It has been 12 years since I made this thread and looking at it now, I had a blast reading all of it.
And yes it was FMIC to JB. At the time I started this post, I got that information while O was buying a new set of strings. And now we have 2 distributors.
I am happy with what happened to Fender in the Philippines. I only hope I can afford a Jazzmaster soon...
Thanks for the fun and memories!
