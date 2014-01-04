 hulika
« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Most Underrated Guitar Solos  (Read 25723 times)

Offline nitroaurora

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: Most Underrated Guitar Solos
« Reply #50 on: January 04, 2014, 05:12:31 PM »
Baby Come Back - Hall And Oates
More Than A Feeling - Boston
Awit Ng Kabataan - Rivermaya
Logged
Successful transactions with: Ryan Peralta, MarkV, Geloboy25, Teleclem, Tristan, Dhe (Dwelo_Axeman from PGT), Nickson, Jhule77, Robinissad, Zyehj, Roei03, Anyrandomhole, J3tayag, Samishellacool

Offline Fledwor

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: Most Underrated Guitar Solos
« Reply #51 on: January 24, 2014, 07:49:16 AM »
747 by Kent although nag mainstream po yun song at may mahabang instrumental po at hindi solo hehe.. Sorry may masabi lang
« Last Edit: January 24, 2014, 11:25:02 AM by Fledwor »
Logged
At sana maayos na bansa natin

Offline Fledwor

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: Most Underrated Guitar Solos
« Reply #52 on: January 24, 2014, 08:15:56 AM »
Isa pa po, Far behind ng Candlebox
Logged
At sana maayos na bansa natin

Offline funk

  • Netizen Level
  • **
Re: Most Underrated Guitar Solos
« Reply #53 on: February 17, 2014, 10:43:37 PM »
Quote from: ciswith on April 12, 2012, 03:30:48 PM
john frusciante's solo.. feel na feel ko yung emotion nya kahit pindot pindot lang hahaha

yan c john frusciante,,, may soul yung bawat solo nya...
Logged

Offline CrippledLucifer

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: Most Underrated Guitar Solos
« Reply #54 on: February 24, 2014, 07:41:56 PM »
not sure if underrated or not Stranger in a strange land-Iron Maiden
 ^-^
Logged
Transactions: KASALANAN, goodysaises_03, Nitrix, Xelly, glassjoe, Red_Strat, BossingBoss, Stompbox, krizanto86

 Got arrested while playing guitar for fingering A minor.

Offline queer_rocker

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: Most Underrated Guitar Solos
« Reply #55 on: September 19, 2014, 04:48:09 AM »
wildflower ng skylark
Logged
Quote from: IncX on April 11, 2014, 09:12:32 AM
dude, there is a difference between having fun and just being a troll.
weh di nga?

Offline Magus

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: Most Underrated Guitar Solos
« Reply #56 on: November 17, 2014, 08:34:29 AM »

1. When a Blind Man Cries - Deep Purple
2. Highway Star - Deep Purple
3. Would - Alice in Chains
Logged

Offline rayvelasco7

  • Netizen Level
  • **
Re: Most Underrated Guitar Solos
« Reply #57 on: September 19, 2015, 09:53:55 PM »
Wally Gonzales-Tugtugan

Mas blue pa kesa sa 'Wally's Blues' in my opinion
Logged

Offline Master At Arms

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: Most Underrated Guitar Solos
« Reply #58 on: September 19, 2015, 10:55:35 PM »
'Eyes of A Stranger' - Queensryche

*Simple but effective, chock full of emotion and fits the song perfectly.

Logged
Now I see that I will never find the light
Unless, like the candle, I am my own fuel,
Consuming myself. - Bruce Lee https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100007963455307

Offline Magus

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: Most Underrated Guitar Solos
« Reply #59 on: October 30, 2015, 06:57:53 AM »
Would? - anc.

Simple. Scary. Gets the vibe across.
Logged

Offline Master At Arms

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: Most Underrated Guitar Solos
« Reply #60 on: October 30, 2015, 07:21:55 AM »
Quote from: Magus on October 30, 2015, 06:57:53 AM
Would? - anc.

Simple. Scary. Gets the vibe across.

