Can I vhime in? Bob did not play in the Rock Awards. He was already busy oing a lot of advertising work and has already shifted to jazz during that time. But he was my musical director in our first CitiLite Jazz awards or something of that sort.



The "Here, There and Everywhere" version was recorded just for the fun of it. It was not meant to be a commercial release. I nevertheless, played it at NU107 and CitiLite and the reception was quite positive.



His "Inner Country" is a really good work of art. He fused different beats, sounds, languages and other influences. His "Amone" was exceptional; when I first heard it, I thought it was some foreign language. Bisaya pala. He is really a genius when it comes to music and arrangements.



He is working on a new album which he promised to send me a copy.



Bob is a humble, quiet, simple, unassuming and a very good friend. He did all the musical arrangements and conducted the orchestra during my wedding eons ago - free or charge.



