Author Topic: hello! ano po magandang brand ng active speaker?

Re: hello! ano po magandang brand ng active speaker?
« Reply #600 on: February 05, 2015, 12:16:02 PM »


    that's the latest jbl eon 600 series. now rated at 1000 watts. priced at 60k a pair i think.
Re: hello! ano po magandang brand ng active speaker?
« Reply #601 on: February 05, 2015, 02:34:04 PM »
Quote from: Jef2 on February 05, 2015, 12:16:02 PM

    that's the latest jbl eon 600 series. now rated at 1000 watts. priced at 60k a pair i think.

1000 watts peak right? Nice!
Re: hello! ano po magandang brand ng active speaker?
« Reply #602 on: February 06, 2015, 11:09:01 AM »
Manufacturers nowadays rate and advertise the PEAK power, not the program/rms power.
Re: hello! ano po magandang brand ng active speaker?
« Reply #603 on: February 08, 2015, 12:48:55 PM »
guys hingi lang ng advice about sa Jbl prx 715, kaya ba ng pair nito ang whole court mostly for speech, puppet show and onting music playbacks lang.
currently using pair of AD dual 15" prx copy, Okay na okay naman to sa whole court malinaw at naririnig kahit hanggang dulo 500-1000+ na tao usually ang crowd. pero ambigat kasi plus amplifier pa and bulky :eek:
TIA  :wave:
Re: hello! ano po magandang brand ng active speaker?
« Reply #604 on: February 11, 2015, 01:39:12 PM »
Quote from: densmodina on February 06, 2015, 11:09:01 AM
Manufacturers nowadays rate and advertise the PEAK power, not the program/rms power.



    true, particularly among powered/active speakers. continuous and peak power (which is twice the continuous power). 
Re: hello! ano po magandang brand ng active speaker?
« Reply #605 on: February 22, 2015, 08:49:17 PM »
Quote from: rob3 on February 08, 2015, 12:48:55 PM
guys hingi lang ng advice about sa Jbl prx 715, kaya ba ng pair nito ang whole court mostly for speech, puppet show and onting music playbacks lang.
currently using pair of AD dual 15" prx copy, Okay na okay naman to sa whole court malinaw at naririnig kahit hanggang dulo 500-1000+ na tao usually ang crowd. pero ambigat kasi plus amplifier pa and bulky :eek:
TIA  :wave:

Kaya sir pero medyo hirap na I think. Natry ko kanina FBT Himaxx60a sa covered court. Kayang-kaya ng 1pair ang fullband setup!
Re: hello! ano po magandang brand ng active speaker?
« Reply #606 on: February 23, 2015, 12:21:17 AM »
thanks sir Xelly. hinold ko yung pagbili ng jbl715 kasi kulang pa ako sa info, 😂
baka itry ko na, thanks again 👍
Re: hello! ano po magandang brand ng active speaker?
« Reply #607 on: February 23, 2015, 10:02:38 AM »
Quote from: Xelly on February 22, 2015, 08:49:17 PM
Kaya sir pero medyo hirap na I think. Natry ko kanina FBT Himaxx60a sa covered court. Kayang-kaya ng 1pair ang fullband setup!
sir do you have same pic nung setup ng himaxx60a? anong sub ginamit niyo
TIA
Re: hello! ano po magandang brand ng active speaker?
« Reply #608 on: April 08, 2015, 05:31:49 AM »
Quote from: remla02 on January 02, 2012, 09:15:19 PM
UP ko lang to mga master, So wala na bang makakabeat sa Samson Auro d412 at Samson Auro 415? I think eto na talaga ang pinaka-affordable na branded powered/active speakers na U.S made na gusto mag start ng small Pa set-up. If you have any brands na pasok sa budget na 30kPHP pasabi na lang po, Hehe, Kasi kapag wala na talaga eto na kukunin ko this week.

Samson Auro 412 - P25650 (pair)
Samson Auro 415 - P29700 (pair)

saan store po ito?
Re: hello! ano po magandang brand ng active speaker?
« Reply #609 on: April 08, 2015, 08:50:30 AM »
Re: hello! ano po magandang brand ng active speaker?
« Reply #610 on: April 09, 2015, 11:05:22 AM »




    i think the samson auro d412 and 415 400w active speakers have been replaced by the samson auro x12d and x15d 1000w.  they are lighter and more powerful than their predecessors. . . and are more expensive. 

http://www.samsontech.com/samson/products/pa-cabinets/auro/aurox15d/
Re: hello! ano po magandang brand ng active speaker?
« Reply #611 on: April 09, 2015, 11:09:34 AM »
Quote from: Jef2 on April 09, 2015, 11:05:22 AM



    i think the samson auro d412 and 415 400w active speakers have been replaced by the samson auro x12d and x15d 1000w.  they are lighter and more powerful than their predecessors. . . and are more expensive. 

http://www.samsontech.com/samson/products/pa-cabinets/auro/aurox15d/

Nitry ko buhatin sir parang same weight lang.
Re: hello! ano po magandang brand ng active speaker?
« Reply #612 on: May 16, 2015, 02:26:16 AM »
hmm, pag sinabi nyo bang full band, meaning, ilang channel? as in bandang tugtugan, tama po ba?
Im reading this thread kasi.

