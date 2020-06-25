 hulika
Author Topic: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???  (Read 535353 times)

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6525 on: June 25, 2020, 04:54:23 PM »
Sweet But Psycho- Eyva Max


Galing nya sa Jingle Bell Ball

Plus nakaka Daenerys Targaryen ung half ng hair nya dun.



Sent from my Redmi K30 using Tapatalk
Quote from: marzi on Today at 09:16:48 AM
mabuti pa nga yung sardinas, may ligo.
si yeney amoy sardinas pa rin.

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6526 on: June 25, 2020, 09:21:32 PM »
After all by Beartooth (The blackbird session)
namimiss ko mag lakad pa uptown bgc from market ng 5.30am
eto plagi soundtrip ko
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6527 on: June 26, 2020, 03:53:04 PM »
(I just) Died in Your Arms - Cutting Crew
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6528 on: June 29, 2020, 01:10:30 PM »


My Own Summer
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6529 on: June 30, 2020, 01:19:44 PM »


1979
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6530 on: July 01, 2020, 01:25:47 PM »


Bato sa Buhangin
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6531 on: July 02, 2020, 07:46:49 AM »


Killing in the Name
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6532 on: July 03, 2020, 12:46:58 PM »


Last Resort
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6533 on: July 04, 2020, 09:43:08 AM »
Be Quiet And Drive (Far Away) - Deftones :mrgreen:
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6534 on: July 04, 2020, 12:18:58 PM »
never really over.   katy perry

shes good. wag lang sya maglalive. hahaha

Sent from my SM-G610Y using Tapatalk

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6535 on: July 06, 2020, 01:32:59 PM »


Vision of Disorder
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6536 on: July 07, 2020, 01:51:19 PM »


Sounds ng shuttle = Air Supply
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6537 on: July 08, 2020, 08:20:42 AM »
The chainsmokers

Sent from my Redmi K30 using Tapatalk

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6538 on: July 08, 2020, 01:21:34 PM »


Dive - Ed Sheeran
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6539 on: July 09, 2020, 10:35:46 AM »
Loren Allred
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6540 on: July 09, 2020, 12:40:04 PM »
Ikaw -Autotelic😭
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6541 on: July 09, 2020, 01:42:58 PM »


shuttle service soundtrip - Marikit!
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6542 on: July 09, 2020, 07:59:44 PM »
Death By a Thousand Cuts -   T Swift

Weird nung record. Mas lamang sa kaliwang tenga, though may mga nakabukod na effects sa kanan. 

Tas meron din sa likod ng ulo, surround... haha Nice.

Sent from my Redmi K30 using Tapatalk
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6543 on: July 10, 2020, 01:29:38 PM »
I Never Dreamed Someone Like You Could Love Someone Like Me
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6544 on: July 13, 2020, 01:29:21 PM »


HELP!
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6545 on: Today at 08:12:19 AM »
how great is our God.

cguro january pa huling palo ko dito.
nakakamiss pag nagmute ung iba then kami nalang ng vox matira tas magpapatalbog ako ng masarap na 16 sa hats , and mejo malakas na snare - kagigil!! :D

Sent from my SM-G610Y using Tapatalk
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6546 on: Today at 11:10:06 AM »


I followed my heart into the fire
Got burned, got broken down by desire
I tried, I tried but the smoke in my eyes
Left me blurry, blurry and blind
I picked all the pieces up off the ground
I've burned all my fingers but that's gone now
Got the glue in my hands I'm stickin' to the plan
Stickin' to the plan that says "I can"
Do anything at all
I can do anything at all
This is my kiss goodbye
You can stand alone and watch me fly
'Cause nothing's keeping me down gonna let it all up
Come on and say right now, right now, right now
This is my big hello
'Cause I'm giving, never letting go
I can finally see, it's not just a dream
When you set it all free, all free, all free
You set it all free
(Oh oh oh)
(Oh oh oh)
(Oh oh oh)
I was a boy caught under your thumb
But my star's gonna shine brighter than your sun
And I will reach so high,
Shoot so far
Gonna hit, gonna hit, hit every target
Make it count this time
I will make it count this time
This is my kiss goodbye
You can stand alone and watch me fly
'Cause nothing's keeping me down
I'm gonna let it all out
Come on and say right now, right now, right now
This is my big hello
'Cause I'm here and never letting go
I can finally see,
It's not just a dream
When you set it all free, all free, all free
You set it all free (oh oh oh)
You set it all free (oh oh oh)
You set it all free (oh oh oh)
This is my kiss goodbye
You can stand alone and watch me fly
'Cause nothing's keeping me down
I'm gonna let it all out
Come on and say right now, right now, right now
This is my big "hello"
'Cause I'm here and never letting go
I can finally see,
It's not just a dream
When you set it all free, all free, all free
You set it all free (oh oh oh)
You set it all free (oh oh oh)
You set it all free (oh oh oh)
You set it all free (oh oh oh)
You set it all free
