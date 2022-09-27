A moment in Philmusic.com's History: The site domain was registered in December 1996. We are at most, probably one of the longest running Philippine websites around!
Rico Mambo - The Breakfast Club
Always joking about itAlways I try to figure it outAlways better not thinking about itIt's easier to fall in loveOh Rico MamboOh Rico Mambo yeahI get that feeling every time that You care to Mambo
pa ra pap pa raaapa ra pap pa raaa rap pappa ra pap pa raaapa ra pap pa raaanaapasayaw ako na parang Maricel Soriano
