I've have not considered getting an automatic mechanical since feeling ko pang damatan lang sya. Setting aside the technicalities na nakapalibot with these watches, I think its an acquired taste and I'm going to get one or a two soon. Probably a dress watch with black leather bracelet cause those looked liked a watch of an evil compared to an all metal divers watches. Kung iisipin mo, most of your time will be spent on your career/work, why not have a fancy time-teller that could be with you all the time? After all, what we only really have in this world is time.