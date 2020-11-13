^hinihintay ko nga release at malamn din kung ano financing options nya. Kaso iniisip ko di na fit yan sa balak kong adventure riding. Tsaka mapapamahal din sa maintenance. Kadena pa lang nakita ko sa isang video ang kapal at ang laki na. Sent from my ASUS_X00PD using Tapatalk

I turned myself into a monster to fight against the monsters of the world.



Earth Crisis - Nemesis