  • Looking for active speakers capable of a full band setup.

    • 2 - vocalist (pwedeng isang vocals lang)
    • 2 - guitars (lead and rhythms)
    • 1 - basis
    • 1 - percussion (edrums)
    • 1 - keyboards (optional)
  • coverage, mga dalawa hanggang tatlong sedan lang. in-door. the idea is mini practice studio sa bahay.
    mga ilang watts?
  • gagana ba ang yamaha stagepas 400i sa ganyang setup?
  • if not, passive mixer and active speaker ang setup na kukunin ko, ilang watts ang needed? pwede na kaya 600watts na dalawang active speaker (300 each)? or gawin ko nang 800watts?
  • ang plan ko kasi 1 mixer (passive), 2 active speaker, 1 bass amplifier (to support the bass). ano ang magandang active speaker at ilang watts?
Re: hello! ano po magandang brand ng active speaker?
« Reply #613 on: May 26, 2015, 04:25:17 AM »
do you think Behringer B112D is a good buy? I believe it is.

Co-Philmusic forumers, feedback on my findings sana :)

short details:
- High-Power 1000-Watt 2-way PA 
- priced at 13k a piece = 26k pair


Re: hello! ano po magandang brand ng active speaker?
« Reply #614 on: May 27, 2015, 04:12:48 PM »
Quote from: pikapika2501 on May 26, 2015, 04:25:17 AM
do you think Behringer B112D is a good buy? I believe it is.

Co-Philmusic forumers, feedback on my findings sana :)

short details:
- High-Power 1000-Watt 2-way PA 
- priced at 13k a piece = 26k pair



B0s panalo ito at nasa 11k + each lang ito sa Joint Venture.  :wave:
Re: hello! ano po magandang brand ng active speaker?
« Reply #615 on: May 28, 2015, 04:21:32 AM »
Quote from: tjlimjoco on May 27, 2015, 04:12:48 PM
B0s panalo ito at nasa 11k + each lang ito sa Joint Venture.  :wave:

@tjlimjoco - ilang tulog na lang, mapapasakin na sya.

Question Co-Philmusic forumer, nakaka-iyak ba talaga ang tunog ng JBL?
ako kasi, iniisip ko: Fender, Yamaha, JBL - ang top three.
then others is: Behringer or Mackie
samson or alto: comes last

don't take it from me, i mean, newbie lang ako, comments naman dyan :)
Re: hello! ano po magandang brand ng active speaker?
« Reply #616 on: May 28, 2015, 09:16:06 AM »
Quote from: pikapika2501 on May 28, 2015, 04:21:32 AM
@tjlimjoco - ilang tulog na lang, mapapasakin na sya.

Question Co-Philmusic forumer, nakaka-iyak ba talaga ang tunog ng JBL?
ako kasi, iniisip ko: Fender, Yamaha, JBL - ang top three.
then others is: Behringer or Mackie
samson or alto: comes last

don't take it from me, i mean, newbie lang ako, comments naman dyan :)

IMO smooth kasi highs ng JBL. Balanced na hindi masakit sa tenga. Pero hindi masyado pangbatuhan ng tunog.
Re: hello! ano po magandang brand ng active speaker?
« Reply #617 on: June 09, 2015, 02:53:59 PM »
Quote from: pikapika2501 on May 28, 2015, 04:21:32 AM
@tjlimjoco - ilang tulog na lang, mapapasakin na sya.

Question Co-Philmusic forumer, nakaka-iyak ba talaga ang tunog ng JBL?
ako kasi, iniisip ko: Fender, Yamaha, JBL - ang top three.
then others is: Behringer or Mackie
samson or alto: comes last

don't take it from me, i mean, newbie lang ako, comments naman dyan :)

IMHO

Have tried Fender, and Yamaha.  Both are good in their own right.

