 hulika
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 274 275 [276]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???  (Read 993170 times)

Offline marzi

  • Ang Na Ang Na!
  • Philmusicus Supremus
  • ******
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6875 on: April 02, 2024, 02:19:16 PM »
Quote from: Sardonyx on March 25, 2024, 03:06:00 PM
funky ng bassline nito. trip ko din sya.

Yup. Magaling yung bassist nila. Maganda din yung grooves nila sa ibang kanta may disco vibes.
Logged
I turned myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Offline Ben Tsing Co

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6876 on: May 16, 2024, 04:43:15 PM »
Sabik by Deny ft. Arthur Nery :mrgreen:

   I am getting old :lol:
Logged
The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits. -Albert Einstein

Online yeney_mugc

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6877 on: May 24, 2024, 12:18:58 AM »
simpleng tulad mo   - dp
Logged
Quote from: marzi on Today at 09:16:48 AM
mabuti pa nga yung sardinas, may ligo.
si yeney amoy sardinas pa rin.

Offline marzi

  • Ang Na Ang Na!
  • Philmusicus Supremus
  • ******
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6878 on: May 26, 2024, 12:50:53 AM »
Quote from: yeney_mugc on May 24, 2024, 12:18:58 AM
simpleng tulad mo   - dp

nabuhay ka ah
Logged
I turned myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Online yeney_mugc

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6879 on: May 28, 2024, 12:55:40 AM »
Logged
Quote from: marzi on Today at 09:16:48 AM
mabuti pa nga yung sardinas, may ligo.
si yeney amoy sardinas pa rin.

Offline marzi

  • Ang Na Ang Na!
  • Philmusicus Supremus
  • ******
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6880 on: May 30, 2024, 07:09:18 PM »
Logged
I turned myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Online yeney_mugc

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6881 on: May 31, 2024, 03:21:24 AM »
Logged
Quote from: marzi on Today at 09:16:48 AM
mabuti pa nga yung sardinas, may ligo.
si yeney amoy sardinas pa rin.

Offline marzi

  • Ang Na Ang Na!
  • Philmusicus Supremus
  • ******
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6882 on: June 07, 2024, 05:22:19 PM »
Quote from: yeney_mugc on May 31, 2024, 03:21:24 AM
hala hindi ako nakaligo

kaya pala amoy sardinas ako ngayon langya.
Logged
I turned myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Offline silverbolt1097

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6883 on: June 11, 2024, 11:32:37 AM »
Country music at classic rock. Bagay sa town kung saan ako ngayon.
Logged
I am the dark side of you

Offline marzi

  • Ang Na Ang Na!
  • Philmusicus Supremus
  • ******
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6884 on: June 13, 2024, 03:44:14 PM »
Quote from: silverbolt1097 on June 11, 2024, 11:32:37 AM
Country music at classic rock. Bagay sa town kung saan ako ngayon.

Nasa US ka na?

Suggestion: Chris Stapleton - Tennessee Whiskey
Logged
I turned myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Online yeney_mugc

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6885 on: June 13, 2024, 10:25:22 PM »
Quote from: marzi on June 07, 2024, 05:22:19 PM
kaya pala amoy sardinas ako ngayon langya.

Baket iba na ang signature mo?
Matampuhin ako.
Logged
Quote from: marzi on Today at 09:16:48 AM
mabuti pa nga yung sardinas, may ligo.
si yeney amoy sardinas pa rin.

Offline marzi

  • Ang Na Ang Na!
  • Philmusicus Supremus
  • ******
Re: Anung Soundtrip Mo Ngayon???
« Reply #6886 on: Yesterday at 09:22:27 AM »
Quote from: yeney_mugc on June 13, 2024, 10:25:22 PM
Baket iba na ang signature mo?
Matampuhin ako.

anong iba? yan na signature ko noon pa haha
Logged
I turned myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis
Pages: 1 ... 274 275 [276]   Go Up
« previous next »
 