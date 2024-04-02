A moment in Philmusic.com's History: The site domain was registered in December 1996. We are at most, probably one of the longest running Philippine websites around!
funky ng bassline nito. trip ko din sya.
simpleng tulad mo - dp
nabuhay ka ah
miss u pre
*hug*
hala hindi ako nakaligo
Country music at classic rock. Bagay sa town kung saan ako ngayon.
kaya pala amoy sardinas ako ngayon langya.
Baket iba na ang signature mo? Matampuhin ako.
Bad Behavior has blocked 10617 access attempts in the last 7 days.
Page created in 0.056 seconds with 24 queries.