I put in 'Cajon' in the search box, ain't that satisfied with replies to this same query that I have:



- What can you recommend is a good cajon?

- Is it really that much better to get a premium brand? (Like guitarwise, getting an Ibanez is better than a Fernando/RJ/etc)..

- Any review and price info for these two local makers: Cajon De Manila, and Cajon Drum Philippines / Repub-Likha



Thank you for your help..



There's LP and Meinl. the locally made cajons are okay, however, ang lagging problem is either makapal masyado yung front na wood, or walang "depth" or ibang tunog other than the bass and the slap.in the end paps, you get what you pay for. kung non technical tug tug pak lang naman, you're good with a cheaper alternative. if you plan to do those colorful perc patterns, then you might wanna consider getting the good ones.