Just put this one together..I have a 1-inch vintage-U solid rosewood neck sitting in my closet for months and been looking for a body to mount toSolid Rosewood Neck on a Squier VM Telecustom II P90's.. Been chasing this guitar for years.. finally found one and sold the neck.. Not a maple neck guy anyway.Been tweaking the set up for almost 2 weeks.. finally got the feel and action right.. I think its ready for my gig this weekend.. and an alternative to my AV62..