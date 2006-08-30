 hulika
Author Topic: Im looking for a blackmetal guitarist  (Read 2125 times)

Baphomet

Im looking for a blackmetal guitarist
« on: August 30, 2006, 02:54:21 PM »
Im looking for a guitarist who's into symphonic/melodic black metal (Emperor, Dimmu Borgir, Old Man's Child, Cradle of Filth, Dragonlord, Dissection) Thank you. Cheers!
Offline Poundcake

« Reply #1 on: August 30, 2006, 03:25:49 PM »
i know someone who plays black metal. his name is Ino Leuterio, a batchmate from high school. malupit yun hehe.. i dunno his cell number now though, tagal ko na syang di nakikita e. baka may kakilala rin ni Ino dito :)
"The LORD will save me, and we will play my music on stringed instruments all the days of our lives, at the house of the LORD." Isaiah 38:20

Offline Perf_De_Castro

« Reply #2 on: August 30, 2006, 03:27:53 PM »
Quote from: Poundcake
i know someone who plays black metal. his name is Ino Leuterio, a batchmate from high school. malupit yun hehe.. i dunno his cell number now though, tagal ko na syang di nakikita e. baka may kakilala rin ni Ino dito :)


Ino ng FTS ba yan?

Last time ko syang nakita, nag-aaral ng LAW hehehe
Offline Poundcake

« Reply #3 on: August 30, 2006, 03:34:49 PM »
yup si Faster Than Satan hehehe... oo nga law school sya ngayon. attorney na death metal eh noh, hehe astig sa combination :lol:
"The LORD will save me, and we will play my music on stringed instruments all the days of our lives, at the house of the LORD." Isaiah 38:20

Offline orangedreg

« Reply #4 on: August 30, 2006, 03:44:08 PM »
uy.. kilala ko yung isang naging vocalist nila dati.. hook up ko kayo ser...
I feel no joy, pain nor sorrow .....   I am Hollow....

Offline noy69

« Reply #5 on: August 30, 2006, 07:28:09 PM »
Quote
blackmetal guitarist


negro ba dapat?
Offline zasam_4

« Reply #6 on: August 30, 2006, 08:12:11 PM »
Quote from: noy69
Quote
blackmetal guitarist


negro ba dapat?


 :roll:
Offline CARABAO

« Reply #7 on: August 30, 2006, 09:41:17 PM »
Quote from: Poundcake
i know someone who plays black metal. his name is Ino Leuterio, a batchmate from high school. malupit yun hehe.. i dunno his cell number now though, tagal ko na syang di nakikita e. baka may kakilala rin ni Ino dito :)


putcha. small world a. magkakilala kami ni ino. hahaha. at baka kakilala mo rin si ND. hehhehe! :D friends ko sila sa ateneo :) zobel ka pala?
Offline skunkyfunk

« Reply #8 on: August 30, 2006, 09:46:05 PM »
Should he be a satanist?  :lol:
Offline hubristenebris

« Reply #9 on: August 30, 2006, 10:04:06 PM »
hmnn. more importantly does he have to wear white make-up and restricting bondage chains?  :lol:
Wazzap?

Offline Poundcake

« Reply #10 on: August 30, 2006, 10:25:04 PM »
Quote from: CARABAO
Quote from: Poundcake
i know someone who plays black metal. his name is Ino Leuterio, a batchmate from high school. malupit yun hehe.. i dunno his cell number now though, tagal ko na syang di nakikita e. baka may kakilala rin ni Ino dito :)


putcha. small world a. magkakilala kami ni ino. hahaha. at baka kakilala mo rin si ND. hehhehe! :D friends ko sila sa ateneo :) zobel ka pala?

hehe yep.. si ND Fernandez? nakekwento lang sakin ni Ino dati pero di ko saya kilala personally. hehe small world nga :lol:
"The LORD will save me, and we will play my music on stringed instruments all the days of our lives, at the house of the LORD." Isaiah 38:20

Offline meashuggahr

« Reply #11 on: August 30, 2006, 10:30:58 PM »
meron ak kilala kaso born again na ngayon :D
Offline polarized06

« Reply #12 on: August 30, 2006, 10:47:23 PM »
ME ME ME!!! gutso ko tumugtog ng black metal!!! kaso may banda nakong iba :(
....and this world...will be shaken by a whisper...

Massacridia at Youtube!

