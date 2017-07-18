 hulika
Author Topic: Carpentry as Hobby anyone?  (Read 10617 times)

Offline Jellybean

Re: Carpentry as Hobby anyone?
« Reply #50 on: July 18, 2017, 12:43:16 PM »
Quote from: Ralph_Petrucci on July 18, 2017, 12:37:54 PM
awesome job man! kakainggit! ever since nag condo na kasi ako, di na ako makagamit ng mga power tools ko hahaha

bro tip, get some of those wood veneer stickers from daiso to finish your projects to make it look more refined and professional :)

Thanks man. Actually, condo din yun tinitirhan ko  :lol:, kaya pinakamalakas na power tool yun corded drill pero very seldom ko gamitin. Normal handsaw for crosscutting tapos backsaw for joint cuts plus a lot of sweat (gandang workout  :mrgreen:)

Naisip ko din yun veneers sa Daiso pero baka sa cajon lang gamitin, yun table kasi parang type ko yun effect na iba iba kulay nun panels hehe
Offline siore

Re: Carpentry as Hobby anyone?
« Reply #51 on: July 21, 2017, 12:57:45 PM »
More of a hobbyist here.  Guess it's more woodcraft than woodworking, definitely not carpentry or frame carpentry at least.  If that makes sense.  Perhaps I would call it amateur woodcrafter by choice. :-D

Pedalboard, speaker cabs, are some of the builds I've done guitar related.  Though I've built a chest of drawers when I was in my teens, some axe, hammer, and other tool handles.  And this year I've done a Paul Sellers inspired workbench.

Prefer working with natural wood or milled lumber.

Generally handtools, just a Bosch power drill for holes (though I may use an eggbeater handtool for that as well).

Oh, and did I mention I'm a sucker for old hand tools.

Do we have like minds here?  I miss the old photobucket days, seems I can't host my pics from there anymore.
Offline Ralph_Petrucci

Re: Carpentry as Hobby anyone?
« Reply #52 on: July 21, 2017, 02:41:46 PM »
Quote from: siore on July 21, 2017, 12:57:45 PM
More of a hobbyist here.  Guess it's more woodcraft than woodworking, definitely not carpentry or frame carpentry at least.  If that makes sense.  Perhaps I would call it amateur woodcrafter by choice. :-D

Pedalboard, speaker cabs, are some of the builds I've done guitar related.  Though I've built a chest of drawers when I was in my teens, some axe, hammer, and other tool handles.  And this year I've done a Paul Sellers inspired workbench.

Prefer working with natural wood or milled lumber.

Generally handtools, just a Bosch power drill for holes (though I may use an eggbeater handtool for that as well).

Oh, and did I mention I'm a sucker for old hand tools.

Do we have like minds here?  I miss the old photobucket days, seems I can't host my pics from there anymore.

me too! built several speaker cabs and boards for personal use hahaha was lucky to live near a salvaged lumber store so wood was cheap to come by back then. :)

Offline mozart123

Re: Carpentry as Hobby anyone?
« Reply #53 on: July 21, 2017, 02:50:19 PM »
Dito sa lugar namin di maganda mag wood work dami anay mga wooden bookshelf di pinapatawad.

Sent from my Che2-L11 using Tapatalk

Offline Jellybean

Re: Carpentry as Hobby anyone?
« Reply #54 on: July 22, 2017, 02:24:32 PM »
Quote from: siore on July 21, 2017, 12:57:45 PM
More of a hobbyist here.  Guess it's more woodcraft than woodworking, definitely not carpentry or frame carpentry at least.  If that makes sense.  Perhaps I would call it amateur woodcrafter by choice. :-D

Pedalboard, speaker cabs, are some of the builds I've done guitar related.  Though I've built a chest of drawers when I was in my teens, some axe, hammer, and other tool handles.  And this year I've done a Paul Sellers inspired workbench.

Prefer working with natural wood or milled lumber.

Generally handtools, just a Bosch power drill for holes (though I may use an eggbeater handtool for that as well).

Oh, and did I mention I'm a sucker for old hand tools.

Do we have like minds here?  I miss the old photobucket days, seems I can't host my pics from there anymore.

Would be great to see your hand tools  :-D and your Paul Sellers inspired workbench.
I'm thinking once I retire I will pursue "woodcraft" as well.
Have you seen that hand-built house in Latvia? (check out Northmen on Youtube) My brother and I are planning to hand build our own house as well but definitely no where near the wooden house built by Jacob in that video.
Offline mozart123

Re: Carpentry as Hobby anyone?
« Reply #55 on: June 23, 2018, 11:04:16 PM »
Offline marzi

Re: Carpentry as Hobby anyone?
« Reply #56 on: June 25, 2018, 07:22:15 AM »
mga chong, ask ko lang kung gaano ka-useful si Dremel tool? balak ko kasi bumili para magawa ko na yung cabinet type dollhouse ng anak ko.
Offline Ralph_Petrucci

Re: Carpentry as Hobby anyone?
« Reply #57 on: June 25, 2018, 09:36:17 AM »
Quote from: marzi on June 25, 2018, 07:22:15 AM
mga chong, ask ko lang kung gaano ka-useful si Dremel tool? balak ko kasi bumili para magawa ko na yung cabinet type dollhouse ng anak ko.

sobrang useful daw bro. daming pwede gawin na kailangan ng precision.
Offline marzi

Re: Carpentry as Hobby anyone?
« Reply #58 on: June 25, 2018, 12:03:50 PM »
Quote from: Ralph_Petrucci on June 25, 2018, 09:36:17 AM
sobrang useful daw bro. daming pwede gawin na kailangan ng precision.

halos lahat nga ng mga woodworking videos sa youtube nakita ko gumagamit nun kaya ako naiintriga e. pag wala siguro project na dollhouse, mag open ako ng shop sa amin panglinis ng ipin hehehe.
Offline Jellybean

Re: Carpentry as Hobby anyone?
« Reply #59 on: June 25, 2018, 02:03:19 PM »
Quote from: marzi on June 25, 2018, 07:22:15 AM
mga chong, ask ko lang kung gaano ka-useful si Dremel tool? balak ko kasi bumili para magawa ko na yung cabinet type dollhouse ng anak ko.

