Re: ZOOM USERS THREAD: Share your experiences, patches, etc. here!
Quote from: carloangelomendiola on December 03, 2018, 11:58:34 PM
Zoomnation Good evening po :)

I have had the G3N for a week now and spent the whole time dialing patches and 1 gig later I am still confused as to how to properly set up the pedal. I have never used any effects loop as input because I do not own an physical amp. The last gig however nagka chance po ako na gumamit and mag plug in sa "Twin Reverb" and "VOX AC30" and a Marshall 50MG.." and in front of an amp lahat.

Question ko po is do I always need to have an AMP SIM and CABINET when dialing in/setting up a patch or pwedeng effects lang po? Kasi parang lubog ang tunog kapag walang amp sim/cabinet ang nadial na patch.

Thanks po :)



depende. kung sureball kang magada yung amp sa venue, pwede ka na mag do away without the a,mp and cab sim sa patch mo.
I suggest saving 2 versions of the patches. one for use sa hindi masyadong magandang amp and one for the FX loop of a good amp.

Quote from: robinonibor on December 04, 2018, 08:15:44 AM
FX Loop (AMP) send > Zoom
Zoom output > FX Loop (AMP) return

seryoso. G3N/G5N e big physical feature downgrade ng previous Zoom products like G3/G5, G7/9.
if they can simply add it back (FX loop, xlr, pre/post) from previous zoom product plus their latest amp sims.. damn that would be nice.

+1. they stripped down some of the G3/G5's good hardware features. sobrang dealbreaker for me kahit na sabi nila mas maganda na raw amp sims ng N series.
Re: ZOOM USERS THREAD: Share your experiences, patches, etc. here!
Mga bossing, need your assistance. Saan kaya pwede pa repair ng Zoom G3x? And store, scroll and Global buttons ayaw ng gumana at One of the bank foot switch.

TIA
Re: ZOOM USERS THREAD: Share your experiences, patches, etc. here!
Nagha hung yung zoom g1xon ko kapag nagswitch ako ng patch ano kaya problema?


Re: ZOOM USERS THREAD: Share your experiences, patches, etc. here!
  Guys,
 
          Question about zoom g3x. Bigla na lang nag aactivate yung rhythm without pressing the button. Di naman bugbog sa gamit un, nag try akong mag reset. pero di gumagana. Balak ko sanang mag update ng firmware pero la naman cable.

    TIA sa sasagot.  :mrgreen:
Re: ZOOM USERS THREAD: Share your experiences, patches, etc. here!
Quote from: Igor on August 02, 2019, 10:15:07 PM
  Guys,
 
          Question about zoom g3x. Bigla na lang nag aactivate yung rhythm without pressing the button. Di naman bugbog sa gamit un, nag try akong mag reset. pero di gumagana. Balak ko sanang mag update ng firmware pero la naman cable.

    TIA sa sasagot.  :mrgreen:

try contact cleaner.
Re: ZOOM USERS THREAD: Share your experiences, patches, etc. here!
kung sa concrete floor lang sya naka lagay pag ginagamit mo subukan mo lagyan ng patungan. had a g9 na nag mumukang christmas lights pag sa concrete floor nka lagay (must be cause of grounding stuff)
else try contact cleaner.
Re: ZOOM USERS THREAD: Share your experiences, patches, etc. here!
    Subukan ko @ Papa Ralph and Sir Robin. Salamat sa info.
   
    Edit: WD40 safe kaya?
Re: ZOOM USERS THREAD: Share your experiences, patches, etc. here!
Quote from: Igor on August 02, 2019, 10:15:07 PM
  Guys,
 
          Question about zoom g3x. Bigla na lang nag aactivate yung rhythm without pressing the button. Di naman bugbog sa gamit un, nag try akong mag reset. pero di gumagana. Balak ko sanang mag update ng firmware pero la naman cable.

    TIA sa sasagot.  :mrgreen:

Hi sir with all due respect po sa mga naunang sumagot..

i believe it's beyond mechanical switch problem sir.. from my experience po kasi defective switches like that of multifx's (tact switch) is hindi po nagana like may dumi at hindi mag-contact ang leads or worrse kinalawang at tumigas.. hence, our respectable forumites are suggesting to use "contact cleaner" but then it will just leave gooey silicone residue kaya it will just in a way worsen the situation because silicone is not conductive but insulative instead.. so magmimistulang dirt lang din po siya kapag natuyo yun cleaning liquid..

which i believe contradicts the logic → "Bigla na lang nag aactivate yung rhythm without pressing the button".. therefore po kung nagsi-switch magisa without pressing the button.. it's the opposite po sa situation ng isang mechanically problematic, worn out or dirty switch in a manner of speaking po..

kahit na po siguro looking at other possibility po ng sira ng isang switch like broken solder lugs as shown below ▼



same idea.. hindi din po gagana ang switch and will contradict po the problem na nagsi-switch po alone kahit hindi pinipindot ang footswitch..

surely it will fall on hardware and/or software problem but most definitely po not the switch or button po..


