Going 11-years strong this 2020...Angled shot still had the previous owner's old Fender Highway One pick-ups. This is now quipped with a DiMarzio Twang King neck pick-up & a Fender Texas Special on the bridge with a 5-way super switch "tranny". ...not sure if Arie's tele is still configured that way these days. But, i wasted no time deciding on what new pick-ups to mount since I already got the perfect example (heard first hand) to model my tele from & i still got no plans changing any of those two even to this day.