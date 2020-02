its better to go to a bank and apply for a personal loan.



kung may credit card ka na may cash advance option, go for it. Malaki na ang 20k na tubo dun which is still okay and fair.



or better yet, if you know someone who works in a credit cooperative, ask for help kung paano makaka avail ng loan sa kanila. i know some people who have gone to that option at maliit lang ang tubo na binibigay lalo na kung member yung nag vouch sayo.