Proverbs 2:11
Discretion will protect you, and understanding will guard you.

God bless Ü

Re: ZOOM USERS THREAD: Share your experiences, patches, etc. here!
Quote from: emil_murillo on September 13, 2019, 03:43:56 PM
Hi sir with all due respect po sa mga naunang sumagot..

i believe it's beyond mechanical switch problem sir.. from my experience po kasi defective switches like that of multifx's (tact switch) is hindi po nagana like may dumi at hindi mag-contact ang leads or worrse kinalawang at tumigas.. hence, our respectable forumites are suggesting to use "contact cleaner" but then it will just leave gooey silicone residue kaya it will just in a way worsen the situation because silicone is not conductive but insulative instead.. so magmimistulang dirt lang din po siya kapag natuyo yun cleaning liquid..

which i believe contradicts the logic → "Bigla na lang nag aactivate yung rhythm without pressing the button".. therefore po kung nagsi-switch magisa without pressing the button.. it's the opposite po sa situation ng isang mechanically problematic, worn out or dirty switch in a manner of speaking po..

kahit na po siguro looking at other possibility po ng sira ng isang switch like broken solder lugs as shown below ▼



same idea.. hindi din po gagana ang switch and will contradict po the problem na nagsi-switch po alone kahit hindi pinipindot ang footswitch..

surely it will fall on hardware and/or software problem but most definitely po not the switch or button po..


Proverbs 2:11
Discretion will protect you, and understanding will guard you.

God bless Ü



Boss Emil, meron namang Contact Cleaner na silicone lubricant free eh ;)

tska on the dirty switch, I suggested contact cleaner kasi yung sa MARSHALL MG30 ng kaibigan ko dati, nag oOD mode siya ng kusa kahit di mo pindutin yung switch. pag tinitira ng contact cleaner, umookay naman.

nung finally dinala kay Mang Raul, ang cause of issue nga was a dirty switch. kinalas lang niya and nilinis naging okay na.
Re: ZOOM USERS THREAD: Share your experiences, patches, etc. here!
Quote from: Ralph_Petrucci on September 13, 2019, 03:49:44 PM
Boss Emil, meron namang Contact Cleaner na silicone lubricant free eh ;)

tska on the dirty switch, I suggested contact cleaner kasi yung sa MARSHALL MG30 ng kaibigan ko dati, nag oOD mode siya ng kusa kahit di mo pindutin yung switch. pag tinitira ng contact cleaner, umookay naman.

nung finally dinala kay Mang Raul, ang cause of issue nga was a dirty switch. kinalas lang niya and nilinis naging okay na.

yeah bro beats the logic lang talaga :)
Re: ZOOM USERS THREAD: Share your experiences, patches, etc. here!
i also like to add.. switch problems can be probe or tested (continuity) and so it's my distinct discretion to have it tested or probed muna before doing anything.. so be very careful and maging sigurista :)


Proverbs 2:11
Discretion will protect you, and understanding will guard you.

God bless Ü
Re: ZOOM USERS THREAD: Share your experiences, patches, etc. here!
Metal ba ang casing ng zoom g5n?


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Re: ZOOM USERS THREAD: Share your experiences, patches, etc. here!
First time Zoom User here, before I'm planning to buy a MS-50G for the reason of reducing the size of pedal board and MultiEfx but when I visit the 50% off closing store sale of JB Music in Harrison Plaza I got the MS-100BT and as of now I'm satisfied with it.
Re: ZOOM USERS THREAD: Share your experiences, patches, etc. here!
Quote from: rommelism on December 25, 2019, 08:43:03 AM
First time Zoom User here, before I'm planning to buy a MS-50G for the reason of reducing the size of pedal board and MultiEfx but when I visit the 50% off closing store sale of JB Music in Harrison Plaza I got the MS-100BT and as of now I'm satisfied with it.

wala yatang USB support ang MS100BT?
Re: ZOOM USERS THREAD: Share your experiences, patches, etc. here!
Meron na po ba dito nakapag try mag footswitch MOD para sa Zoom G1 four?
