Author Topic: First Time Gear Buyer Questions Here!  (Read 133757 times)

Online Ralph_Petrucci

Re: First Time Gear Buyer Questions Here!
« Reply #1100 on: June 08, 2016, 10:49:47 AM »
Quote from: bulok on June 08, 2016, 07:42:58 AM
Nagawa ko na boss. Pero gamit ko yung stock plugin ng reaper (stillwell drum trigger+addictive drum2) kaso sa bass drum ko palang nasubukan. Mamaya ko pa makukuha sa audiophile yung r21 mics


ayan paps, pasok din yan. good luck!
Offline jojonathan

Re: First Time Gear Buyer Questions Here!
« Reply #1101 on: June 22, 2016, 07:13:55 PM »
Which is good for double pedal? Demon drive or speed cobra?


Online Ralph_Petrucci

Re: First Time Gear Buyer Questions Here!
« Reply #1102 on: June 23, 2016, 09:54:29 AM »
Quote from: jojonathan on June 22, 2016, 07:13:55 PM
Which is good for double pedal? Demon drive or speed cobra?


narito ang sagot sa iyong katanungan.

http://talk.philmusic.com/index.php?topic=229701.0

summary: depende sa hinahanap mo.
Offline iyzburg

Re: First Time Gear Buyer Questions Here!
« Reply #1103 on: August 09, 2016, 03:53:13 PM »
I put in 'Cajon' in the search box, ain't that satisfied with replies to this same query that I have:

- What can you recommend is a good cajon?
- Is it really that much better to get a premium brand? (Like guitarwise, getting an Ibanez is better than a Fernando/RJ/etc)..
- Any review and price info for these two local makers: Cajon De Manila, and Cajon Drum Philippines / Repub-Likha

Thank you for your help..
Online Ralph_Petrucci

Re: First Time Gear Buyer Questions Here!
« Reply #1104 on: August 09, 2016, 04:11:17 PM »
Quote from: iyzburg on August 09, 2016, 03:53:13 PM
I put in 'Cajon' in the search box, ain't that satisfied with replies to this same query that I have:

- What can you recommend is a good cajon?
- Is it really that much better to get a premium brand? (Like guitarwise, getting an Ibanez is better than a Fernando/RJ/etc)..
- Any review and price info for these two local makers: Cajon De Manila, and Cajon Drum Philippines / Repub-Likha

There's LP and Meinl. the locally made cajons are okay, however, ang lagging problem is either makapal masyado yung front na wood, or walang "depth" or ibang tunog other than the bass and the slap.

in the end paps, you get what you pay for. kung non technical tug tug pak lang naman, you're good with a cheaper alternative. if you plan to do those colorful perc patterns, then you might wanna consider getting the good ones.
Offline skrumian

Re: First Time Gear Buyer Questions Here!
« Reply #1105 on: December 26, 2016, 12:16:08 AM »
Ano pinagkaiba, pros and cons ng rim-mounted vs shell-mounted na tom? Which is better? Pansin ko lang rin mas mura ang shell-mounted toms kit kumpara sa rim-mounted.
Online Ralph_Petrucci

Re: First Time Gear Buyer Questions Here!
« Reply #1106 on: December 29, 2016, 09:47:36 AM »
Quote from: skrumian on December 26, 2016, 12:16:08 AM
Ano pinagkaiba, pros and cons ng rim-mounted vs shell-mounted na tom? Which is better? Pansin ko lang rin mas mura ang shell-mounted toms kit kumpara sa rim-mounted.

rim mounted toms will sing/ring better than a shell mounted tom. rim mounted toms allow for maximum vibration of the shell with no hindering/retarding factors.

less screws and butas sa toms = better sounding toms (almost always)
Offline skrumian

Re: First Time Gear Buyer Questions Here!
« Reply #1107 on: December 29, 2016, 10:41:53 AM »
^^ thanks paps.

Advisable ba na iupgrade ang shell mounted toms by tom isolation suspension mounts?



Or, ayos lang din ba ang snare stand para sa toms?
Online Ralph_Petrucci

Re: First Time Gear Buyer Questions Here!
« Reply #1108 on: December 29, 2016, 12:53:21 PM »
Quote from: skrumian on December 29, 2016, 10:41:53 AM
Advisable ba na iupgrade ang shell mounted toms by tom isolation suspension mounts?



imho, kung to begin with eh shell mounted na ang tom, mejo hindi rin sobrang significant ng effect to upgrade it with a Rim mount system. unless I seseal mo rin ynug mga butas nung tom galing sa shell mount system niya.
Offline peeves24

Re: First Time Gear Buyer Questions Here!
« Reply #1109 on: December 29, 2016, 09:09:56 PM »
di rin ok mag upgrade ng rims kung lalagyan mo lang din ng muffling yung heads  :-D
Online Ralph_Petrucci

Re: First Time Gear Buyer Questions Here!
« Reply #1110 on: January 03, 2017, 10:49:26 AM »
Quote from: peeves24 on December 29, 2016, 09:09:56 PM
di rin ok mag upgrade ng rims kung lalagyan mo lang din ng muffling yung heads  :-D

eto rin pala =))
Offline wiccan8888

Re: First Time Gear Buyer Questions Here!
« Reply #1111 on: February 01, 2020, 05:32:09 PM »
Ano ba masusuggest niyo na pinaka ok na drum set brand and model sa panahon ngayon? Wala pa totally alam gagamit, magaaral pa lang.
Online Ralph_Petrucci

Re: First Time Gear Buyer Questions Here!
« Reply #1112 on: Today at 06:00:11 PM »
Quote from: wiccan8888 on February 01, 2020, 05:32:09 PM
Ano ba masusuggest niyo na pinaka ok na drum set brand and model sa panahon ngayon? Wala pa totally alam gagamit, magaaral pa lang.

electric muna paps. para di diyahe mag practice.