Currently using JBL PRX715s and PRX712s.  The PRX715 has a longer throw, can carry the low end, albeit not at pounding subwoofer levels, but the vocals seem buried in the mix.  A little eq correction goes a long way, though. The PRX712 makes the vocals jump out and is easier to mix, but often need to be paired with a sub, depending on your volume levels.  It's also great as floor monitors.  I used to run massive JBL cabs with Crown amps but have never looked back after downsizing to JBL powered mains and monitors going thru a breadbox size Behringer XR-18 wireless stage mixer, with everything controlled thru an iPad app.  Great sound, compact enough for everything to fit in my car and a huge blessing on minimizing back pains.

Many consider Behringer gear as crap, but I think they've improved their quality control, especially with the X32 boards.  Mackie gear always puts a smile on my face and I find it difficult to get rid of my Mackie stuff.

Never tried a Samson; was very impressed with Alto wireless speakers when I heard them and have since been itching to try a pair.

In the final analysis, it all depends on how much you're willing to spend, the type of music you play, volume levels and the availability of the gear in the Phils.  I have a pair of Bose L1 systems which sound exceptional for acoustic setup and practices, but couldn't "hold a candle" with the volume levels of my full band.  Whatever you end up choosing, I think it goes without saying that your ears should play a huge factor in making your decision.

Again, these are all just my 2 cents.  Good luck and rock on.
Re: hello! ano po magandang brand ng active speaker?
« Reply #618 on: July 07, 2015, 08:32:09 PM »
mga sir ok lang ba pagsamahin sa isang pair ng mackie speakers ang mic vocals at ang drum set iline in ko ang drums
Re: hello! ano po magandang brand ng active speaker?
« Reply #619 on: September 26, 2015, 12:57:11 AM »
Quote from: pikapika2501 on May 26, 2015, 04:25:17 AM
do you think Behringer B112D is a good buy? I believe it is.

Co-Philmusic forumers, feedback on my findings sana :)

short details:
- High-Power 1000-Watt 2-way PA 
- priced at 13k a piece = 26k pair



Nakapag audition nako ng behringer gaya nitong model na to.
Eto masasabi ko...
Unang tingin, maganda itsura nakakatemp bilhin.
Pero kapag pinakinggan mo...
Kapag medyo nilakasan mo ang music masakit na sa tenga ang tweeter nya na parang basag ang dating sa nakikining...
Re: hello! ano po magandang brand ng active speaker?
« Reply #620 on: January 02, 2016, 11:41:05 AM »
I saw an opportunity earlier this week that was too good to pass. JB had a 30% off sale on Alto and Laney speakers. Since I have been wanting to get active speakers for a long time, I checked them out.

My wife and I compared both the Alto TS112A and Alto TX12. THe salesman was trying to push the TS as according to him it is a better speaker with 800 watts compared to the TX which has only 600 watts with a price difference of only P3,000. Looking at the specs online, peak pala yung sinasabi nung salesman. Another difference between the two is that the TS has 2 inputs while the TX has only one. But then, I think that the TX is a safer bet kasi yung line/mic selector is a switch, while with the TS, it's nakashare sila sa knob. Kung hindi marunong ang gagamit (like the kids) baka malagay sa "line" while using the mic or vice versa.

So to make my decision. we listened to them side by side using the music in my phone which we hooked up to their mixer. Both my wife and I, and even some of the other store staff, agreed that mas buo and sound and better and quality nung TX12. I then wondered why the salesman kept insisting that the TS was better.

Now here comes the funny part. When I told the guy that I would get a pair of the TX, he said that there were only 3 units of the TX series, but 2 of them were reserved for a regular client. Yun pala ang reason. Kaso lang, walang downpayment na iniwan, so I talked to the manager who made a spot decision to sell the 2 units to me para sure na may benta sila because hanggang Dec 31 lang ang sale.

As far as the SQ of the Alto TX12 is concerned, maganda compared to my previous hi-fi system. We tried it using a variety of music sources and genres like techno, disco, oldies, jazz, ballads, and of course, karaoke. Sabi nga nung isang pamangkin ko, parang kumakanta daw sya sa bar pag slow songs, pero nung kumanta sya ng medyo mabilis, feeling daw ny ay nagcoconcert sya hehe.

Sorry for rambling. Masaya lang kasi ako sa regalo ko para sa sarili ko itong pasko.
Re: hello! ano po magandang brand ng active speaker?
« Reply #621 on: January 02, 2016, 10:29:20 PM »
Quote from: rogy on January 02, 2016, 11:41:05 AM
I saw an opportunity earlier this week that was too good to pass. JB had a 30% off sale on Alto and Laney speakers. Since I have been wanting to get active speakers for a long time, I checked them out.

