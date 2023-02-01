 hulika
Author Topic: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???  (Read 856923 times)

Offline atuder

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6850 on: February 01, 2023, 05:46:01 PM »
Banna Harbera - We'll Be Fine
Worst Friends Forever!

Offline red lights

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6851 on: February 01, 2023, 08:49:40 PM »


Tatsulok - Buklod
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline red lights

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6852 on: February 06, 2023, 07:45:09 PM »


Careless Whisper
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline marzi

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6853 on: February 08, 2023, 04:47:28 PM »
Erectus - Traffic Na Naman
I turned myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Offline red lights

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6854 on: February 09, 2023, 09:37:09 PM »


1979 - SP
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline marzi

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6855 on: March 07, 2023, 11:54:15 AM »
Friends - Joe Satriani
I turned myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Offline marzi

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6856 on: April 11, 2023, 01:31:19 PM »
Sublime - Santeria
I turned myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Offline marzi

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6857 on: April 12, 2023, 10:00:15 AM »
Coheed and Cambria - Welcome Home
I turned myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Offline Igor

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6858 on: June 11, 2023, 06:29:16 AM »
 Carcass at Dahong Palay.
Shot na!!!

Offline marzi

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6859 on: June 20, 2023, 02:14:16 PM »
Erasure - A Little Respect
I turned myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Offline queer_rocker

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6860 on: July 05, 2023, 09:33:08 AM »
The Smiths - The Headmaster Ritual
Quote from: IncX on April 11, 2014, 09:12:32 AM
dude, there is a difference between having fun and just being a troll.
weh di nga?

Offline marzi

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6861 on: July 05, 2023, 12:37:19 PM »
Zedd x Foxes - Clarity
I turned myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Offline marzi

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6862 on: July 21, 2023, 12:01:29 PM »
War - Lowrider
I turned myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Offline marzi

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6863 on: July 27, 2023, 11:47:07 AM »
Sabrina - Boys(Summertime Love)
I turned myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Offline marzi

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6864 on: August 05, 2023, 12:51:41 PM »
Doja Cat feat SZA - Kiss Me More
I turned myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Offline Ben Tsing Co

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6865 on: August 09, 2023, 05:06:02 PM »
What Was I Made For? - Billie Eillish :mrgreen:
The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits. -Albert Einstein

Offline marzi

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6866 on: August 13, 2023, 11:11:10 AM »
Quote from: Ben Tsing Co on August 09, 2023, 05:06:02 PM
What Was I Made For? - Billie Eillish :mrgreen:

Pakinggan mo yung Getting Older nyan ni Billie Eillish. Sobrang on point.
I turned myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Offline marzi

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6867 on: October 04, 2023, 02:24:44 PM »
The Police - De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da
I turned myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Offline hunk0429

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6868 on: October 05, 2023, 09:40:23 AM »
Jagged Little Pill
Offline Ben Tsing Co

Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6869 on: October 11, 2023, 06:21:29 PM »
Quote from: marzi on August 13, 2023, 11:11:10 AM
Pakinggan mo yung Getting Older nyan ni Billie Eillish. Sobrang on point.

Thanks for the reco :mrgreen:
The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits. -Albert Einstein

Offline Drummeroo

  • Formerly known as "Iyan"
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6870 on: November 21, 2023, 12:34:26 PM »
Sayang - CDLF
Quote from: constipation on January 13, 2011, 11:58:27 PM
Nakipag 69 ako and then kakatapos lang pala niyang umebs, eh hindi ko natanong sa kanya , nasabik eh, ayun pati ebs nakain ko. Hindi ko nalang sinabi sa kanya baka ma offe
