Bob Aves

Re: Bob Aves
December 05, 2006, 03:14:49 AM
Can I vhime in?  Bob did not play in the Rock Awards.  He was already busy oing a lot of advertising work and has already shifted to jazz during that time.  But he was my musical director in our first CitiLite Jazz awards or something of that sort.

The "Here, There and Everywhere" version was recorded just for the fun of it.  It was not meant to be a commercial release.  I nevertheless, played it at NU107 and CitiLite and the reception was quite positive.

His "Inner Country" is a really good work of art.  He fused different beats, sounds, languages and other influences.  His "Amone" was exceptional; when I first heard it, I thought it was some foreign language.  Bisaya pala.  He is really a genius when it comes to music and arrangements.

He is working on a new album which he promised to send me a copy.

Bob is a humble, quiet, simple, unassuming and a very good friend.  He did all the musical arrangements and conducted the orchestra during my wedding eons ago - free or charge.

FWIW
Re: Bob Aves
December 05, 2006, 01:34:54 PM
mikep, is there anyway we can get a copy of the RP releases? Had a chance to talk to goff. He even showed Bob's 70's strat. wala lang, na-star struck lang ako. :D
Re: Bob Aves
December 05, 2006, 08:05:15 PM
sana gawa sila ng CD versions niyan...may MP3's ako ng Strange Storm pero ang labo ng copy...nawala na din tapes ko (pareho)...yung may tape dyan gawin natin digital...nakanino kaya master copies niyan?
Re: Bob Aves
December 05, 2006, 08:32:47 PM
ei...sir mike.. bike here..
Di ba you also used to play with Bob???

to all you guys... me bagong album (..actually not so new...) si Bob Aves...Translating the Gongs under Tao music... he's not really using a guitar there.. its more of an octavina but placed in a jazzy and majestic context.

hmmm...Di Meola, Stern, Metheny, Mick Goodrick,.....Bob Aves  (product din sya ng Berklee...)

ayus!!! ...

check this out for more info.... http://www.skyinet.net/~taomusic/bobaves/index.html
Re: Bob Aves
December 05, 2006, 09:07:19 PM
Quote from: leech on December 04, 2006, 11:16:08 AM
Quote from: Deadwing on December 03, 2006, 03:47:56 PM
NU used to also play his version of Here, There, and Everywhere on the radio.  It's almost like the George Benson arrangement except with heavy distortion and pinch harmonics left and right. 

if you'll notice the pics, yung sa strange storm album may "NU 107.5" sa baba!! hehe!! hey guys, wala akong mahanap na magttransfer from tape to CD's. bka may alam kayo!! :-D


madali lang yan bro ... kuha ka ng tape player tapos yung line out ng tape player mo pasok mo sa line in ng pc mo tapos gamitin mo yung nero wave editor ... click mo yung record ng nero  tapos play tape, output wave format ... ...yung mga jack lang gamit ka ng baby jack maliit na convert para kasya sa pc line in..
Re: Bob Aves
December 05, 2006, 10:13:51 PM
Quote from: glassjaw_jc on December 05, 2006, 01:34:54 PM
mikep, is there anyway we can get a copy of the RP releases?
He even showed Bob's 70's strat.

I cannot seem to find the master of the 1st album, but I have a CD copy of "Strange Storms."  Will talk to Bob and Goff and see what we can do.

I don't remember Bob having a Strat. If that is the sunburst one, that is actially Goff's, but Bob used it from time to time.  Bob has only two guitar, cherry Gibson 335 which he used in his Berklee days and a white Jackson which was used in the two albums and a lot of the ads we used to do together.  That Jackson was bought by Goff in the US when he went on a vacation; this was before the start of the recording of the first album.

Re: Bob Aves
December 05, 2006, 10:20:57 PM
Quote from: mikep on December 05, 2006, 10:13:51 PM
Quote from: glassjaw_jc on December 05, 2006, 01:34:54 PM
mikep, is there anyway we can get a copy of the RP releases?
He even showed Bob's 70's strat.

I cannot seem to find the master of the 1st album, but I have a CD copy of "Strange Storms."  Will talk to Bob and Goff and see what we can do.

I don't remember Bob having a Strat. If that is the sunburst one, that is actially Goff's, but Bob used it from time to time.  Bob has only two guitar, cherry Gibson 335 which he used in his Berklee days and a white Jackson which was used in the two albums and a lot of the ads we used to do together.  That Jackson was bought by Goff in the US when he went on a vacation; this was before the start of the recording of the first album.

let us know asap kung mag re-release ng cd version.pag kasi kinonvert yung tape sa cd somehow parang di tama yun esp w/out permission.pag na digital na,madali nang kopyahin.
Re: Bob Aves
December 05, 2006, 10:48:49 PM
i hope i get to hear clips of his work.
Re: Bob Aves
December 06, 2006, 02:56:01 PM
Quote from: mikep on December 05, 2006, 10:13:51 PM
Quote from: glassjaw_jc on December 05, 2006, 01:34:54 PM
mikep, is there anyway we can get a copy of the RP releases?
He even showed Bob's 70's strat.

