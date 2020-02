I put in 'Cajon' in the search box, ain't that satisfied with replies to this same query that I have:- What can you recommend is a good cajon?- Is it really that much better to get a premium brand? (Like guitarwise, getting an Ibanez is better than a Fernando/RJ/etc)..- Any review and price info for these two local makers: Cajon De Manila , and Cajon Drum Philippines / Repub-Likha Thank you for your help..