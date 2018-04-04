 hulika
« Reply #125 on: April 04, 2018, 11:53:01 AM »
Sharing my blog and some photos from my trip to Antonio's Tagaytay. Shot with the Fuji X-Pro 2, Fuji 60mm f/2.4 and Samyang 12mm f/2

Pls click on this link ---> https://danielygo.com/2018/04/01/annual-antonios-pilgrimage/

« Reply #126 on: April 19, 2018, 03:34:49 PM »
Love your blog page especially Baguio and HK for I am from both cities also your reflections on faith.
Anymore?

How is the Samyang balancing on your Xpro2, distortion wise is it ok or were they corrected on PP?
« Reply #127 on: May 06, 2018, 10:47:37 PM »
Hi sir, I've not been blogging consistently :) hopefully I will be able to do so more. Thanks also for the kind words. It is my hope that I can represent my faith the best that I can and give glory to Christ.   The Samyang is pretty neat. IT balances pretty well on the XPro2. Distortion wise, it depends on how you line up the camera since it is a UWA lens, if you do not line it up properly some distortion on the sides will appear but if you line them up straight then it will be pretty negligible. Here are some shots I took with the Samyang the other day -> https://danielygo.com/2018/05/02/the-podium/ :) Thanks once more po and God bless :)
« Reply #128 on: June 30, 2018, 03:40:37 PM »
Please do visit my photo blog of my TOO short 3-day visit to HK. Do drop me a comment or two and feel free to share

https://danielygo.com/2018/06/30/home-kong-2018/

All shots, except one (shot with the Sony RX100IV)  were shot with the Fuji X100F.


« Reply #129 on: Today at 08:02:37 AM »
Fuji Philippines and CameraHaus are having a sale on their GFX medium format bodies.

I only know about this as I was looking up EF lens to GFX body adapters that can control the aperture & provide autofocus.

Below is the year of release, model # & US$ vs ₱ price. Click link for details & freebies
Using a forex of ₱56.03 = US$1.00 the converted ₱ price  in US$ with freebies would be
  • 2021 GFX 50S II $3,551.50
  • 2021 GFX 100S $5,889.53
  • 2019 GFX 100 $7,138.86
  • 2017 GFX 50S $2,980.37
If you aren't aware of what "medium format (crop)" is here is a chart to compare the image sensor sizes of cameras you may be using.
