize, or sadyang tinatamad lang...anong tip nyo para dun?tiyagain ko na lang na repeat repeat?
You have to dive into the song itself. Get the feel, the mood, the emotion. You have to groove with the storytelling. That's how I'd do it. I don't know with those who play cover songs though.
www.soundclick.com/viruprison | www.soundcloud.com/lei-guitarist

Don't let the gearhead kill the musician in you. Philmusic s/b PhilGEAR

Ben Tsing Co

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
Reply #6512 on: May 30, 2020, 02:21:58 PM
Never Not - Lauv

My MECQ playlist all Lauv Songs (pun intended) :P
The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits. -Albert Einstein

robinonibor

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
Reply #6513 on: May 31, 2020, 07:48:47 AM
After All - Bearfoot yung Blackbird Session nla
damn this song reminds me of bgc
marzi

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
Reply #6514 on: June 02, 2020, 08:23:43 AM
Quote from: Boxedking on May 29, 2020, 09:03:40 PM
You have to dive into the song itself. Get the feel, the mood, the emotion. You have to groove with the storytelling. That's how I'd do it. I don't know with those who play cover songs though.

yeah, thats the trick.

though hanggang ngayon hirap na hirap pa rin akong makuha yung feel nung Sobakasou ng judy and Mary. parang nilalaro lang talaga yung gitara dun e.
I turned myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

yeney_mugc

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
Reply #6515 on: June 03, 2020, 12:50:34 PM
Quote from: Sardonyx on May 29, 2020, 11:21:08 AM
^^^

yan ang soundtrip ko 3-4 days ago...nasearch ko yung music sheet nya... nakaka 3-4 bars pa lang ako tinamad na ako...after ng 4th bar recall ko yung una,paano nga ba ulit? ang hina ko magmemorize, or sadyang tinatamad lang...anong tip nyo para dun?tiyagain ko na lang na repeat repeat?

wag mo nalang imemorize wushu. basahin mo nalang ng basahin :D

 
BTT - 94.7 FM
Quote from: marzi on Today at 09:16:48 AM
mabuti pa nga yung sardinas, may ligo.
si yeney amoy sardinas pa rin.

atuder

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
Reply #6516 on: June 03, 2020, 07:47:00 PM
Goin' Home - Toto👌
Worst Friends Forever!

yeney_mugc

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
Reply #6517 on: June 16, 2020, 07:08:25 PM
Halsey

Totoo pala boses neto sa live

Sent from my Redmi K30 using Tapatalk

Quote from: marzi on Today at 09:16:48 AM
mabuti pa nga yung sardinas, may ligo.
si yeney amoy sardinas pa rin.

Boxedking

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
Reply #6518 on: June 16, 2020, 09:18:13 PM
Quote from: yeney_mugc on June 16, 2020, 07:08:25 PM
Halsey

Totoo pala boses neto sa live

Sent from my Redmi K30 using Tapatalk
May collab song sya with Travis Barker na narinig ko sa NBA 2k20, "Yungblud" title. Nakarepeat mode kapag nakatambay ako sa neighborhood sa 2k.
www.soundclick.com/viruprison | www.soundcloud.com/lei-guitarist

Don't let the gearhead kill the musician in you. Philmusic s/b PhilGEAR

yeney_mugc

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
Reply #6519 on: June 16, 2020, 10:06:37 PM
Quote from: Boxedking on June 16, 2020, 09:18:13 PM
May collab song sya with Travis Barker na narinig ko sa NBA 2k20, "Yungblud" title. Nakarepeat mode kapag nakatambay ako sa neighborhood sa 2k.
check ko yan, bukas agad. haha.

normally mga recorded lang naririnig ko kay halsey. i  checked her live kanina. For her voice na matinjs at parang pambata, i didnt expect na magaling pala sya talaga.

Sent from my SM-G610Y using Tapatalk

Quote from: marzi on Today at 09:16:48 AM
mabuti pa nga yung sardinas, may ligo.
si yeney amoy sardinas pa rin.

yeney_mugc

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
Reply #6520 on: June 19, 2020, 08:49:06 AM
Anne marie at jingle bell ball. Kilabot talaga palagi pag inuumpisahan nya ung 2002

Sent from my Redmi K30 using Tapatalk

Quote from: marzi on Today at 09:16:48 AM
mabuti pa nga yung sardinas, may ligo.
si yeney amoy sardinas pa rin.

yeney_mugc

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
Reply #6521 on: Yesterday at 06:38:41 PM
How you get the girl -  t swift

Sent from my Redmi K30 using Tapatalk

Quote from: marzi on Today at 09:16:48 AM
mabuti pa nga yung sardinas, may ligo.
si yeney amoy sardinas pa rin.
