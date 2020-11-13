 hulika
Author Topic: Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*  (Read 140657 times)

Offline hunk0429

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
« Reply #1050 on: November 13, 2020, 07:04:26 PM »
Quote from: marzi on July 31, 2020, 11:04:33 AM


Rusi Cyclone 400

Manufactured and assembled by ZongShen.

400cc on paper - expressway legal.

Price TBA. Estimated at Php150,000

astig ng porma nito! expressway legal pa!

Quote from: mozart123 on November 11, 2020, 06:19:40 PM
A-1 Driving School is now offering a motorcycle-riding course


https://visor.ph/traffic/a-1-driving-school-is-now-offering-a-motorcycle-riding-course/?fbclid=IwAR1D4K4EffpBew36Zo-sO8O5mavrWE93_ywEiHBi8AwGpZdw7ePVecIVkhQ

yung malayo sa south, nagooffer din ang motortrade. dko lang alam kung san mismo yung training loc nila
Offline marzi

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
« Reply #1051 on: November 16, 2020, 04:37:06 PM »
^hinihintay ko nga release at malamn din kung ano financing options nya. Kaso iniisip ko di na fit yan sa balak kong adventure riding. Tsaka mapapamahal din sa maintenance. Kadena pa lang nakita ko sa isang video ang kapal at ang laki na.

Sent from my ASUS_X00PD using Tapatalk

Offline hunk0429

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
« Reply #1052 on: November 18, 2020, 01:18:55 AM »
xsr155 ang target ko, though medyo may kamahalan sya, gusto ko talaga porma nun!

lowered lang ng konti likod at harap para alanganin sa height ko hahahaha
Offline marzi

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
« Reply #1053 on: November 19, 2020, 01:41:19 PM »
^pogi nga nun pre. tsaka yung kawasaki na w175
Offline hunk0429

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
« Reply #1054 on: November 20, 2020, 08:49:36 AM »
^^

Oo pre, sa classic yan ang pick ko. downside lng ng kawasaki, carb pa pero panalo sa presyo! iniisip ko kung ano uunahin ko, classic o naked.

Mt15
Duke200
Cb150r exmotion (coming soon na daw)
Offline marzi

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
« Reply #1055 on: November 20, 2020, 11:35:55 AM »
^haha! mt15 tsaka cr 150r din. may classic look yung cb 150r lalo na round headlight.

masarapang rides yang mga yan pre
Offline mozart123

Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
« Reply #1056 on: Yesterday at 12:01:46 AM »
Offline marzi

  • Ang Na Ang Na!
Re: Motorcycle Riders *Merged*
« Reply #1057 on: Yesterday at 01:11:16 PM »
^ampangit nung cowling.
