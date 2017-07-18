More of a hobbyist here. Guess it's more woodcraft than woodworking, definitely not carpentry or frame carpentry at least. If that makes sense. Perhaps I would call it amateur woodcrafter by choice.Pedalboard, speaker cabs, are some of the builds I've done guitar related. Though I've built a chest of drawers when I was in my teens, some axe, hammer, and other tool handles. And this year I've done a Paul Sellers inspired workbench.Prefer working with natural wood or milled lumber.Generally handtools, just a Bosch power drill for holes (though I may use an eggbeater handtool for that as well).Oh, and did I mention I'm a sucker for old hand tools.Do we have like minds here? I miss the old photobucket days, seems I can't host my pics from there anymore.