My wife and I compared both the Alto TS112A and Alto TX12. THe salesman was trying to push the TS as according to him it is a better speaker with 800 watts compared to the TX which has only 600 watts with a price difference of only P3,000. Looking at the specs online, peak pala yung sinasabi nung salesman. Another difference between the two is that the TS has 2 inputs while the TX has only one. But then, I think that the TX is a safer bet kasi yung line/mic selector is a switch, while with the TS, it's nakashare sila sa knob. Kung hindi marunong ang gagamit (like the kids) baka malagay sa "line" while using the mic or vice versa.

So to make my decision. we listened to them side by side using the music in my phone which we hooked up to their mixer. Both my wife and I, and even some of the other store staff, agreed that mas buo and sound and better and quality nung TX12. I then wondered why the salesman kept insisting that the TS was better.

Now here comes the funny part. When I told the guy that I would get a pair of the TX, he said that there were only 3 units of the TX series, but 2 of them were reserved for a regular client. Yun pala ang reason. Kaso lang, walang downpayment na iniwan, so I talked to the manager who made a spot decision to sell the 2 units to me para sure na may benta sila because hanggang Dec 31 lang ang sale.

As far as the SQ of the Alto TX12 is concerned, maganda compared to my previous hi-fi system. We tried it using a variety of music sources and genres like techno, disco, oldies, jazz, ballads, and of course, karaoke. Sabi nga nung isang pamangkin ko, parang kumakanta daw sya sa bar pag slow songs, pero nung kumanta sya ng medyo mabilis, feeling daw ny ay nagcoconcert sya hehe.

Sorry for rambling. Masaya lang kasi ako sa regalo ko para sa sarili ko itong pasko.

nice share sir.

BTW anyone notice magkamukha ang alto tx12 at topp pro argo 12a? AFAIK mas nauuna nilabas ang topp pro na unit and discontinued na sya nang lumabas yung sa alto.
Re: hello! ano po magandang brand ng active speaker?
« Reply #622 on: January 02, 2016, 10:30:39 PM »
Quote from: rogy on January 02, 2016, 11:41:05 AM
I saw an opportunity earlier this week that was too good to pass. JB had a 30% off sale on Alto and Laney speakers. Since I have been wanting to get active speakers for a long time, I checked them out.

My wife and I compared both the Alto TS112A and Alto TX12. THe salesman was trying to push the TS as according to him it is a better speaker with 800 watts compared to the TX which has only 600 watts with a price difference of only P3,000. Looking at the specs online, peak pala yung sinasabi nung salesman. Another difference between the two is that the TS has 2 inputs while the TX has only one. But then, I think that the TX is a safer bet kasi yung line/mic selector is a switch, while with the TS, it's nakashare sila sa knob. Kung hindi marunong ang gagamit (like the kids) baka malagay sa "line" while using the mic or vice versa.

So to make my decision. we listened to them side by side using the music in my phone which we hooked up to their mixer. Both my wife and I, and even some of the other store staff, agreed that mas buo and sound and better and quality nung TX12. I then wondered why the salesman kept insisting that the TS was better.

Now here comes the funny part. When I told the guy that I would get a pair of the TX, he said that there were only 3 units of the TX series, but 2 of them were reserved for a regular client. Yun pala ang reason. Kaso lang, walang downpayment na iniwan, so I talked to the manager who made a spot decision to sell the 2 units to me para sure na may benta sila because hanggang Dec 31 lang ang sale.

As far as the SQ of the Alto TX12 is concerned, maganda compared to my previous hi-fi system. We tried it using a variety of music sources and genres like techno, disco, oldies, jazz, ballads, and of course, karaoke. Sabi nga nung isang pamangkin ko, parang kumakanta daw sya sa bar pag slow songs, pero nung kumanta sya ng medyo mabilis, feeling daw ny ay nagcoconcert sya hehe.

Sorry for rambling. Masaya lang kasi ako sa regalo ko para sa sarili ko itong pasko.

nice share sir.

BTW anyone notice magkamukha ang alto tx12 at topp pro argo 12a? AFAIK mas nauna nilabas ang topp pro na unit and discontinued na sya nang lumabas yung sa alto.
Re: hello! ano po magandang brand ng active speaker?
« Reply #623 on: April 15, 2017, 06:19:46 AM »
Ttanong ko lang po mga sir...
Saan po makakabili ng murang active speakers?
Thank you
Re: hello! ano po magandang brand ng active speaker?
« Reply #624 on: Today at 12:12:16 PM »
UP FOR 2020 PLAN TO BUY