Useful talaga sya, lalo na sa mga maliliit na details. Meron pa drill press and plunge router attachments. Kaso mahal eh, kung isang project lang paggagamitan check mo sir yung mga copies sa Aliexpress, ang iba naman may reviews sa Youtube.
Offline rickbig41

Re: Carpentry as Hobby anyone?
« Reply #60 on: June 25, 2018, 02:16:42 PM »
Quote from: marzi on June 25, 2018, 07:22:15 AM
mga chong, ask ko lang kung gaano ka-useful si Dremel tool? balak ko kasi bumili para magawa ko na yung cabinet type dollhouse ng anak ko.

Meron akong dremel and isang chinese brand, usually ginagamit ko  sa PCB, mga wood works na maliliit, and as a drill.. Magandang gamit siya pre, lalo pag mahilig ka gumawa ng kung ano ano pag weekends, medyo kulang kulang nga lang yung mga bits niya, so need mo pa din bumili if wala dun yung kailangan mo... ( Or bilhin mo yung mahal na set ng dremel na mas madami ang accessories  :-D )
Offline marzi

Re: Carpentry as Hobby anyone?
« Reply #61 on: June 25, 2018, 02:18:32 PM »
Quote from: Jellybean on June 25, 2018, 02:03:19 PM
Useful talaga sya, lalo na sa mga maliliit na details. Meron pa drill press and plunge router attachments. Kaso mahal eh, kung isang project lang paggagamitan check mo sir yung mga copies sa Aliexpress, ang iba naman may reviews sa Youtube.
tama ba pricing ng lazada? 2800 isang set? pwede naman yun price nya tsaka itatabi ko naman for future use.

Quote from: rickbig41 on June 25, 2018, 02:16:42 PM
Meron akong dremel and isang chinese brand, usually ginagamit ko  sa PCB, mga wood works na maliliit, and as a drill.. Magandang gamit siya pre, lalo pag mahilig ka gumawa ng kung ano ano pag weekends, medyo kulang kulang nga lang yung mga bits niya, so need mo pa din bumili if wala dun yung kailangan mo... ( Or bilhin mo yung mahal na set ng dremel na mas madami ang accessories  :-D )

may mga 900 pesos na set sa lazada pre parang replacement/additional bits na kit.
Offline Jellybean

Re: Carpentry as Hobby anyone?
« Reply #62 on: June 25, 2018, 02:26:31 PM »
Quote from: marzi on June 25, 2018, 02:18:32 PM
tama ba pricing ng lazada? 2800 isang set? pwede naman yun price nya tsaka itatabi ko naman for future use.

mukhang tama naman para sa Dremel 3000 - if I'm not mistaken older/lower model nila to. pwede na nga sya for the price, pero yun attachments like drill press workstation and router base ang mahal e :cry:
Offline rickbig41

Re: Carpentry as Hobby anyone?
« Reply #63 on: June 25, 2018, 02:30:16 PM »
Quote from: marzi on June 25, 2018, 02:18:32 PM
may mga 900 pesos na set sa lazada pre parang replacement/additional bits na kit.

Yup...  pwede yun, basta kasya sa collet niya...
Offline marzi

Re: Carpentry as Hobby anyone?
« Reply #64 on: June 26, 2018, 06:42:34 AM »
Offline mozart123

Re: Carpentry as Hobby anyone?
« Reply #65 on: June 26, 2018, 11:19:30 AM »
Offline siore

Re: Carpentry as Hobby anyone?
« Reply #66 on: June 08, 2019, 11:27:23 PM »
Quote from: Jellybean on July 22, 2017, 02:24:32 PM
Would be great to see your hand tools  :-D and your Paul Sellers inspired workbench.
I'm thinking once I retire I will pursue "woodcraft" as well.
Have you seen that hand-built house in Latvia? (check out Northmen on Youtube) My brother and I are planning to hand build our own house as well but definitely no where near the wooden house built by Jacob in that video.

Would be nice to show them, if damned photobucket hadn't gone greedy and way too slow with the ad clicking revenue model. Bonkers, I feel I haven't quite kept up with the latest photo sharing and also non privacy invasive techs.

I really like Mr. Sellers' approach and the mentality of hand tools ww. Even way before, the philosophy behind it has struck a chord with me. When he became huge on the internet, I think myself and a lot of other amateurs have further reinforced for themselves what was unspoken in them about general ideas of building what you need sustainably, with the benefit of the added workout and keeping hand skills and sharp blades tuned.
Offline mozart123

Re: Carpentry as Hobby anyone?
« Reply #67 on: June 10, 2019, 08:25:34 PM »
makati development corporation nag offer ng carpentry course.
Offline mozart123

Re: Carpentry as Hobby anyone?
« Reply #68 on: August 13, 2019, 03:31:03 PM »
Online ekoy8

Re: Carpentry as Hobby anyone?
« Reply #69 on: Today at 03:51:00 PM »
One of my previous projects nung buryong ako sa bahay years ago. Guitar rack gawa sa pallet. https://www.instagram.com/p/BE2IDZeR_tq/?igshid=rjrs0gfwe7kh
