I followed my heart into the fire
Got burned, got broken down by desire
I tried, I tried but the smoke in my eyes
Left me blurry, blurry and blind
I picked all the pieces up off the ground
I've burned all my fingers but that's gone now
Got the glue in my hands I'm stickin' to the plan
Stickin' to the plan that says "I can"
Do anything at all
I can do anything at all
This is my kiss goodbye
You can stand alone and watch me fly
'Cause nothing's keeping me down gonna let it all up
Come on and say right now, right now, right now
This is my big hello
'Cause I'm giving, never letting go
I can finally see, it's not just a dream
When you set it all free, all free, all free
You set it all free
(Oh oh oh)
(Oh oh oh)
(Oh oh oh)
I was a boy caught under your thumb
But my star's gonna shine brighter than your sun
And I will reach so high,
Shoot so far
Gonna hit, gonna hit, hit every target
Make it count this time
I will make it count this time
This is my kiss goodbye
You can stand alone and watch me fly
'Cause nothing's keeping me down
I'm gonna let it all out
Come on and say right now, right now, right now
This is my big hello
'Cause I'm here and never letting go
I can finally see,
It's not just a dream
When you set it all free, all free, all free
You set it all free (oh oh oh)
You set it all free (oh oh oh)
You set it all free (oh oh oh)
This is my kiss goodbye
You can stand alone and watch me fly
'Cause nothing's keeping me down
I'm gonna let it all out
Come on and say right now, right now, right now
This is my big "hello"
'Cause I'm here and never letting go
I can finally see,
It's not just a dream
When you set it all free, all free, all free
You set it all free (oh oh oh)
You set it all free (oh oh oh)
You set it all free (oh oh oh)
You set it all free (oh oh oh)
You set it all free