Offline Kulas

« Reply #13 on: August 30, 2006, 11:00:45 PM »
Quote from: polarized06
ME ME ME!!! gutso ko tumugtog ng black metal!!! kaso may banda nakong iba :(


ok lang yan, sorta-kinda-parang side project. tugtog lang ng tugtog! hehe
Offline skunkyfunk

« Reply #14 on: August 30, 2006, 11:50:56 PM »
Quote from: meashuggahr
meron ak kilala kaso born again na ngayon :D


So dapat Christian black metal ang tugtog...  :lol:
Offline meashuggahr

« Reply #15 on: August 31, 2006, 12:02:32 AM »
Quote from: skunkyfunk
Quote from: meashuggahr
meron ak kilala kaso born again na ngayon :D


So dapat Christian black metal ang tugtog...  :lol:


okaya white metal.

anway gud hunting sir!
Offline fingertapper1

« Reply #16 on: August 31, 2006, 04:52:54 AM »
Quote from: noy69
Quote
blackmetal guitarist


negro ba dapat?


speaking of back metal and black people... http://racerxband.com/audio/eviljoecall.mp3

for more info go here... http://racerxband.com/cool.htm and search for evil joe... hehehehehe!  :twisted:
Offline Phil

« Reply #17 on: August 31, 2006, 04:59:50 AM »
akala ko kailanga African American na guitarist. :lol:
you want to live life and be healthy?<br />www.wellness-spring.info

Offline Perf_De_Castro

« Reply #18 on: August 31, 2006, 05:02:50 AM »
Quote from: fingertapper1


speaking of back metal and black people... http://racerxband.com/audio/eviljoecall.mp3

for more info go here... http://racerxband.com/cool.htm and search for evil joe... hehehehehe!  :twisted:


BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA  :lol:  :lol:  :lol:  :lol:  :lol:  :lol:  :lol:  :lol:  :lol:  :lol:  :lol:  :lol:  :lol:  :lol:  :lol:  :lol:
Offline Phil

« Reply #19 on: August 31, 2006, 05:32:39 AM »
Quote from: Perf_De_Castro
Quote from: fingertapper1


speaking of back metal and black people... http://racerxband.com/audio/eviljoecall.mp3

for more info go here... http://racerxband.com/cool.htm and search for evil joe... hehehehehe!  :twisted:


BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA  :lol:  :lol:  :lol:  :lol:  :lol:  :lol:  :lol:  :lol:  :lol:  :lol:  :lol:  :lol:  :lol:  :lol:  :lol:  :lol:
BRAHAHHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAA
you want to live life and be healthy?<br />www.wellness-spring.info

Offline Poundcake

« Reply #20 on: August 31, 2006, 06:35:36 AM »
laughtrip! :lol:
"The LORD will save me, and we will play my music on stringed instruments all the days of our lives, at the house of the LORD." Isaiah 38:20

Offline tony2tone

« Reply #21 on: August 31, 2006, 06:44:11 AM »
"you don't want some chocolate in your vanilla"
"I live in the suburbs as an only child"
bwahahahahahaha   :lol:
The Blues is the Roots, everything else is the Fruits.-Willie Dixon

Offline BAMF

« Reply #22 on: August 31, 2006, 11:02:01 AM »
Quote from: Poundcake
i know someone who plays black metal. his name is Ino Leuterio, a batchmate from high school. malupit yun hehe.. i dunno his cell number now though, tagal ko na syang di nakikita e. baka may kakilala rin ni Ino dito :)


Funny sir Poundcake...I was about to recommend you ! :D hehehe Jok jok jok.
Doghouse Recording Studio: http://doghousestudio.webs.com
Cel: 09282843633

Offline Poundcake

« Reply #23 on: August 31, 2006, 12:03:49 PM »
Quote from: BAMF
Quote from: Poundcake
i know someone who plays black metal. his name is Ino Leuterio, a batchmate from high school. malupit yun hehe.. i dunno his cell number now though, tagal ko na syang di nakikita e. baka may kakilala rin ni Ino dito :)


Funny sir Poundcake...I was about to recommend you ! :D hehehe Jok jok jok.

haha.. tumutugtog ako nyan dati, pero nagsawa ako sa ingay :)
"The LORD will save me, and we will play my music on stringed instruments all the days of our lives, at the house of the LORD." Isaiah 38:20

Online mjsmanahan29

« Reply #24 on: Today at 03:00:34 AM »
Quote from: Perf_De_Castro on August 30, 2006, 03:27:53 PM


Ino ng FTS ba yan?

Last time ko syang nakita, nag-aaral ng LAW hehehe
If I'm correct humdinger recorded 6 songs in perf de castros House in paranaque year 2002-2003 if I'm correct.

Sent from my DUB-LX2 using Tapatalk

