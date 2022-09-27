 hulika
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 270 271 [272]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???  (Read 746626 times)

Offline red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6775 on: September 27, 2022, 02:48:03 PM »


You Wanted More - Tonic
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6776 on: September 28, 2022, 02:04:38 PM »


Ozone (itulak ang pinto) - Unique
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6777 on: September 29, 2022, 05:35:45 PM »


Flowers - Rivermaya
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6778 on: September 30, 2022, 01:44:00 PM »


Maling akala - eheads
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6779 on: October 01, 2022, 10:59:22 AM »



Close to you - Carpenters
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Online yeney_mugc

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6780 on: October 02, 2022, 12:09:30 PM »
kahit maputi na ang buhok ko -  soapdish

matutugtog ko to sa weekend , kelangan tengahan
kelangan maperfect ko kung gano karami hinampas ang crash dito
Logged
Quote from: marzi on Today at 09:16:48 AM
mabuti pa nga yung sardinas, may ligo.
si yeney amoy sardinas pa rin.

Offline red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6781 on: October 03, 2022, 02:37:52 PM »


when i come around - Green Day
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6782 on: October 04, 2022, 01:34:30 PM »


Atomica -Wolfgang


RIP Mon
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6783 on: October 05, 2022, 02:53:33 PM »

Wag na Wag - KN
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6784 on: October 06, 2022, 01:55:47 PM »


May Kasalanan - Nathan Azarcon
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6785 on: October 07, 2022, 02:27:00 PM »


Sundo - Imago Dragon
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6786 on: October 10, 2022, 03:25:53 PM »


Who's holding Donna now - El deBarge
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6787 on: October 11, 2022, 02:44:42 PM »


So Far Away - Carole King
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline Ben Tsing Co

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6788 on: October 12, 2022, 12:50:27 PM »
Isang Anghel - Zild :mrgreen:
Logged
The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits. -Albert Einstein

Offline red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6789 on: October 13, 2022, 03:04:31 PM »


Sweet Child of Mine - GnR
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6790 on: October 14, 2022, 02:30:03 PM »


For Once in My Life - Stevie Wonder
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline marzi

  • Ang Na Ang Na!
  • Philmusicus Supremus
  • ******
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6791 on: October 14, 2022, 04:00:25 PM »
Rico Mambo - The Breakfast Club
Logged
I turned myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Offline red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6792 on: October 14, 2022, 06:05:19 PM »
Quote from: marzi on October 14, 2022, 04:00:25 PM
Rico Mambo - The Breakfast Club

Always joking about it
Always I try to figure it out
Always better not thinking about it
It's easier to fall in love

Oh Rico Mambo
Oh Rico Mambo yeah
I get that feeling every time that You care to Mambo
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6793 on: October 15, 2022, 03:29:56 PM »


Weak - The Gold Magnolias
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline marzi

  • Ang Na Ang Na!
  • Philmusicus Supremus
  • ******
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6794 on: October 17, 2022, 10:39:23 AM »
Quote from: red lights on October 14, 2022, 06:05:19 PM
Always joking about it
Always I try to figure it out
Always better not thinking about it
It's easier to fall in love

Oh Rico Mambo
Oh Rico Mambo yeah
I get that feeling every time that You care to Mambo

pa ra pap pa raaa
pa ra pap pa raaa rap pap
pa ra pap pa raaa
pa ra pap pa raaa

naapasayaw ako na parang Maricel Soriano
Logged
I turned myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Offline red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6795 on: October 17, 2022, 02:36:34 PM »
Quote from: marzi on October 17, 2022, 10:39:23 AM
pa ra pap pa raaa
pa ra pap pa raaa rap pap
pa ra pap pa raaa
pa ra pap pa raaa

naapasayaw ako na parang Maricel Soriano

:lol: :lol:  batang 80's
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6796 on: October 18, 2022, 03:11:25 PM »


Zoom - Fat Larry's Band
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6797 on: Yesterday at 02:28:17 PM »


Starlight Express - El deBarge
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6798 on: Today at 03:16:19 PM »


Buttercup - The Foundations
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian
Pages: 1 ... 270 271 [272]   Go Up
« previous next »
 