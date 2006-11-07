 hulika
« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Guitar Man (Bread)  (Read 1145 times)

Offline dtmateo

  • Veteran Member
  • ****
The Guitar Man (Bread)
« on: November 07, 2006, 06:55:50 PM »
Anyone knows what fx was used in the solo and fills of that song? My guess is a weak clean wah.

The intro sounded like an e-bow or a deep chorus plus slide bottle.
Logged
Melody over speed anytime!

Offline blues2death

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: The Guitar Man (Bread)
« Reply #1 on: November 09, 2006, 10:47:33 AM »
wah...uhm slide nga cguro IMHO...or a pedal steel.

wala pa atang ebow noong panahon na yun e.

paborito kong kanta sa magic mic to---karaoke time!
Logged
guitarist telling the drummer what the intro to laklak was. caught on video.at binilangan pa ang drummer 1-2...1-2-3..lol

Offline dtmateo

  • Veteran Member
  • ****
Re: The Guitar Man (Bread)
« Reply #2 on: November 09, 2006, 11:11:32 AM »
Love Hurts was played with an e-bow. Weren't those songs written about the same time?

Anyway my guess is a slide bottle with chorus.
Logged
Melody over speed anytime!

Offline extreme16199

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: The Guitar Man (Bread)
« Reply #3 on: November 09, 2006, 11:23:16 AM »
Quote from: dtmateo on November 09, 2006, 11:11:32 AM
Love Hurts was played with an e-bow. Weren't those songs written about the same time?

Anyway my guess is a slide bottle with chorus.

i listened to it.  it's a pedal steel.
Logged

Offline blues2death

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: The Guitar Man (Bread)
« Reply #4 on: November 09, 2006, 12:26:21 PM »
Quote from: extreme16199 on November 09, 2006, 11:23:16 AM
Quote from: dtmateo on November 09, 2006, 11:11:32 AM
Love Hurts was played with an e-bow. Weren't those songs written about the same time?

Anyway my guess is a slide bottle with chorus.

i listened to it.  it's a pedal steel.

i tend to agree with you extreme
Logged
guitarist telling the drummer what the intro to laklak was. caught on video.at binilangan pa ang drummer 1-2...1-2-3..lol

Online Trans-Am

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: The Guitar Man (Bread)
« Reply #5 on: November 09, 2006, 12:55:52 PM »
Lap Steel Pedal it is !!! :-D

Peace!!
Logged
Gimme Some Truth - John Lennon

Online Trans-Am

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: The Guitar Man (Bread)
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:37:55 AM »
Actually a wah effect electric guitar was used in the recording.
Logged
Gimme Some Truth - John Lennon
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 