+ 1 'Would' is epic, my most fave AIC track. Bands can need to learn a thing or two about dark heavy groove (I won't say grunge ! )
Logged
Now I see that I will never find the light
Unless, like the candle, I am my own fuel,
Consuming myself. - Bruce Lee https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100007963455307

Offline fizz450_03

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Most Underrated Guitar Solos
« Reply #61 on: November 11, 2015, 08:46:34 AM »
Quote from: Magus on November 17, 2014, 08:34:29 AM
1. When a Blind Man Cries - Deep Purple
2. Highway Star - Deep Purple


agree.


hmm

We'll Burn The Sky - Scorpions (one of Uli's best solos)
Sails of Charon - Scorpions (THE Uli solo)
UFO - Rock Bottom (underrated even in rock guitar circles)
Logged
Bedroom Rock Guitar

check out my blog @ http://lifeinadreamlessworld.wordpress.com

Offline speedkill

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: Most Underrated Guitar Solos
« Reply #62 on: January 18, 2016, 04:06:08 PM »
Quote from: ablat on December 31, 2013, 01:46:18 PM
ewan ko kung undrerrated eto pero para sakin paborito ko yung solo ng
I remember you-Skid row..

Yes ok ito... Pati yung solo ng Hideaway (Fuel)
Logged
life is short
better live YOUR purpose

Offline marzi

  • Ang Na Ang Na!
  • Philmusicus Supremus
  • ******
Re: Most Underrated Guitar Solos
« Reply #63 on: January 20, 2016, 02:39:52 PM »
GnR - Patience
Logged
I turned myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Offline red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Most Underrated Guitar Solos
« Reply #64 on: February 04, 2016, 08:14:35 AM »



talaga naman - the Dawn
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline boybawang

  • Netizen Level
  • **
Re: Most Underrated Guitar Solos
« Reply #65 on: February 25, 2016, 08:21:27 AM »
Steve Lukather's solos  :?
Logged

Offline j.nikko3123

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Most Underrated Guitar Solos
« Reply #66 on: February 25, 2016, 08:28:05 AM »
Soothsayer - Buckethead
Achilles Last Stand - Jimmy Page

Logged
"Join the darkside,we have cookies."

Offline red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Most Underrated Guitar Solos
« Reply #67 on: March 01, 2016, 09:32:21 AM »



My Sharona - The Knacks
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline marzi

  • Ang Na Ang Na!
  • Philmusicus Supremus
  • ******
Re: Most Underrated Guitar Solos
« Reply #68 on: March 01, 2016, 03:06:48 PM »
^taragis di ko masasabing underrated yan. pang speed practice yan e.
Logged
I turned myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Offline red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Most Underrated Guitar Solos
« Reply #69 on: March 01, 2016, 03:07:17 PM »
Quote from: marzi on March 01, 2016, 03:06:48 PM
^taragis di ko masasabing underrated yan. pang speed practice yan e.


 :lol:  :lol:  :lol:
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Offline queer_rocker

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: Most Underrated Guitar Solos
« Reply #70 on: July 10, 2017, 06:36:18 PM »
wait ng white lion

Logged
Quote from: IncX on April 11, 2014, 09:12:32 AM
dude, there is a difference between having fun and just being a troll.
weh di nga?

Offline marzi

  • Ang Na Ang Na!
  • Philmusicus Supremus
  • ******
Re: Most Underrated Guitar Solos
« Reply #71 on: July 11, 2017, 09:22:56 AM »
Metallica - One...












 :lol:
Logged
I turned myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.

Earth Crisis - Nemesis

Offline atuder

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: Most Underrated Guitar Solos
« Reply #72 on: June 10, 2020, 09:23:28 AM »

All Right -Christopher Cross
Afraid of love -Danger Danger
Harem Scarem songs (Pete Lesperance underrated axeman din)



Logged
Worst Friends Forever!

Offline red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Most Underrated Guitar Solos
« Reply #73 on: July 01, 2020, 05:52:56 PM »


hindi solo pero... yung guitar part ng "You've Got A friend" ni James Taylor
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian

Online ozborne

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: Most Underrated Guitar Solos
« Reply #74 on: Today at 12:13:26 AM »
Kaleidoscope World - Francis M.
Envelop Ideas , Iisang Bangka - the Dawn
Himig Natin - Juan De La Cruz Band
Sayawan- Sampaguita
Logged
"one is too many a thousand is not enough"
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 