I cannot seem to find the master of the 1st album, but I have a CD copy of "Strange Storms."  Will talk to Bob and Goff and see what we can do.

I don't remember Bob having a Strat. If that is the sunburst one, that is actially Goff's, but Bob used it from time to time.  Bob has only two guitar, cherry Gibson 335 which he used in his Berklee days and a white Jackson which was used in the two albums and a lot of the ads we used to do together.  That Jackson was bought by Goff in the US when he went on a vacation; this was before the start of the recording of the first album.

baka naman puede mag-order ng CD?...was there a CD release of the 1st album?...
Re: Bob Aves
December 06, 2006, 03:20:26 PM
Quote from: balta on December 03, 2006, 11:45:35 AM
i also attended the mike pedero workshop with dantuts.
When sir mike let us listen RP... I WAS BLOWN AWAY!
the guitar, the recording , the vocals leagues beyond!!
sobrang ganda pa ng recording. Its wierd how RP's
recording which was around 80's is far more superior
than the recording of most bands today. galing!

uy boss leech! post ka ng clips ah!!!

SO TRUE! Classic ang recording, so advance that time. Di kulob at hilaw. Hindi minadali.

First time I heard While Angels March, akala ko foreign... yun pala RP! Too bad, I didn't bought their LP (plaka) when I had the chance. The guitar is so brown sounding, solo is spot on. Walang sayang na nota. Bob Aves rocks!

Please let us know if there's any mp3s, I'm a big fan here. Star strucked too. Salamat!
Re: Bob Aves
December 06, 2006, 07:23:29 PM
Quote from: mikep on December 05, 2006, 10:13:51 PM

I cannot seem to find the master of the 1st album, but I have a CD copy of "Strange Storms."  Will talk to Bob and Goff and see what we can do.

I don't remember Bob having a Strat. If that is the sunburst one, that is actially Goff's, but Bob used it from time to time.  Bob has only two guitar, cherry Gibson 335 which he used in his Berklee days and a white Jackson which was used in the two albums and a lot of the ads we used to do together.  That Jackson was bought by Goff in the US when he went on a vacation; this was before the start of the recording of the first album.

I probably got it mixed up.. hehehe... anyway, please update us on the CD's. Sana makita yung master para dun manggaling yung copies.
Re: Bob Aves
January 10, 2007, 04:16:54 AM
Quote from: orangedreg_2 on December 03, 2006, 02:22:00 PM
I believe Goff Macaraeg is the same Goff we have here in philmusic.  :-)

yes he is...

im actually chatting with the man himself sa ym right now ;)
Re: Bob Aves
January 10, 2007, 08:01:54 AM
man, RP band rules.
Re: Bob Aves
January 07, 2012, 09:02:59 PM
up

Bob Aves Rules!
Re: Bob Aves
January 15, 2019, 05:43:47 PM
RIP Bob Aves.

Both albums are on Youtube.

Street Legal.
list=PL1-HFByaINkL8moihwqVCBInkE6TPACeM&fbclid=IwAR1VT2Jq0tkuoZO4Gu06UM-cxKD4rHUbFaOfgnBcRrXYJxwF9l7sh6bYc9s

Strange Storms
list=PL1-HFByaINkJeAMQAv0zwpxOapBmlvmUp&fbclid=IwAR0Q9RMNpxh5kDaMVLj5xx4vMA7xbLanSeQQzPirl81DDAjRnr2Awf07LOg
Re: Bob Aves
January 16, 2019, 09:49:54 AM

Fuzzy early memory in college, i think Bob Aves guested on a late night talk show in the late 90s and played some ethnic and jazz fusion.
Re: Bob Aves
January 19, 2019, 08:48:26 PM
was shocked he passed away. tapos si brian naman. nakakalungkot lang.
i am a fan of bob and RP band.

RIP
Re: Bob Aves
Today at 06:30:30 AM
Today January 14 is the one year death anniversary for Bob Aves who passed in 2019 of lung cancer, a battle he fought for a while.

Godspeed Bob and thank you for the music and inspiration you've left behind!

Here is a family announcement.

https://www.bworldonline.com/jazz-musician-producer-bob-aves-64/

