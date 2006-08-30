Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/philmusic.dotcom
i know someone who plays black metal. his name is Ino Leuterio, a batchmate from high school. malupit yun hehe.. i dunno his cell number now though, tagal ko na syang di nakikita e. baka may kakilala rin ni Ino dito
blackmetal guitarist
Quoteblackmetal guitaristnegro ba dapat?
Quote from: Poundcakei know someone who plays black metal. his name is Ino Leuterio, a batchmate from high school. malupit yun hehe.. i dunno his cell number now though, tagal ko na syang di nakikita e. baka may kakilala rin ni Ino dito putcha. small world a. magkakilala kami ni ino. hahaha. at baka kakilala mo rin si ND. hehhehe! friends ko sila sa ateneo zobel ka pala?
ME ME ME!!! gutso ko tumugtog ng black metal!!! kaso may banda nakong iba
meron ak kilala kaso born again na ngayon
Quote from: meashuggahrmeron ak kilala kaso born again na ngayon So dapat Christian black metal ang tugtog...
speaking of back metal and black people... http://racerxband.com/audio/eviljoecall.mp3for more info go here... http://racerxband.com/cool.htm and search for evil joe... hehehehehe!
Quote from: fingertapper1speaking of back metal and black people... http://racerxband.com/audio/eviljoecall.mp3for more info go here... http://racerxband.com/cool.htm and search for evil joe... hehehehehe! BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
Quote from: Poundcakei know someone who plays black metal. his name is Ino Leuterio, a batchmate from high school. malupit yun hehe.. i dunno his cell number now though, tagal ko na syang di nakikita e. baka may kakilala rin ni Ino dito Funny sir Poundcake...I was about to recommend you ! hehehe Jok jok jok.
Ino ng FTS ba yan?Last time ko syang nakita, nag-aaral ng LAW hehehe
