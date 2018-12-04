Guys,



Question about zoom g3x. Bigla na lang nag aactivate yung rhythm without pressing the button . Di naman bugbog sa gamit un, nag try akong mag reset. pero di gumagana. Balak ko sanang mag update ng firmware pero la naman cable.



gooey silicone residue

silicone is not conductive but insulative

"Bigla na lang nag aactivate yung rhythm without pressing the button"

broken solder lugs

Hi sir with all due respect po sa mga naunang sumagot..i believe it's beyond mechanical switch problem sir.. from my experience po kasi defective switches like that of multifx's (tact switch) is hindi po nagana like may dumi at hindi mag-contact ang leads or worrse kinalawang at tumigas.. hence, our respectable forumites are suggesting to use "contact cleaner" but then it will just leavekaya it will just in a way worsen the situation becauseinstead.. so magmimistulang dirt lang din po siya kapag natuyo yun cleaning liquid..which i believe contradicts the logic →.. therefore po kung nagsi-switch magisa without pressing the button.. it's the opposite po sa situation ng isang mechanically problematic, worn out or dirty switch in a manner of speaking po..kahit na po siguro looking at other possibility po ng sira ng isang switch likeas shown below ▼same idea.. hindi din po gagana ang switch and will contradict po the problem na nagsi-switch po alone kahit hindi pinipindot ang footswitch..surely it will fall on hardware and/or software problem but most definitely po not the switch or button po..Proverbs 2:11Discretion will protect you, and understanding will guard you.God bless Ü