I saw an opportunity earlier this week that was too good to pass. JB had a 30% off sale on Alto and Laney speakers. Since I have been wanting to get active speakers for a long time, I checked them out.



My wife and I compared both the Alto TS112A and Alto TX12. THe salesman was trying to push the TS as according to him it is a better speaker with 800 watts compared to the TX which has only 600 watts with a price difference of only P3,000. Looking at the specs online, peak pala yung sinasabi nung salesman. Another difference between the two is that the TS has 2 inputs while the TX has only one. But then, I think that the TX is a safer bet kasi yung line/mic selector is a switch, while with the TS, it's nakashare sila sa knob. Kung hindi marunong ang gagamit (like the kids) baka malagay sa "line" while using the mic or vice versa.



So to make my decision. we listened to them side by side using the music in my phone which we hooked up to their mixer. Both my wife and I, and even some of the other store staff, agreed that mas buo and sound and better and quality nung TX12. I then wondered why the salesman kept insisting that the TS was better.



Now here comes the funny part. When I told the guy that I would get a pair of the TX, he said that there were only 3 units of the TX series, but 2 of them were reserved for a regular client. Yun pala ang reason. Kaso lang, walang downpayment na iniwan, so I talked to the manager who made a spot decision to sell the 2 units to me para sure na may benta sila because hanggang Dec 31 lang ang sale.



As far as the SQ of the Alto TX12 is concerned, maganda compared to my previous hi-fi system. We tried it using a variety of music sources and genres like techno, disco, oldies, jazz, ballads, and of course, karaoke. Sabi nga nung isang pamangkin ko, parang kumakanta daw sya sa bar pag slow songs, pero nung kumanta sya ng medyo mabilis, feeling daw ny ay nagcoconcert sya hehe.



Sorry for rambling. Masaya lang kasi ako sa regalo ko para sa sarili ko itong pasko.