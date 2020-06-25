



I followed my heart into the fire

Got burned, got broken down by desire

I tried, I tried but the smoke in my eyes

Left me blurry, blurry and blind

I picked all the pieces up off the ground

I've burned all my fingers but that's gone now

Got the glue in my hands I'm stickin' to the plan

Stickin' to the plan that says "I can"

Do anything at all

I can do anything at all

This is my kiss goodbye

You can stand alone and watch me fly

'Cause nothing's keeping me down gonna let it all up

Come on and say right now, right now, right now

This is my big hello

'Cause I'm giving, never letting go

I can finally see, it's not just a dream

When you set it all free, all free, all free

You set it all free

(Oh oh oh)

(Oh oh oh)

(Oh oh oh)

I was a boy caught under your thumb

But my star's gonna shine brighter than your sun

And I will reach so high,

Shoot so far

Gonna hit, gonna hit, hit every target

Make it count this time

I will make it count this time

This is my kiss goodbye

You can stand alone and watch me fly

'Cause nothing's keeping me down

I'm gonna let it all out

Come on and say right now, right now, right now

This is my big hello

'Cause I'm here and never letting go

I can finally see,

It's not just a dream

When you set it all free, all free, all free

You set it all free (oh oh oh)

You set it all free (oh oh oh)

You set it all free (oh oh oh)

This is my kiss goodbye

You can stand alone and watch me fly

'Cause nothing's keeping me down

I'm gonna let it all out

Come on and say right now, right now, right now

This is my big "hello"

'Cause I'm here and never letting go

I can finally see,

It's not just a dream

When you set it all free, all free, all free

You set it all free (oh oh oh)

You set it all free (oh oh oh)

You set it all free (oh oh oh)

You set it all free (oh oh oh)

You set it all free